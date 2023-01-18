Read full article on original website
Related
Concerned about the smoke from Moody? The EPA recommends taking these actions
MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — The EPA is recommending that concerned residents close their doors and windows to help keep out smoke from a landfill fire that’s been burning in St. Clair County for months. A Friday press release from the United State Environmental Protection Agency said that “some chemicals” were found in air samples taken […]
wvtm13.com
EPA crews begin work to extinguish landfill fire
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Environmental Protection Agency crews have begun work to put the seven-week landfill fire out in St. Clair County. They are using heavy construction machinery to suffocate the flames with dirt. No chemicals or foams will be used to extinguish the underground inferno. Earlier in the week,...
Governor Ivey Issues Executive Order to Promote and Protect Religious Liberty in Alabama
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday signed Executive Order 733, “Promoting and Defending Religious Liberty Through Implementation of the Alabama Religious Freedom Amendment,” to further strengthen protections for religious liberty in Alabama.
Family uproots for cleaner air away from Moody landfill fire
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The impact of a landfill fire in Moody continues to be felt in St. Clair County and beyond. Nearly two months after the fire started, state officials announced Wednesday that they are taking further action to start putting it out. Breanne Cook and her family live in Trussville but have […]
wvtm13.com
3 more Alabama counties eligible for FEMA aid after tornadoes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — More Alabama counties are now eligible for federal help after last week’s storms and tornadoes. Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggott said Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance in the designated disaster area will be extended beyond Autauga and Dallas counties to include Elmore, Coosa and Hale.
Heads up! USDA dropping rabies vaccines in south Alabama
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services is scheduled to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for raccoons and other wildlife in Baldwin County from January 20 to January 23, according to a news release. This is part of a 10-day, statewide distribution plan. “These baits will be distributed via […]
WSFA
SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
wvtm13.com
Report shows cancer causing compounds in smoke from landfill fire
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — Dozens and dozens of residents who live within several miles of the burning landfill in St. Clair County say they've known from the beginning that this was not just wood burning. They say the noxious fumes proved that to them. But now we know exactly what’s in the air they’ve been breathing for two months.
altoday.com
St. Clair County GOP elects new leadership
The St. Clair County Republican Party met Thursday night at the St. Clair County Courthouse in Pell City for officer elections. The members of the party voted to elect new party leadership. St. Clair County Republican Party Chairman Ren Wheeler was challenged by former Chairman Freddie Turrentine. The dues-paying members...
gadsdenmessenger.com
City to improve traffic at major intersection
(Photo by Chris McCarthy/Messenger) Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford was recently notified that the State of Alabama had awarded the city more than $400,000 to ease congestion at a major intersection near the Meighan bridge. The funds will be used to reconfigure the turning lanes at the intersection of Hood Avenue and U.S. Highway 431 (pictured at right), locally known as Meighan Boulevard.
wvtm13.com
Alabama's December unemployment rate released
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey announced December's unemployment rate was up slightly from November. “As we close out our economic reporting for 2022, I’m pleased to say that Alabama has recovered well from the pandemic and has maintained positive momentum throughout the year,” Ivey said. Over...
Governor Ivey signs executive order to strengthen protections on religious liberty
Friday morning, Governor Kay Ivey signed an executive order to further protect religious liberty in Alabama.
ABC 33/40 News
Aniah's Law implemented across Alabama
Aniah's Law passed in November. Now less than two months later, judges across the state are using it. It's meant to deny bail to violent offenders accused of crimes ranging from human trafficking to murder. In Anniston, an 18-year-old man arrested in connection to the shooting deaths of two people...
WAAY-TV
How the US hitting its debt ceiling could impact North Alabama
The U.S. on Thursday morning hit its debt ceiling of more than $34 trillion. While some aren't too worried about a possible delay in paychecks or benefits, others are starting to save now and want Congress to come up with an agreement as soon as possible. "They need to go...
Overcrowded prisons versus harsh fentanyl punishment: Debate to stir in Montgomery over mandatory minimum bill
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has seen a dramatic shift in the type of deaths occurring within one of the state’s fastest-growing counties. Since 2020, there are anywhere between 60 to 80 overdose deaths within Baldwin County, an increase of well...
Missing person report for woman filed in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it received a missing person report for a 42-year-old woman. Pamela Jaye was seen leaving her residence early Thursday morning in the Chula Vista Mountain area, according to the SCCSO. Her last known sighting was near the DCH Regional Medical Center […]
altoday.com
Paul DeMarco: Alabama should follow other states around the nation in providing permanent tax relief for its citizens
Alabama State Representatives and Senators have a lot on their plate as they prepare for the upcoming session in March. One difference in this session that is unusual for the Alabama Legislature is that there will be sizable surpluses for the two state budgets. The education budget will have a $2 billion-plus addition, and the general fund will have more than $200 million of unexpected surplus monies.
January 20, 2023 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
wbrc.com
Pilot veers off runway, landing near Pell City Country Club
ST. CLAIR CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The pilot of small plane single-engine Mooney M20 veered off the runway and hit a fence during takeoff at St. Clair County Airport, according to the FAA. According to the FAA, the incident happened Friday, Jan. 20 around 1 p.m. The pilot was the...
One Green Planet
Petition: Demand That the Attorney General of Alabama be Removed from His Position for Stating that People Who Use Abortion Pills can be Prosecuted
Alabama is one of several states that issued abortion restrictions in the aftermath of Roe v. Wade being overturned. On top of this, the Attorney General of the state recently declared that people who use abortion pills can be prosecuted. Not only will abortion providers be prosecuted but now pregnant women are under threat as well. Please sign this petition to demand that the Attorney General of Alabama be removed by the Alabama Senate!
Comments / 2