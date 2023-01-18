Columbus man charged with swerving car toward people

David Housewright Cherokee Sheriff's Office

A Columbus man was arrested Tuesday after authorities say that in October he swerved his car toward a several people, hitting one of them.

David William Housewright, 18, is accused of intentionally swerving his vehicle in the direction of several people Oct. 27 on Pebblebrooke Run near Canton, according to his arrest warrant. One person was hit by the car, fracturing his left ankle and resulting in a contusion on his left leg, per the warrant filed Tuesday by the Cherokee Sheriff's Office.

Authorities are charging Housewright with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.

Housewright was booked in the Cherokee County jail Tuesday and as of Wednesday he remained there without bond, according to Cherokee Sheriff's Office spokesperson Patty Pan.