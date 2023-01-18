ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?

Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Reacts To The Weather Forecast

There's going to be some pure football weather in Kansas City this Saturday.  Snow is in the forecast for the Chiefs-Jaguars AFC Divisional Round playoff game and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany is all about it. "We love a good snow game," she tweeted. Right now, the current forecast calls for ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Announcement Tonight

Will Patrick Mahomes play in the AFC Championship next weekend? Mahomes suffered an ankle sprain during the Chiefs' 27-20 win over the Jaguars on Saturday night.  Andy Reid spoke about Mahomes' injury after the game and, luckily, he doesn't sound very concerned about his $500-million ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet

Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
The Spun

Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game

The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
The Spun

Joe Namath's Message For Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral

While there are expensive barriers to the Green Bay Packers trading Aaron Rodgers, Joe Namath eliminated one minor speed bump to his former team acquiring the four-time MVP. In an interview on WFAN Sports Radio, the New York Jets quarterback said he'd give his blessing to unretire No. 12 if they ...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Lamar Jackson Announcement

There's been plenty of speculation surrounding Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in recent weeks. The former league MVP just finished the final season of his rookie contract and was unavailable during the final weeks of the 2022 campaign due to a knee injury. He did not travel with the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Justin Herbert Announcement

Just last weekend the Los Angeles Chargers raced out to an impressive 27-0 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round. Unfortunately, Justin Herbert and company were outscored 31-3 from that point on en route to a 31-30 loss. It was one of the most devastating comeback losses fans ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

X-Ray Results Revealed For Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an injury in the first quarter of this Saturday's game against the Jaguars. He tried to play through the pain at first, but eventually the medical staff took him to the locker room.  Mahomes had his ankle heavily taped before he returned to the ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed

There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Made Controversial Damar Hamlin Comment

Just days after deleting a controversial tweet, Tony Dungy is making headlines again with another very controversial comment. During the March of Life in Washington D.C. this week, Dungy used Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin to make his point. The former NFL coach invoked Hamlin's name to further ...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jeff Saturday Announcement

The Indianapolis Colts have officially conducted a head coach interview with Jeff Saturday. The former NFL offensive lineman took over as the Colts' interim head coach midway through the 2022 season, but is now gunning for the full-time position. The team announced this interview with an official ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
715K+
Followers
91K+
Post
432M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy