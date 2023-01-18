Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Chad Henne Message
Brittany Mahomes is all aboard the Chad Henne bandwagon. Patrick Mahomes' high-ankle sprain opened the door for the veteran Henne to get significant playing time in the first half of Saturday's Jaguars-Chiefs game. Henne delivered, leading Kansas City on a 98-yard touchdown drive just ...
NFL Wideout Reportedly Told Coach To 'Go F--k Yourself'
Judging by a report from The Athletic, Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur weren't on the same page this season. The Athletic is reporting that Moore told LaFleur to "go f--k yourself" after a target-less Week 6 performance. Multiple people apparently ...
Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams?
Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The... The post Sean Payton to decide between 2 teams? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Reacts To The Weather Forecast
There's going to be some pure football weather in Kansas City this Saturday. Snow is in the forecast for the Chiefs-Jaguars AFC Divisional Round playoff game and Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany is all about it. "We love a good snow game," she tweeted. Right now, the current forecast calls for ...
Saints Say Their Asking Price For Sean Payton, Will The Texans Pay It?
Saints List Their Asking Price For Sean Payton, Will The Texans Pay It?
NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Announcement Tonight
Will Patrick Mahomes play in the AFC Championship next weekend? Mahomes suffered an ankle sprain during the Chiefs' 27-20 win over the Jaguars on Saturday night. Andy Reid spoke about Mahomes' injury after the game and, luckily, he doesn't sound very concerned about his $500-million ...
NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet
Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms. "There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if ...
Chiefs Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs have listed Patrick Mahomes as questionable to return after he suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of today's Divisional Round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes stayed in the game for a few plays after a Jags players rolled up on his ankle, but ...
Skip Bayless Reveals Score Prediction For 49ers-Cowboys Game
The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers this weekend with a chance to reach the NFC Championship Game for the first time in over 25 years. So who does Skip Bayless have winning the game? On Friday's edition of Undisputed, Bayless declared that his beloved Dallas Cowboys will win the game at ...
Joe Namath's Message For Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral
While there are expensive barriers to the Green Bay Packers trading Aaron Rodgers, Joe Namath eliminated one minor speed bump to his former team acquiring the four-time MVP. In an interview on WFAN Sports Radio, the New York Jets quarterback said he'd give his blessing to unretire No. 12 if they ...
NFL World Reacts To The Lamar Jackson Announcement
There's been plenty of speculation surrounding Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in recent weeks. The former league MVP just finished the final season of his rookie contract and was unavailable during the final weeks of the 2022 campaign due to a knee injury. He did not travel with the ...
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Controversial Announcement
The Alabama football program takes great pride in how many elite NFL players it produces. But their recent announcement about one particular player has sparked some controversy. In a tweet they published earlier this week, Alabama posted a graphic of all of the Alabama players who earned NFL ...
Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Massive Transfer Commitment
Nebraska landed another major transfer before the portal window shut. According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, former Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert committed to the Cornhuskers. A former five-star recruit, Gilbert was the class of 2020's top-ranked tight end when joining LSU. He garnered 365 ...
NFL World Reacts To The Justin Herbert Announcement
Just last weekend the Los Angeles Chargers raced out to an impressive 27-0 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round. Unfortunately, Justin Herbert and company were outscored 31-3 from that point on en route to a 31-30 loss. It was one of the most devastating comeback losses fans ...
X-Ray Results Revealed For Patrick Mahomes
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an injury in the first quarter of this Saturday's game against the Jaguars. He tried to play through the pain at first, but eventually the medical staff took him to the locker room. Mahomes had his ankle heavily taped before he returned to the ...
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed
There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
Look: Tony Dungy Made Controversial Damar Hamlin Comment
Just days after deleting a controversial tweet, Tony Dungy is making headlines again with another very controversial comment. During the March of Life in Washington D.C. this week, Dungy used Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin to make his point. The former NFL coach invoked Hamlin's name to further ...
NFL World Reacts To The Jeff Saturday Announcement
The Indianapolis Colts have officially conducted a head coach interview with Jeff Saturday. The former NFL offensive lineman took over as the Colts' interim head coach midway through the 2022 season, but is now gunning for the full-time position. The team announced this interview with an official ...
Report: There Will Be 'Mutiny' If 1 Quarterback Returns As Starting QB Next Season
It's rare that a single player becomes so unpopular in his own locker room that there are whispers that players simply will not accept them being a part of the starting lineup. But that may just be the case for one embattled quarterback right now. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider ...
