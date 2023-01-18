ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nine Pounds Of Pot, Coke, Cash Seized From Driver In Baltimore After Crash, Police Say

By Annie DeVoe
 3 days ago

A Randallstown man was arrested after police found him with more than nine pounds of suspected marijuana and cocaine, authorities say.

Michael Harrell Jr., 30, was pulled over after observing him driving a Honda Accord with a paper license plate that was registered to a Ford Truck on the night of Friday, Jan. 13, according to Baltimore police.

When officers approached the vehicle, they saw a handgun and suspected narcotics. Harrell then tried to drive away, but collided with a police vehicle.

The crash caused both vehicles to run off the road, with Harrell's vehicle coming to a stop on the sidewalk against a tree.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a semi-automatic handgun, nine pounds of marijuana and cocaine, as well as cash and materials used to ready illegal drugs for distribution.

Harrell was taken to Central Booking where he was formally charged.

Comments / 33

The Wise guy
3d ago

I guess he won’t be on Baltimore Street poisoning the population for a while

Reply(6)
6
 

