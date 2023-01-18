Good2Know: Molson Coors Releases Zero Proof Cocktail Roxie

Inflation and recession fears are pushing consumers to spend less, and it's having ripple effects on the market for secondhand goods. A new report from luxury reseller The RealReal found that handbag resale prices plunged 20 percent for Louis Vuitton, 17 percent for Gucci, 10 percent for Hermès, and 9 percent for Chanel in the past three months. The retailer said the trend started in the fall of 2022, even as the resale market overall was red-hot with demand.
"While the cost of food is on the decline, breakfast lovers continue to reel from their dented wallets as the price of eggs and orange juice remain up.Inflation has not been kind to the egg aficionados with prices as high as $7.37 for a dozen in states like California as recently as December and there are currently no signs of reprieve. Elsewhere, prices are cheaper than those in the Golden State but still expensive relative to the area. In December, the average U.S. price of eggs was $4.25Supply chain disruptions have been identified as at least one of the issues...
"The U.S. has surpassed its $31.4 trillion debt limit, leading the Treasury Department to implement extraordinary measures.Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congressional leadership Thursday morning that she would begin implementing stopgap options to keep the government funded and avoid default. However, she has stressed the measures can only be used for a limited amount of time, likely through June.Yellen has said it’s critical Congress act in a timely manner, warning that failure to address the debt ceiling would cause irreparable harm to the U.S. economy."I respectfully urge Congress to act promptly to protect the full faith and credit of the United States," Yellen wrote in Thursday’s letter to congressional leaders.Republicans, led by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, are looking to use the additional time to negotiate with Democrats; they are hoping to cut spending in exchange for raising the debt ceiling. But, Democrats are so far refusing to make concessions."It is something that should be done without concessions. We should not be negotiating around it," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday. "It is the basic duty of Congress to get that done.""
"When it comes to your cleaning necessities, get ready to shell out some cash for less products.Proctor & Gamble, the parent company of many of your go-to cleaning supplies like Cascade, Tide, and Swiffer, among others, is set to hike the prices on many of its goods. The company cites inflation and the cost to manufacture its products as the reason behind the increases.On Thursday, the company reported year-over-year declines in sales, revenue and profits despite raising prices to offset losses. The dropoff was linked to a slip in consumer demand.In concert with the price hikes, P&G is also set...
Volkswagen U.S. CEO Pablo Di Si joined Cheddar New to discuss record quarterly electric vehicle sales and his reaction to Tesla trimming prices on some vehicles by 20% last week. “We'll continue with our pricing strategy, we're not cutting prices on the vehicle's quality over quantity and product content,” he said.
"Amazon is discontinuing its decade-old philanthropic program, AmazonSmile, which allowed customers to donate 0.5 percent of the cost of their purchase to select charities. Since launching in 2013, AmazonSmile has funneled $500 million to participating charities. The company said the program wasn't having the impact it had hoped. "The company will continue to pursue and invest in other areas where it can make meaningful change— from providing support to families in need, to using our logistics infrastructure and technology to assist communities impacted by natural disasters," Amazon said in a press release.While the program will end by February, Amazon...
"New claims for state unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week. The Labor Department reported that the number of claims dropped 15,000 to a seasonally adjusted 190,000. The drop is a "frustrating reminder" for the Federal Reserve that the labor market remains tight despite its efforts to give employers some slack by slowing down the economy, wrote Matthew Martin, U.S. economist for Oxford Economics, in a daily research brief. The four-week moving average for claims remains near historic lows at 206,000, which tracks with a five-decade low unemployment rate of 3.5 percent. The numbers may also come as a surprise for those...
"By Damian J. Troise and Alex VeigaWall Street's losses deepened Thursday as worries that the U.S. may be headed for a painful recession kept stock traders in a selling mood.The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each fell 0.8%, their third straight drop. The Nasdaq composite lost 1%.Every major index is on track for a weekly loss after the market kicked off the year with a two-week rally. Analysts expect the broader market to remain unsteady as investors try to get a clearer picture of inflation and the economy’s path ahead.“It’s very reflective of the conflicting views that investors...
