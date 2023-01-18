Microsoft Lays Off Almost 5 Percent of Workforce

"The U.S. has surpassed its $31.4 trillion debt limit, leading the Treasury Department to implement extraordinary measures.Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congressional leadership Thursday morning that she would begin implementing stopgap options to keep the government funded and avoid default. However, she has stressed the measures can only be used for a limited amount of time, likely through June.Yellen has said it’s critical Congress act in a timely manner, warning that failure to address the debt ceiling would cause irreparable harm to the U.S. economy."I respectfully urge Congress to act promptly to protect the full faith and credit of the United States," Yellen wrote in Thursday’s letter to congressional leaders.Republicans, led by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, are looking to use the additional time to negotiate with Democrats; they are hoping to cut spending in exchange for raising the debt ceiling. But, Democrats are so far refusing to make concessions."It is something that should be done without concessions. We should not be negotiating around it," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday. "It is the basic duty of Congress to get that done.""
Inflation and recession fears are pushing consumers to spend less, and it's having ripple effects on the market for secondhand goods. A new report from luxury reseller The RealReal found that handbag resale prices plunged 20 percent for Louis Vuitton, 17 percent for Gucci, 10 percent for Hermès, and 9 percent for Chanel in the past three months. The retailer said the trend started in the fall of 2022, even as the resale market overall was red-hot with demand.
"While the cost of food is on the decline, breakfast lovers continue to reel from their dented wallets as the price of eggs and orange juice remain up.Inflation has not been kind to the egg aficionados with prices as high as $7.37 for a dozen in states like California as recently as December and there are currently no signs of reprieve. Elsewhere, prices are cheaper than those in the Golden State but still expensive relative to the area. In December, the average U.S. price of eggs was $4.25Supply chain disruptions have been identified as at least one of the issues...
"New claims for state unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week. The Labor Department reported that the number of claims dropped 15,000 to a seasonally adjusted 190,000. The drop is a "frustrating reminder" for the Federal Reserve that the labor market remains tight despite its efforts to give employers some slack by slowing down the economy, wrote Matthew Martin, U.S. economist for Oxford Economics, in a daily research brief. The four-week moving average for claims remains near historic lows at 206,000, which tracks with a five-decade low unemployment rate of 3.5 percent. The numbers may also come as a surprise for those...
"By Damian J. Troise and Alex VeigaWall Street's losses deepened Thursday as worries that the U.S. may be headed for a painful recession kept stock traders in a selling mood.The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each fell 0.8%, their third straight drop. The Nasdaq composite lost 1%.Every major index is on track for a weekly loss after the market kicked off the year with a two-week rally. Analysts expect the broader market to remain unsteady as investors try to get a clearer picture of inflation and the economy’s path ahead.“It’s very reflective of the conflicting views that investors...
Volkswagen U.S. CEO Pablo Di Si joined Cheddar New to discuss record quarterly electric vehicle sales and his reaction to Tesla trimming prices on some vehicles by 20% last week. “We'll continue with our pricing strategy, we're not cutting prices on the vehicle's quality over quantity and product content,” he said.
"Europe is sweltering under a heat wave, California is being inundated with rain, and a polar vortex is headed for Canada. So what exactly is going on with the weather these days? Michele Power, a meteorologist for News12, said that one explanation for this "parade of storms," at least in the United States, is a phenomenon called the "atmospheric river," which is a narrow band of concentrated moisture in the atmosphere that often brings with it heavy amounts of rain. While atmospheric rivers are fairly normal weather events, this recent bout has been especially intense. Over the past couple of weeks, the...
Daymond John, CEO of The Shark Group, joined Cheddar News to give advice and tips on how to smoothly run your business. “A lot of times you gotta go to the core of what you're selling and then expand on that,” he said.
"Joining the ranks of fallen crypto firms BlockFi and FTX, Genesis on Friday morning announced that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company, owned by Barry Silbert's venture capital firm Digital Currency Group (DCG), froze customer redemptions late last year after the collapse of FTX. In the company's words, the restructuring will "achieve a global resolution to maximize value for all clients and stakeholders and strengthen its business for the future."“While we have made significant progress refining our business plans to remedy liquidity issues caused by the recent extraordinary challenges in our industry, including the default of Three Arrows Capital...
