Evan Tigue – Alexandria KB Winter Concert Series
Alexandria, AL – On Friday, January 20th Kool Beanz, located at 7113 US-431, Alexandria, AL 36250 will host the Evan Tigue – Alexandria KB Winter Concert Series. This show is from 5:30 pm to 6:55 pm. Come out on Friday night and have coffee and a concert! Evan Tigue will continue the Winter Concert Series with his amazing voice and piano playing.
For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.
Comments / 0