Alexandria, AL

Evan Tigue – Alexandria KB Winter Concert Series

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eHJhp_0kJ7WTRB00
Photo byCalhoun Journal

January 18, 2023

Local Events

Alexandria, AL – On Friday, January 20th Kool Beanz, located at 7113 US-431, Alexandria, AL 36250 will host the Evan Tigue – Alexandria KB Winter Concert Series. This show is from 5:30 pm to 6:55 pm. Come out on Friday night and have coffee and a concert! Evan Tigue will continue the Winter Concert Series with his amazing voice and piano playing.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

Comments / 0

 

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
