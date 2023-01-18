Driver Indicted For Leaving Scene Of Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Bridgeton

Bridgeton police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Bridgeton Police Department

A 66-year-old Cumberland County man has been indicted for leaving the scene of a hit-and-run pedestrian crash, authorities said.

Steven Clark was unlicensed at the time of the crash, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said.

His minivan was traveling on North Pearl Street in Bridgeton around 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 17, 2022, when prosecutors say the vehicle struck Leonardo Sanchez-Salas as he crossed the street, the prosecutor said.

Sanchez-Salas, 34, of Bridgeton died of his injuries at a hospital.

Two other vehicles then hit the victim while he was lying in the roadway and both of those drivers remained at the scene, police said.

A Cumberland County grand jury indicted Clark for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and unlicensed driver involved in a fatal motor vehicle accident, Webb-McRae confirmed.

