Clearwater, FL

New St. Pete- Clearwater Airport murals unveiled

 3 days ago
Laura “Miss Crit” Spencer and Leo Gomez pose in front of the completed panels.

Photo via @leogomezstudio + @ayce09

Flying out of St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport soon? You’re in for a treat.

Local lettering artists Leo Gomez + Laura “Miss Crit” Spencer recently wrapped up work on a beautiful, bright mural that reminds visitors to “go easy.” The pair were selected from a pool of 20 applicants back in September to create
the airport’s first murals, according to Visit Tampa Bay.

Gomez’s artful brushstrokes envelop the airport in color — rich orange, icy blue, and ombréd fuchsia — and Spencer’s bees and butterflies bring a sense of place. The completed panels adorn the terminal outside Gates 7-11 and 12 — so guests arriving and leaving sunny St. Pete are left with one last image of a Tampa Bay sunset.

Catch more of Gomez’s work around town. The artist is now working on festooning Central Avenue’s Tombolo Books in color. Check out the mural’s progress on Instagram.

6AM City

6AM City

