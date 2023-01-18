New St. Pete- Clearwater Airport murals unveiled
Flying out of St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport soon? You’re in for a treat.
Local lettering artists Leo Gomez + Laura “Miss Crit” Spencer recently wrapped up work on a beautiful, bright mural that reminds visitors to “go easy.” The pair were selected from a pool of 20 applicants back in September to create the airport’s first murals, according to Visit Tampa Bay.
Gomez’s artful brushstrokes envelop the airport in color — rich orange, icy blue, and ombréd fuchsia — and Spencer’s bees and butterflies bring a sense of place. The completed panels adorn the terminal outside Gates 7-11 and 12 — so guests arriving and leaving sunny St. Pete are left with one last image of a Tampa Bay sunset.
Catch more of Gomez’s work around town. The artist is now working on festooning Central Avenue’s Tombolo Books in color. Check out the mural’s progress on Instagram.
