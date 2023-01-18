400 New York Army National Guard aviation soldiers from Rochester, Dunkirk, and Long Island will leave for training in Pennsylvania and Texas, following a farewell event on Sunday. Following their training period, they will be deployed to Kuwait for approximately 10 months. 350 of the soldiers are assigned to the 642nd Aviation Support Battalion who are trained to provide logistics and maintenance support to the helicopter units of an Army combat aviation brigade. 45 soldiers are members of Detachment 1, Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th General Support Aviation Battalion, which is based in Rochester and fly CH-47F Chinook heavy lift helicopters. The 642nd Aviation has elements located in Rochester and Dunkirk, and in Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma on Long Island. The battalion is part of the New York Army National Guard's 42nd Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade. The 642nd will conduct farewell ceremonies at the Army Aviation Support Facilities in Rochester and Ronkonkoma. The soldiers from Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th General Support Aviation Battalion, will take part in the ceremony in Rochester.

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO