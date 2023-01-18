ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

wesb.com

Salamanca Police Seeking Assistance in Museum Vandalism

Salamanca Police are seeking the assistance of city residents. The City of Salamanca Police Department is looking for information on the recent vandalizations of the Salamanca Rail Museum. The museum has had all four of its rail cars vandalized over the past few days, resulting in over nine thousand dollars in damages.
SALAMANCA, NY
Shore News Network

Buffalo handyman stole $23,000 from elderly woman

BUFFALO, NY – A handyman working at the home of an elderly female victim in Buffalo was arrested and charged after he was found to have been writing himself checks using the victim’s checkbook and using her debit card for his own personal use. Police say 33-year-old Jered C. Menter stole $23,048 from the woman, which included writing a series of checks from the victim and forging her signature, which resulted in a loss of $9,805.00. “The defendant used the victim’s debit card to make numerous unauthorized cash withdrawals, which totaled $8,676.98. The defendant also fraudulently used the victim’s credit The post Buffalo handyman stole $23,000 from elderly woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
Shore News Network

Buffalo woman charged for looting during blizzard

BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo woman has been arraigned and charged for looting during last month’s crippling blizzard that essentially shut down the city of Buffalo. 32-year-old Shamika A. Dean was arraigned on Wednesday morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Peter J. Savage, III on one count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felony). Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said that on Saturday, January 7, 2023, the defendant was found in possession of the stolen property, which included sneakers, fitted hats, and shorts. In total, the items stolen were valued at more than The post Buffalo woman charged for looting during blizzard appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Student fights flood the hallway at McKinley High School

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — New cell phone videos show students fighting inside McKinley High School in Buffalo Thursday. We blurred the videos because the students involved are underage. One source tells 7 News the huge brawl that erupted inside the school was "like an insurrection" and "students have no...
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Huge Brawl Caught On Video At Buffalo High School

A Buffalo High School that has developed a reputation for violence is back in the spotlight again after a huge fight. It was described to WKBW Channel 7 as an "insurrection." Cell phone video captured the brawl, which took place inside McKinley High School in Buffalo on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The removal of the current principal, Moustafa Khalik, was approved by the Buffalo School Board at its session Wednesday evening. Andrea Augello, English teacher, and Buffalo Teachers Federation delegate told WKBW that 44 of 46 McKinley teachers want him to remain as the principal "because they believe he's making a difference."
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Boy, 5, injured with his father in Niagara Co. house fire

WILSON, N.Y. — A 5-year-old boy and 35-year-old man were hurt in a fire late Wednesday night in Niagara County. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 11:45 p.m. at home located at 140 Harbor Street in the Village of Wilson. When crews arrived, three people who live there were out of the home, which was fully engulfed in flames.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

NY Army Guard Soldiers from Rochester, Dunkirk, and Long Island leaving for Kuwait deployment

400 New York Army National Guard aviation soldiers from Rochester, Dunkirk, and Long Island will leave for training in Pennsylvania and Texas, following a farewell event on Sunday. Following their training period, they will be deployed to Kuwait for approximately 10 months. 350 of the soldiers are assigned to the 642nd Aviation Support Battalion who are trained to provide logistics and maintenance support to the helicopter units of an Army combat aviation brigade. 45 soldiers are members of Detachment 1, Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th General Support Aviation Battalion, which is based in Rochester and fly CH-47F Chinook heavy lift helicopters. The 642nd Aviation has elements located in Rochester and Dunkirk, and in Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma on Long Island. The battalion is part of the New York Army National Guard's 42nd Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade. The 642nd will conduct farewell ceremonies at the Army Aviation Support Facilities in Rochester and Ronkonkoma. The soldiers from Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th General Support Aviation Battalion, will take part in the ceremony in Rochester.
DUNKIRK, NY
13abc.com

Body of missing Lake Erie Kayaker found in Western New York

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials on Friday confirmed the body of the Lake Erie kayaker that went missing late last year was found in New York State. The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. New York...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Wanted Man Allegedly Takes Advantage Of Thursday Blackout

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A wanted Jamestown man allegedly took advantage of Thursday morning’s blackout with police accusing him of trying to break into vehicles and residences. During the citywide power outage, Omar Rosado was arrested after police received a call about a suspicious man with...
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

