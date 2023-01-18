Read full article on original website
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
3 more blizzard-related deaths confirmed; total dead in WNY now stands at 47
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Medical Examiner's office has confirmed three more blizzard-related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths because of the storm to 47. Forty-six of the deaths were in Erie County, mostly in Buffalo, and one death was in Niagara County. Erie County Executive Mark...
Hochul thanks heroes of December blizzard, says outside contractors will analyze storm response
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nearly a month after the Christmas blizzard devastated Western New York, government officials took a moment to say "thank you" to everyone who went above and beyond in order to help others during blinding, freezing conditions. "Today we'll focus on heroism and what that means. What...
Boy, 5, injured with his father in Niagara Co. house fire
WILSON, N.Y. — A 5-year-old boy and 35-year-old man were hurt in a fire late Wednesday night in Niagara County. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 11:45 p.m. at home located at 140 Harbor Street in the Village of Wilson. When crews arrived, three people who live there were out of the home, which was fully engulfed in flames.
Body of missing Ohio kayaker found near Lake Erie shoreline in Dunkirk, NY
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The body of an Ohio man, who had been missing since November 2022, has been found in Dunkirk, New York. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported on Friday that the body of a missing Ohio man was found on Thursday near the Lake Erie shoreline, close to the Canadaway Creek in the Town […]
chautauquatoday.com
NY Army Guard Soldiers from Rochester, Dunkirk, and Long Island leaving for Kuwait deployment
400 New York Army National Guard aviation soldiers from Rochester, Dunkirk, and Long Island will leave for training in Pennsylvania and Texas, following a farewell event on Sunday. Following their training period, they will be deployed to Kuwait for approximately 10 months. 350 of the soldiers are assigned to the 642nd Aviation Support Battalion who are trained to provide logistics and maintenance support to the helicopter units of an Army combat aviation brigade. 45 soldiers are members of Detachment 1, Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th General Support Aviation Battalion, which is based in Rochester and fly CH-47F Chinook heavy lift helicopters. The 642nd Aviation has elements located in Rochester and Dunkirk, and in Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma on Long Island. The battalion is part of the New York Army National Guard's 42nd Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade. The 642nd will conduct farewell ceremonies at the Army Aviation Support Facilities in Rochester and Ronkonkoma. The soldiers from Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th General Support Aviation Battalion, will take part in the ceremony in Rochester.
13abc.com
Body of missing Lake Erie Kayaker found in Western New York
SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials on Friday confirmed the body of the Lake Erie kayaker that went missing late last year was found in New York State. The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. New York...
Buffalo man sentenced in connection to second-degree kidnapping charge
A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection to a second-degree kidnapping charge.
wnynewsnow.com
Wanted Man Allegedly Takes Advantage Of Thursday Blackout
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A wanted Jamestown man allegedly took advantage of Thursday morning’s blackout with police accusing him of trying to break into vehicles and residences. During the citywide power outage, Omar Rosado was arrested after police received a call about a suspicious man with...
Body discovered in Dunkirk, near shore of Lake Erie
According to police, the male appeared to have been deceased for a significant amount of time and has not yet been identified.
