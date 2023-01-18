ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Man accused of killing woman in North Carolina arrested in Myrtle Beach

By Tanya Pinette
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23SFeK_0kJ7Uv1p00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 26-year-old man arrested Tuesday afternoon in Myrtle Beach is facing a murder charge in the killing of a woman who had been missing from the Wilmington, North Carolina, area since Friday, police said.

More News from WRBL

William Haven Hicks was in the Myrtle Beach Jail Wednesday afternoon, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. He will be charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the death of KC Johson, who went missing from the 1900 block of Tradd Court on Friday but was not reported missing until Saturday, police said.

Johnson was killed on Friday in the 1300 block of Kings Street, according to police, who said the two had met only recently through social media.

Hicks was arrested at about 4 p.m. Tuesday at a family member’s home in the 1900 block of Culbertson Avenue, according to Myrtle Beach Police Sgt. Tom Vest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilmington police at 910-343-3609.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina have charged a man with murder after a woman he reportedly met online has disappeared. WECT reports William Hicks was arrested this week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in connection with the death of 27-year-old KC Johnson. Wilmington police said they...
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Garage, camper catch fire Saturday morning in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A garage and nearby camper caught on fire Saturday morning in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 6:09 a.m. on Seagull Landing Place off Freewoods Road, HCFR said. A boat and two homes in the area sustained heat damage, according to HCFR. No injuries have […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

2 men in hospital after being shot in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two men are in the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning on Sandy Acres Road in the Floydale community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Their conditions aren’t being released. Pernell said the men indicated they were robbed...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Patient left McLeod Seacoast Hospital without being discharged, stole hospital van, report states

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – A patient at a Little River hospital stole one of its vans earlier this week, according to an incident report. The report states that 26-year-old Paige Johnson had not been medically discharged from McLeod Seacoast Hospital when she ran out of the building on Wednesday, took an unlocked hospital maintenance van and sped off toward Highway 17.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
local21news.com

South Carolina first responder answers deadly hit-and-run call that killed loved one

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — First responder Lisa Marie LaBianca said she was working last Monday night when she got a call about a deadly hit-and-run. When I was at work, honestly when I got the car. You know, I just thought maybe it was a question from another call that I ran. And when I started hearing the information. I had to take a second. My captain had to take over on the phone because I was shaking. It was not a call that I expected to get," said LaBianca.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington man charged in 2021 murder

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man whose body was found on River Road. Police have charged Jamal Terrell Griggs, 29, with First Degree Murder in the death of Shelton Long. Long, 33, was from Riegelwood. On November 5,...
WILMINGTON, NC
myhorrynews.com

2 adults, 3 minors arrested after a missing person was found dead near Galivants Ferry

Five people, including three juveniles, are in custody after a 29-year-old North Carolina man who was reported missing on Jan. 10 was found dead near Galivants Ferry. Corey Adam Soles of Chadbourn was discovered Monday near 3779 Green Sea Rd. in Galivants Ferry, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, who did not give a cause of death but said Horry County police are investigating the death as a homicide. She said more information would be released later.
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to Corporal

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five members of the Wilmington Police Department have received promotions. WPD has promoted officers Cardiellea Barksdale, Charles Boyce, Robert Ferencak, Casandra Knipp and Krista Mangum to Corporal. The promotions will take effect on January 30th.
WILMINGTON, NC
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy