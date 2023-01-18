Ice Castles Lake George to open in February

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ice Castles Lake George is a castle coming together, but not as easily as last year. Intermittent warm temperatures over parts of late December and early January have left conditions slick, and ice not wanting to stick, at Charles R. Wood Festival Commons.

This week, Warren County said that the Lake George region Ice Castles attraction is shifting dates back. On Wednesday, the county stated via Twitter that Ice Castles is aiming to open by the lake on Friday, Feb. 3.

“Despite the warm weather, the folks at (Ice Castles) in Lake George have made good progress on this winter’s incarnation,” the post reads. It was accompanied by a photo of the work at Charles R. Wood Park. Despite some periods of recent warmth breaking up the typical winter temperatures, ice walls can be seen reaching up, spire by spire.

This winter will be Ice Castles Lake George’s second in the village. Last year, the attraction opened on the weekend of Jan. 23, 2022, only to then spend some weekends closed in February, as similar temperatures hiked above freezing and melted some of the 25 million pounds of ice that go into creating a kingdom of ice. This month, warm temperatures have taken crews’ attention to cleaning up the mess caused by melting, which has slowed the construction process.

This winter, Lake George’s Ice Castles location is planned to be one of five across the country. Others include Minnesota, New Hampshire, Utah and Wisconsin. As of midday Wednesday, the Ice Castles website continued to list a planned opening date of Friday, Jan. 27.

