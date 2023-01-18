Read full article on original website
Dream Center Campus Is Becoming A Reality
On Monday, Jan. 23, the partners behind a new workforce development project invited members of the community to an afternoon reception that will serve as the kickoff event for the planned mixed-use space that’s meant to promote innovation in higher education among other things. ImpactData – a minority-owned digital...
Boom Supersonic To Make Major Announcement Thursday, Jan. 26
Boom Supersonic is making a major announcement at Piedmont Triad International Airport (PTIA) at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. The notification states, “Boom Supersonic will celebrate an Overture milestone.”. Overture is the supersonic passenger jet that Boom is developing. An indication that the announcement is major is that...
Guilford County Quadruples Its Public Relations Department
If you find yourself with a much more positive view of Guilford County government later in 2023 than you did at the beginning of the year – well, there’s an explanation for that. Guilford County has just hired three new public relations employees, which, in one fell swoop,...
Centenarian Leaves Skip Alston Speechless For The First Time
In four different decades of being a Guilford County commissioner, the highly opinionated and very talkative Skip Alston has never been at a loss for words. However, that all changed at the very end of a Thursday, Jan. 19 Board of Commissioners meeting when a tardy 100-year-old was responsible for Alston running completely out of things to say.
All 49 Miles Of Urban Loop Officially Open
The Urban Loop is now officially open. At the ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, Mayor Nancy Vaughan said that this week she planned to drive the entire loop. The construction totaled 49 miles, but if you follow Vaughan’s lead and drive the entire loop it should be about a 39-mile trip. The 49-mile construction project includes entrances, exits and collector roads.
Hit-And-Run Driver Turns Major Intersection Into A Battleground For A Day
If you drove near one of Greensboro’s busiest intersections on Friday, Jan. 20, then you were probably – like many others passing by – amazed at the number of Duke Energy workers, Greensboro road crews and police officers in the area conducting a repair operation that left the intersection the scene of intense traffic disruption all day long and well into the night.
