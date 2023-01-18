Read full article on original website
Upswing in PJM interconnection costs amid energy transition, report says
The energy transition has caused an upswing in interconnection costs related to network upgrades across the PJM Interconnection market, according to a new study by the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. PJM is a regional transmission organization that serves 13 states and the District of Columbia. At year-end 2021, PJM had...
Soiling – a multibillion-dollar issue for the solar industry
Soiling – where PV modules become coated with dust, dirt, sand or snow and thus receive less sunlight – is still an underestimated problem for solar power systems. Specialized solutions are now available in the form of anti-soiling glass coatings, automated and manual cleaning products, and models to predict the ways to use them most economically. But our understanding of the issue is still evolving, particularly as PV systems move into new regions with different environmental conditions, and the technology itself continues to change and improve.
Model law protects brownfield solar development
Investments in the U.S. renewable energy market are expected to hit $114 billion by 2031, according to a recent report from Wood Mackenzie. This indicates a 78% increase from $64 billion in total investments at year end 2021, and is attributed to the decarbonization momentum being spurred by the landmark Inflation Reduction Act. Such rapid expansion, however, will inevitably lead to issues related to siting.
Ohio watershed authority evaluating bids for modules and hardware for 13 solar facilities
Anglers of the Ohio River’s eastern tributaries will see its conservation corps powering its stations with solar over the coming years. The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD) announced plans to install 13 solar systems this year with EPC contractor IMC Solar deploying its systems. Solar power generated from the projects will help offset approximately 73% of energy used by the district and lower its carbon footprint by 656 tons of CO2 emissions.
Duke acquires 175 MW Colorado municipal utility solar project
Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, acquired Pike Solar, a 175 MW development-stage utility solar power plant being built for municipal utility Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU). The non-regulated commercial arm of utility Duke Energy acquired the project from EPC contractor Juwi Inc., which initially had plans to be coupled with a four-hour...
Three groups appeal to CPUC to reconsider NEM 3.0
The Center for Biological Diversity, Protect Our Communities Foundation and the Environmental Working Group appealed the California Public Utilities Commission’s (CPUC) decision to slash compensation to rooftop solar customers. The appeal is based on the groups’ belief that commission’s decision will harm the ability of environmental justice communities to benefit from solar energy.
