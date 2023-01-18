Read full article on original website
10-year-old Greensboro girl gives meals to older community
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 10-year-old Greensboro girl is showing kindness and grace far beyond her years. Kalona Fewell told FOX8 that she felt the call two months ago to address the high rates of food insecurity that affect both people her own age and older people in North Carolina. While most children her age […]
rhinotimes.com
Greensboro Can Thank Skip Alston For MLK Way And Parade
Each year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day there is a big parade down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Both the street named after King and the parade celebrating his life are largely the work of one man from Durham – Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Skip Alston.
Greensboro man becomes 1st Black, male nurse technician to work at Cone Health’s Women and Children’s Center
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — At the age of 24 Ma’lik Morrison is on the brink of breaking barriers by working in the labor and delivery ward at Moses Cone Health’s Woman and Children’s Center. Morrison is the first African American male in Cone Health’s history to work at the Woman and Children’s Center. Morrison works […]
caswellmessenger.com
Williamson makes her mark while living the dream
Each year on the third Monday of January, United States celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr., a federal holiday that commemorates Dr. King‘s life and legacy. During King’s lifetime he became an activist, scholar, peace maker, and a religious leader leading movements that resonated around the world in working for justice. Dr. King is known for his famous “I have A Dream” speech that was delivered in 1963, making a call for an end to discrimination and racial segregation. Are we living the dream?
wschronicle.com
Lt. Little comes back to Carver to assist alma mater
Lieutenant Dwayne Little of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department is Carver High School to the core. Lt. Little has always been an advocate for his alma mater and now he is putting boots on the ground to make a tangible difference at the school as a volunteer assistant athletic director.
Greensboro Police Department held cookout for the unsheltered while helping those in need
GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was a beautiful day to pull out the grill Saturday afternoon. Hot dogs, hamburgers, baked beans, slaw you name it. The Greensboro Police Department and GuilfordWorks did just that. They were hands-on as they were helping feed those in need, including Community Relationship Officer Guy.
WXII 12
4 Winston-Salem police chief finalists announced
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem city leaders have announced the four finalists for the city’s next police chief. The candidates include the following: assistant police chief Jose “Manny” Gomez; assistant police chief William Penn, Jr.; assistant police chief Wilson S. Weaver II — all of the Winston-Salem Police Department — and police chief Scott C. Booth of the Danville Police Department.
Winston-Salem narrows down police chief search to four finalists
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Winston-Salem is closing in on a decision for who will be the city’s next chief of police. On Friday, the city announced that the four finalists are Winston-Salem Assistant Police Chiefs Jose “Manny” Gomez, William Penn Jr. and Wilson S. Weaver II, as well as Danville Police Chief […]
Winston-Salem activists want end to gun violence
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem community leaders are becoming fed up with gun violence taking over the places they call home. Community activist Frankie Gist said the violence can only be stopped if the city comes together and stops it at the root. “Step up, and let’s do it together to end gun violence. Let’s […]
City of Greensboro plans to be car-optional by 2040
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City of Greensboro leaders are spending more than $569,000 to look into making the city car-optional in the next 17 years. The Mobility Greensboro 2045 Plan is focused on public transit, biking, walking, carpooling and riding rails and making everything you like to do close and convenient enough to ditch your vehicle. […]
rhinotimes.com
Eliminating Required Minimum Parking Makes Housing More Affordable
Raleigh, like Greensboro, is facing a serious housing shortage. The Raleigh City Council, unlike the Greensboro City Council, has taken several actions to increase housing opportunities at no cost to the taxpayers. One of those actions Raleigh has taken is to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new development. In Greensboro,...
cbs17
Parade held for NCCU Eagles after big win against Jackson State in Celebration Bowl
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Central University’s campus was filled with celebration and excitement Saturday. It was the day the community rallied around the new HBCU champions. NCCU’s football team was finally recognized for their win against Jackson State University in the Celebration Bowl in December.
Winston-Salem State University officials, Winston-Salem officers investigate reports of shots fired near campus
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem State University was on lockdown in response to a report of shots being fired near campus on Wednesday. FOX8 is told WSSU officials have not yet determined whether shots were fired on or off campus. Around 6:21 p.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to the campus of WSSU when they were told […]
3 fatal shootings in less than a week in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A third person has been shot and killed in Winston-Salem in less than a week. The Winston-Salem Police Department says that Rashaad Pitts, 32, of Winston-Salem, was killed in a shooting at the Popeyes on 500 North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Pitts was reportedly shot in the drive-thru. This is […]
rhinotimes.com
Raleigh Moving To Solve Housing Shortage At No Cost
Greensboro is not unique in having a housing shortage, and in particular a shortage of affordable housing. North Carolina is one of the fastest growing states in the country and the cities in the state are experiencing housing shortages. The Greensboro City Council talks a lot about the affordable housing...
rhinotimes.com
County Commissioners Put The Old Animal Shelter Out To Pasture
Even when it was occupied and in use, the former Guilford County Animal Shelter on West Wendover was in pretty bad shape, and now that it has been abandoned since the opening of the brand-new animal shelter, it is in even worse condition. So, it came as no surprise to...
publicradioeast.org
Owner of former Greensboro treatment center convicted of defrauding state Medicaid program
A federal jury has convicted the owner of a former Greensboro mental health and drug treatment center of medical fraud charges. Donald Booker was part of an $11 million scheme that targeted people at risk of becoming homeless. Booker owned United Youth Care Services as well as a lab for...
WXII 12
'There’s nobody else like him:' Friends and family hold vigil for Burke St. Pub shooting victim
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Friends, family and community members are remembering Kane Bowen, who died in Thursday's shooting at Burke Street Pub. They’re holding a vigil for him Friday night at Celestial Wellness, where he worked in downtown Winston-Salem. Friends of Kane say that he was a great musician,...
abc45.com
GPD: One Hospitalized after Franklin Blvd. Shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Early Friday morning, Greensboro Police were alerted to a shooting at Franklin Boulevard and E. Bessemer Avenue. A gunshot victim was found on-scene. EMS did hospitalize him for treatment, despite him being reported in stable condition. No further information, including a suspect description, is currently available,...
Student arrested after gun found in backpack at Statesville High School, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville High School student was arrested Friday after a loaded gun and marijuana were found in his backpack on school property. In a release from the Statesville Police Department, School Resource Officers were told by a staff member that a loaded firearm had been found in a student’s backpack.
