Each year on the third Monday of January, United States celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr., a federal holiday that commemorates Dr. King‘s life and legacy. During King’s lifetime he became an activist, scholar, peace maker, and a religious leader leading movements that resonated around the world in working for justice. Dr. King is known for his famous “I have A Dream” speech that was delivered in 1963, making a call for an end to discrimination and racial segregation. Are we living the dream?

CASWELL COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO