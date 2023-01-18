ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

10-year-old Greensboro girl gives meals to older community

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 10-year-old Greensboro girl is showing kindness and grace far beyond her years. Kalona Fewell told FOX8 that she felt the call two months ago to address the high rates of food insecurity that affect both people her own age and older people in North Carolina. While most children her age […]
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Greensboro Can Thank Skip Alston For MLK Way And Parade

Each year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day there is a big parade down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Both the street named after King and the parade celebrating his life are largely the work of one man from Durham – Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Skip Alston.
GREENSBORO, NC
caswellmessenger.com

Williamson makes her mark while living the dream

Each year on the third Monday of January, United States celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr., a federal holiday that commemorates Dr. King‘s life and legacy. During King’s lifetime he became an activist, scholar, peace maker, and a religious leader leading movements that resonated around the world in working for justice. Dr. King is known for his famous “I have A Dream” speech that was delivered in 1963, making a call for an end to discrimination and racial segregation. Are we living the dream?
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
wschronicle.com

Lt. Little comes back to Carver to assist alma mater

Lieutenant Dwayne Little of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department is Carver High School to the core. Lt. Little has always been an advocate for his alma mater and now he is putting boots on the ground to make a tangible difference at the school as a volunteer assistant athletic director.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

4 Winston-Salem police chief finalists announced

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem city leaders have announced the four finalists for the city’s next police chief. The candidates include the following: assistant police chief Jose “Manny” Gomez; assistant police chief William Penn, Jr.; assistant police chief Wilson S. Weaver II — all of the Winston-Salem Police Department — and police chief Scott C. Booth of the Danville Police Department.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem activists want end to gun violence

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem community leaders are becoming fed up with gun violence taking over the places they call home. Community activist Frankie Gist said the violence can only be stopped if the city comes together and stops it at the root. “Step up, and let’s do it together to end gun violence. Let’s […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

City of Greensboro plans to be car-optional by 2040

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City of Greensboro leaders are spending more than $569,000 to look into making the city car-optional in the next 17 years. The Mobility Greensboro 2045 Plan is focused on public transit, biking, walking, carpooling and riding rails and making everything you like to do close and convenient enough to ditch your vehicle. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Eliminating Required Minimum Parking Makes Housing More Affordable

Raleigh, like Greensboro, is facing a serious housing shortage. The Raleigh City Council, unlike the Greensboro City Council, has taken several actions to increase housing opportunities at no cost to the taxpayers. One of those actions Raleigh has taken is to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new development. In Greensboro,...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem State University officials, Winston-Salem officers investigate reports of shots fired near campus

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem State University was on lockdown in response to a report of shots being fired near campus on Wednesday. FOX8 is told WSSU officials have not yet determined whether shots were fired on or off campus. Around 6:21 p.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to the campus of WSSU when they were told […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

3 fatal shootings in less than a week in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A third person has been shot and killed in Winston-Salem in less than a week. The Winston-Salem Police Department says that Rashaad Pitts, 32, of Winston-Salem, was killed in a shooting at the Popeyes on 500 North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Pitts was reportedly shot in the drive-thru. This is […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Raleigh Moving To Solve Housing Shortage At No Cost

Greensboro is not unique in having a housing shortage, and in particular a shortage of affordable housing. North Carolina is one of the fastest growing states in the country and the cities in the state are experiencing housing shortages. The Greensboro City Council talks a lot about the affordable housing...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

GPD: One Hospitalized after Franklin Blvd. Shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Early Friday morning, Greensboro Police were alerted to a shooting at Franklin Boulevard and E. Bessemer Avenue. A gunshot victim was found on-scene. EMS did hospitalize him for treatment, despite him being reported in stable condition. No further information, including a suspect description, is currently available,...
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy