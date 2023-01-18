Read full article on original website
SPD asking for help in Aggravated Battery investigation
On Jan. 13, 2023 (early Friday morning) at 1:15 a.m., Statesboro Police Department (SPD) Patrol officers and Bulloch County EMS responded to Olympic Blvd. for a male unconscious at that location. Witnesses indicated that the victim had been struck by another male, causing him to fall and strike his head...
GBI agents arrest suspect wanted in connection with armed robberies in Coffee, Atkinson counties
Roderick Hillman a suspect wanted in connection with numerous armed robberies in Coffee and Atkinson counties, has been arrested in Alma. Last year, the GBI reported that on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the Pearson Police Department requested the GBI to investigate multiple armed robberies that had occurred over the course of at least a month. Officials stated that preliminary information indicated that several suspects, including Ashton Hamilton, Mica'enya Jordan, Isiah Wright, Hillman, and others, committed the armed robberies.
VIDEO | Arrests made for drug and illegal firearms possession
On January 15th shortly before one o’clock in the morning, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputy Isiah Rehl conducted a vehicle stop on a car with no taillights traveling down 301 S. Upon approaching the vehicle Rehl observed that the driver appeared to have possession of a handgun. As Rehl...
SPD announces multiple arrests
The Statesboro Police Department has announced multiple arrests for an aggravated assault on January 10, 2023, and one arrest for an armed robbery that occurred on December 28, 2022. Aggravated assault arrests highlight importance of video surveillance. On Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:15 a.m., Statesboro Police Department (SPD) Patrol officers...
Alleged stolen debit card lands 58-year-old in jail
Carl Dewayne Williams, 58, of Douglas, was recently charged with ten counts of financial transaction card fraud after his cousin reported that he stole his debit card and allegedly spent close to $800. A Coffee County Sheriff's Office incident report states that on January 5, a corporal met a complainant...
Authorities: 75-year-old woman killed in Toombs County crash, 2 others taken to the hospital
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say one woman is dead after a crash in Toombs County. According to the Toombs County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call was placed around 12:30 p.m. Thursday after two vehicles collided at Georgia Highway 292 and 86. Officials say 75-year-old Sue Mitchell, of Atlanta,...
SPD activates S.W.A.T. team for wanted fugitive in Market District
UPDATE 1/19/23: Statesboro Police Department has taken Dequar Stephenson into custody. More details will follow. Statesboro Police Department (SPD) officers responded to an apartment in the Garden District located at 17931 GA-67 around 7:30 PM on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 to remove an unwanted person. According to Statesboro Police Chief...
28-year-old man shot by father in Dexter
DEXTER, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot in Dexter on Wednesday. They say deputies arrived to a home on Dublin Eastman Road after getting a call about a person shot. According to a press release, 28-year-old Landon Manley and his father...
Two men arrested after an attempted traffic stop in Bulloch Co.
BULLOCH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two men were arrested after an attempted traffic stop in Bulloch County. Police say, a Bulloch County deputy tried to stop a car with no tail lights on around 1 a.m. Sunday. The car was traveling down 301 S. Upon approaching the car, a deputy observed...
Man Drives Himself to Hospital After Being Shot, Two Arrested for Aggravated Assault
Statesboro Police Department officers responded to East Georgia Regional Medical Center on January 10 for a male who had driven himself to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound. He told the officers that he had been shot while driving on Brannen Street. Detectives located shell casings on Brannen, as well as obtained surveillance video from several locations. Two suspects were identified as Raheem Thomas and Chyna Jordan. Additional evidence was discovered during a search of their apartment. Thomas was arrested and charged with 1 count Aggravated Assault, 1 count of Criminal Damage to Property- 1st Degree, and 1 count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime. Jordan was arrested and charged with 1 count Aggravated Assault (Party to the Crime) and 1 count Obstruction (Misdemeanor). Both remain at the Bulloch County Jail awaiting further judicial action.
Human remains discovered in wooded area of Millen
Investigators are working to identify human remains that were found in a wooded area within the city limits of Millen.
Deputies: Father shoots son after fight in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Investigators in Laurens County say a man shot his son after they got into a fight Wednesday. In a media release, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a house on Dublin Eastman Road in Dexter on Wednesday. When they arrived, deputies found a man had been shot.
Sheriff's office presence in Portal
The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid Coleman Street in Portal. Officials said they’re responding to a situation involving a subject with a firearm in the area. Sheriff’s office presence in Portal. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid...
Remains found in Millen may belong to missing person
MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Millen Police Department has confirmed a body was recovered from a wooded area in the town this week. According to authorities, the human remains were discovered by a person gathering firewood, and officials were notified around 4 p.m. on Monday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation...
City of Vidalia Telephone Service Disruppted
The City of Vidalia issued a text message through textmygov.com at 1:50 p.m. Friday that the phone lines were again operational. The City of Vidalia and the Vidalia Police Department are experiencing telephone outages and are working with their communications provider to restore service but as of Friday morning, there is no confirmation as the timeline.
Guyton police officer placed on leaving during investigation into social media behaivor
GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - A police officer in Guyton has been placed on leave pending an investigation into his social media activity, according to the mayor. Guyton Mayor Russ Deen said a general order will be issued by the Guyton Police Department to all officers ordering them to cease all social media activity that associates them with the department.
Law Enforcement Officer who worked with Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office has died
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A law enforcement officer who worked with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office has died. Courtney Goldwire of Guyton died on Monday. He served as a Deputy Sheriff for the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office. He was also a correctional officer at the Effingham County...
Thursday Collision Claims Life of Atlanta Woman
An Atlanta woman who was a passenger in an SUV died Thursday afternoon in Toombs County as a result of an automobile accident that occurred around 12:27 when the vehicle she was in collided with a GMC pickup truck at the intersection of Ga. Hwy 292 and Ga. Hwy 86.
No expansion of the Veterans Memorial Parkway
Grice Connect continues to receive questions regarding what seems to be an expansion of the Veterans Memorial Parkway. The parkway, which was designed as a bypass for traffic around the city, was opened in 2008. It was designed to dead end at Hwy. 301 North on the east side and Hwy. 80 West on the west side of the city.
Children find human remains in Lyons
LYONS, Ga. (WSAV) – Human remains, believed to be those of a missing person, were found in Lyons over the weekend, according to police. The discovery was made around 4 p.m. Saturday by children playing in a wooded area off of Highway 280. According to the Lyons Police Department, they are still waiting for positive […]
