Toombs County, GA

Grice Connect

SPD asking for help in Aggravated Battery investigation

On Jan. 13, 2023 (early Friday morning) at 1:15 a.m., Statesboro Police Department (SPD) Patrol officers and Bulloch County EMS responded to Olympic Blvd. for a male unconscious at that location. Witnesses indicated that the victim had been struck by another male, causing him to fall and strike his head...
STATESBORO, GA
douglasnow.com

GBI agents arrest suspect wanted in connection with armed robberies in Coffee, Atkinson counties

Roderick Hillman a suspect wanted in connection with numerous armed robberies in Coffee and Atkinson counties, has been arrested in Alma. Last year, the GBI reported that on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the Pearson Police Department requested the GBI to investigate multiple armed robberies that had occurred over the course of at least a month. Officials stated that preliminary information indicated that several suspects, including Ashton Hamilton, Mica'enya Jordan, Isiah Wright, Hillman, and others, committed the armed robberies.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

SPD announces multiple arrests

The Statesboro Police Department has announced multiple arrests for an aggravated assault on January 10, 2023, and one arrest for an armed robbery that occurred on December 28, 2022. Aggravated assault arrests highlight importance of video surveillance. On Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:15 a.m., Statesboro Police Department (SPD) Patrol officers...
STATESBORO, GA
douglasnow.com

Alleged stolen debit card lands 58-year-old in jail

Carl Dewayne Williams, 58, of Douglas, was recently charged with ten counts of financial transaction card fraud after his cousin reported that he stole his debit card and allegedly spent close to $800. A Coffee County Sheriff's Office incident report states that on January 5, a corporal met a complainant...
DOUGLAS, GA
13WMAZ

28-year-old man shot by father in Dexter

DEXTER, Ga. — The Laurens County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot in Dexter on Wednesday. They say deputies arrived to a home on Dublin Eastman Road after getting a call about a person shot. According to a press release, 28-year-old Landon Manley and his father...
DEXTER, GA
allongeorgia.com

Man Drives Himself to Hospital After Being Shot, Two Arrested for Aggravated Assault

Statesboro Police Department officers responded to East Georgia Regional Medical Center on January 10 for a male who had driven himself to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound. He told the officers that he had been shot while driving on Brannen Street. Detectives located shell casings on Brannen, as well as obtained surveillance video from several locations. Two suspects were identified as Raheem Thomas and Chyna Jordan. Additional evidence was discovered during a search of their apartment. Thomas was arrested and charged with 1 count Aggravated Assault, 1 count of Criminal Damage to Property- 1st Degree, and 1 count of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime. Jordan was arrested and charged with 1 count Aggravated Assault (Party to the Crime) and 1 count Obstruction (Misdemeanor). Both remain at the Bulloch County Jail awaiting further judicial action.
STATESBORO, GA
wgxa.tv

Deputies: Father shoots son after fight in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Investigators in Laurens County say a man shot his son after they got into a fight Wednesday. In a media release, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a house on Dublin Eastman Road in Dexter on Wednesday. When they arrived, deputies found a man had been shot.
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Sheriff's office presence in Portal

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid Coleman Street in Portal. Officials said they’re responding to a situation involving a subject with a firearm in the area. Sheriff’s office presence in Portal. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Remains found in Millen may belong to missing person

MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Millen Police Department has confirmed a body was recovered from a wooded area in the town this week. According to authorities, the human remains were discovered by a person gathering firewood, and officials were notified around 4 p.m. on Monday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation...
MILLEN, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

City of Vidalia Telephone Service Disruppted

The City of Vidalia issued a text message through textmygov.com at 1:50 p.m. Friday that the phone lines were again operational. The City of Vidalia and the Vidalia Police Department are experiencing telephone outages and are working with their communications provider to restore service but as of Friday morning, there is no confirmation as the timeline.
VIDALIA, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Thursday Collision Claims Life of Atlanta Woman

An Atlanta woman who was a passenger in an SUV died Thursday afternoon in Toombs County as a result of an automobile accident that occurred around 12:27 when the vehicle she was in collided with a GMC pickup truck at the intersection of Ga. Hwy 292 and Ga. Hwy 86.
ATLANTA, GA
Grice Connect

No expansion of the Veterans Memorial Parkway

Grice Connect continues to receive questions regarding what seems to be an expansion of the Veterans Memorial Parkway. The parkway, which was designed as a bypass for traffic around the city, was opened in 2008. It was designed to dead end at Hwy. 301 North on the east side and Hwy. 80 West on the west side of the city.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Children find human remains in Lyons

LYONS, Ga. (WSAV) – Human remains, believed to be those of a missing person, were found in Lyons over the weekend, according to police. The discovery was made around 4 p.m. Saturday by children playing in a wooded area off of Highway 280. According to the Lyons Police Department, they are still waiting for positive […]
LYONS, GA

