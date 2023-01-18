Read full article on original website
AP_001901.5d0bbe5208a643dcadc6af0ff134f372.1519
3d ago
When will this thing go back into extinction?I never really believed in Bigfoot, but from some of the supposedly pictures of one, mtg looks like one with lipstick. Truly an ugly individual inside and out. Just my opinion!
Reply(9)
35
pipper
3d ago
Now it dam frightening, so what about the debt ceiling republicans, looks like you really want this country destroy!
Reply(8)
15
RC{mom}6 La.
3d ago
Well of course she did who didnt expect that! McCarthy has no back bone she will run him!!
Reply
12
Related
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Major New Development Announced in Trump Probe
The House Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol is cooperating with the United States Justice Department, according to reporting in Punchbowl News.
George Santos will be removed from Congress if he broke campaign finance laws, Comer says
Republican leaders will remove Rep. George Santos (R-NY) from Congress if the freshman lawmaker is found guilty of violating campaign finance laws, according to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY).
Matt Gaetz Tells Donald Trump He Has a Women Problem
The Florida representative said the former president needs a female VP on the ticket in 2024 to get votes from women who don't like him.
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materials
Lawyers working on behalf of President Joe Biden uncovered a trove of government documents kept in clandestine secrecy this fall. The answers to many lingering questions, buried within the walls of a Washington D.C. office used by Biden during his tenure as an ordinary citizen, may now come to light!
Some Republicans Walked Out In Disgust During Rep. Matt Gaetz’s Floor Speech
The far-right Florida Republican was attacking Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s fundraising prowess, calling him “the LeBron James of special-interest fundraising.”
“She’s a fraud”: Knives out in MAGA world for Marjorie Taylor Greene over her “betrayal”
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to reporters as she leaves the U.S. Capitol after the last House votes of the week on November 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his online "Infowars" show have been...
Voices: Why Republicans really want to impeach Biden
The Republican House has finally, after 15 votes, managed to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker. That means they can get on to their main business: impeaching Joe Biden for something. Or for anything.Of course, Democrats control the other chamber of Congress. The chance of a frivolous House impeachment getting the 60 votes in the Senate for removal is somewhere between zero and zilch. So why are Republicans so obsessed with taking a nonsense vote on a nonsense issue that will result in nothing?I think the answer is that the nonsense is the point. Republicans want to impeach Biden in a...
Joy Reid Burns Marjorie Taylor Greene With 1 Infamous Confederate Comparison
“This is the completion of the insurrection," Reid said of Greene's assignments to House committees.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
'A New Low': Donald Trump Jr. Blasted For Promoting 'We The People' Bible On Social Media
Yikes! Donald Trump Jr. is being blasted for promoting a "We The People" Bible on social media. "Guys, with America's Judeo-Christian values under attack, there could be no better time to re-up our commitment to America and to our Christian values this country was founded on. Go check out the We The People Bible, made in America, printed in America, assembled in America. You're going to love it, and I think the people in your life probably need it, too," the 45-year-old preached in a video. Don Jr. is now selling Bibles, declares “Judeo-Christian value are under attack.” pic.twitter.com/euAuBnALkV— PatriotTakes...
Andy Biggs becomes latest MAGA Republican to spar with Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘She’s crossed the Rubicon’
Rep Andy Biggs has become the latest MAGA Republican to spar with far-right conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene, saying she has “crossed the Rubicon” over her support of House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.Mr Biggs, who announced that he was throwing his hat into the ring for the role of House speaker, took aim at the Georgia congresswoman in an interview on Lindell TV late last week.“She’s kind of crossed the Rubicon there. She’s calling us liars and saying we’re misleading,” he said.The Arizona congressman’s comments came in response to an op-ed penned by Ms Greene for The Daily Caller...
Jim Jordan Will Face 'Smackdown' in Federal Court, Kirschner Predicts
"This is an eye-popping power grab," the former federal prosecutor said in a video posted to Twitter on Saturday.
abovethelaw.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene Did Not Forget About Dre, But Did Forget About The Copyright Act
After speed dialing Donald Trump to push Kevin McCarthy’s humiliating bid for the Speakership over the line, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-January 6) felt the need to celebrate on social media. Why she wants to position herself as some sort of key component in McCarthy’s 1-14 record is a mystery, but a win’s a win.
Whoops! Lindsey Graham Drops S-Bomb On Live TV, Doesn't Seem To Notice.
The Trump-adoring senator was offered a bar of soap after the Fox News interview.
msn.com
Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents
Democrat Ilhan Omar is among the progressive Democrats calling for an investigation into president Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Last week attorney general Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers. Appearing on MSNBC’s Symone, Ms Omar said to host Symone...
Jim Jordan's Attempt to Subpoena FBI Branded 'Idiotic' by Legal Expert
The Ohio congressman will reportedly lead a special subcommittee to probe criminal investigations into Donald Trump.
Congressman Rushed To Hospital
A congressman is in the hospital after he reportedly fell 25 feet to the ground from a ladder, suffering serious injuries and requiring hospitalization while he was doing yard work at his home.
Comments / 78