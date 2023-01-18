ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro Can Thank Skip Alston For MLK Way And Parade

Each year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day there is a big parade down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Both the street named after King and the parade celebrating his life are largely the work of one man from Durham – Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Skip Alston.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Eliminating Required Minimum Parking Makes Housing More Affordable

Raleigh, like Greensboro, is facing a serious housing shortage. The Raleigh City Council, unlike the Greensboro City Council, has taken several actions to increase housing opportunities at no cost to the taxpayers. One of those actions Raleigh has taken is to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new development. In Greensboro,...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Batting Center Finally Takes Hold Of Old Monticello Community Center

It took a lot longer than planned, and it cost 150 percent more than originally anticipated. However, after a long process, the Greensboro Batting Center has ended up with an agreement to purchase the Old Monticello Community Center at 5009-A NC 150 East in Brown Summit. The overgrown land and the dilapidated gym that sits on it have been owned by Guilford County for decades.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Raleigh Moving To Solve Housing Shortage At No Cost

Greensboro is not unique in having a housing shortage, and in particular a shortage of affordable housing. North Carolina is one of the fastest growing states in the country and the cities in the state are experiencing housing shortages. The Greensboro City Council talks a lot about the affordable housing...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

After 56 Years The Urban Loop Officially Opens Monday, Jan. 23

The official grand opening of the Urban Loop is Monday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. And if you would like to be one of the first to take a 39-mile trip around Greensboro on the entire Urban Loop, the last section between North Elm Street and US 29 is supposed to open to the public about noon on Monday, Jan. 23.
