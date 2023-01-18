ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Leslie Jordan's Cause of Death Revealed

Leslie Jordan's cause of death has been revealed. The comedian died in October of sudden cardiac dysfunction and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the Los Angeles coroner confirms to ET. He was 67. The former cause occurs when there is a malfunction in the electrical system of the heart that leads to...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy