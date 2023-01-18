Early Morning House Fire In Southern Ocean County Extinguished

Photo courtesy Stafford Township Volunteer Fire Company #1

STAFFORD – Authorities are currently investigating the cause of a house fire that broke out early this morning.

Around 6:13 a.m., the Stafford Township Volunteer Fire Company #1 responded to a home in the Beach Haven West section of Manahawkin regarding a structure fire.

Due to the initial alarm, Stafford Township EMS, Barnegat Fire Company, a FAST Team from Forked River Fire Company and an Ocean County Fire Coordinator were also dispatched to the scene.

According to the Stafford Township Fire Company, the fire was growing and had extended. Firefighters attacked the flames inside the home and were able to control the fire, eventually extinguishing it after two hours. Stafford EMS stood by and provided rehab while members operated.

In addition, Waretown Fire Company and Forked River Fire stood by to provide fire protection while Stafford units were committed to the incident. During this time, they responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 72.

At this time, the fire is under investigation by the Stafford Township Bureau of Fire Prevention and the Ocean County Fire Marshal.