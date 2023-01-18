New sentencing date for man in death of infant son
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- A new sentencing date has been announced for a man convicted in the death of his infant son.
The new sentencing date for Aaron Delo, 30, of Columbiana is February 10. Delo was issued a bench warrant by Judge Megan L. Bickerton for not appearing at his court date on January 6.
On October 4 , Delo entered a plea agreement in a case where he caused the death of a child in 2017.
Delo was charged with endangering children. A previous charge of involuntary manslaughter was dropped.
Investigators say the crime happened between December 31, 2017, and January 1, 2018. Delo told investigators that his four-month-old son was found unresponsive when he stayed with him at a hotel.
Delo's sentencing is scheduled for 11:20 a.m. in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court.
