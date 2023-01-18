Read full article on original website
Grandmother celebrates 105th birthday in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge grandmother who will be celebrating her 105th birthday is sharing her key to long life. Ann Gray of Baton Rouge has witnessed some of the biggest moments in American history, including the first pandemic, the moon landing and the civil rights movement. The mother of six children […]
avoyellestoday.com
Betty Bordelon Lindsey, 82, Hessmer
Betty Bordelon Lindsey, age 82 of Hessmer, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 in Marksville. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Michael Lindsey; grandchildren, Megan Lindsey Tallman (Tyler) and Brandon Lindsey; and great-grandchild, Genevieve Tallman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Poulin & Cecile...
theadvocate.com
Two tragedies, one small town: Brusly residents show the meaning of community
Brusly residents stopped by Alexander Park in a steady stream Saturday to purchase jambalaya meals as part of a fundraiser for victims of a Jan. 7 duplex fire that left four families without a home. It was a familiar scene. On Jan. 14, many of those same residents lined up to donate blood for Liam Dunn, the third victim in the police chase crash that killed two Brusly High School students and left Dunn in critical condition.
Dora Jean Edwards, mother of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, passes away
In a statement released on Friday morning, the governor paid tribute to his mother, who he says worked several years as a nurse and teacher while raising eight children.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles residents react to suspension of Washington-Marion basketball team
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Washington-Marion boys’ basketball team has been indefinitely suspended after a fight broke out between players, fans, and the other team during a game last week. “I think they should be given as second chance,” Lake Charles resident Kevin James said. “We all deserve...
theadvocate.com
Mother of John Bel Edwards dies; governor recalls her faith, 'best red beans and rice'
Dora Jean Edwards, the mother of Gov. John Bel Edwards, has died, the governor's office said Friday. She was 87. "She was the matriarch of our family and, along with my late father Frank, the reason why I am the person I am today," the governor said in a statement. "She raised eight children, worked for many years as a Charity Hospital nurse, taught Catechism, and made the best red beans and rice."
Parents will soon be charged for negligence of their kids’ whereabouts
With a rise in juvenile crimes taking over the city of New Iberia, the New Iberia Police Department (NIPD) says the department will soon be charging parents for the negligence of their kids.
Grandson of Mardi Gras Indian chief killed in double shooting near Southern
NEW ORLEANS — A 19-year-old Geore Hankton has died after being shot outside of an apartment complex near Southern University in Baton Rouge Friday night, according to a report from our partners at WBRZ. WWLTV has confirmed that Hankton is the grandson of prominent New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian...
Message in a bottle found in Louisiana river after nearly 40 years
A man sailing on a Louisiana river found a nearly 40-year-old message in a bottle and was able to contact the author.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck. Natchitoches, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole a fire truck from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office...
brproud.com
18-wheeler slides into ditch, overturned in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — The Central Police Department responded to an 18-wheeler that overturned near Hooper Road on Friday evening. According to Central Police, an 18-wheeler was attempting to turn off Greenwell Springs Road onto Hooper Road but made a short turn, causing the trailer to slide into the ditch and the truck to overturn.
lafourchegazette.com
Louisiana Dread: The History of Larose
After graduating from Nicholls in 2013, I was still trying to figure out what I wanted to do in life. My mom, Deanna “Tootsie” Crosby, always told me to do whatever it is that I truly loved and enjoyed. That was when I quit my job working in a traditional field to pursue my passion in the film industry and never looked back. I enjoyed it, sure, but what I truly love is Bayou Lafourche and Louisiana as a whole.
Dora Jean Edwards, governor's mother, dies
In a Facebook post, Edwards announced the death of his mother Dora Jean. In that statement, Edwards paid tribute to her. State lawmakers held a moment of silence in her honor.
New Iberia woman arrested in connection with drive-by shooting in Terrebonne Parish
A New Iberia woman was one of two people arrested after a drive-by shooting incident in Houma Thursday night.
St. Martin Parish Clerk of Courts employee arrested for theft
A St. Martin Parish Clerk of Courts Office employee was arrested for alleged theft of funds.
Wolf Rock Cave—Louisiana's Only Remaining Cave Is the Perfect Getaway
Wolf Rock Cave is the only known remaining cave in Louisiana and it's just a short drive away from Lafayette.
q973radio.com
These Louisiana Nicknames Prove There’s No Place Like Home
There’s no doubt about it, Louisiana is the most unique state in the country. Naturally, that means our cities have unique nicknames. Sure, there are other unique states out there. Rhode Island is unique due to being so small you could fit nearly 250 Rhode Islands into Texas. Florida is unique for pretty much all the wrong reasons. Alabama is unique because they invented the toothbrush. If it was invented anywhere else, it would be called the teethbrush.
NOLA.com
Facing enrollment plunges, Louisiana universities seek to serve new nontraditional 'customers'
Facing a predicted massive plunge in enrollment numbers in 2026, fueled by a declining birth rate since the Great Recession of 2008, Louisiana higher education leaders are searching for ways to head off the “enrollment cliff." Experts say the economic downturn of 2008 was so financially punishing to people...
Tangipahoa Parish courthouse cleared after evacuation over 'suspicious package'
AMITE CITY, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish courthouse has been cleared for reopening after it was evacuated when a suspicious package dropped off by a person who identifies as a "sovereign citizen," was spotted at the location earlier Friday. Parish President Robbie Miller said that officials were given the...
Louisiana Legend Le Feu Follet—Follow the Light and You Die
Cajuns of the past described the "Cajun Fairy" as balls of light or fire.
