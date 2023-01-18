ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batchelor, LA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Grandmother celebrates 105th birthday in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge grandmother who will be celebrating her 105th birthday is sharing her key to long life. Ann Gray of Baton Rouge has witnessed some of the biggest moments in American history, including the first pandemic, the moon landing and the civil rights movement. The mother of six children […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Betty Bordelon Lindsey, 82, Hessmer

Betty Bordelon Lindsey, age 82 of Hessmer, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 in Marksville. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Michael Lindsey; grandchildren, Megan Lindsey Tallman (Tyler) and Brandon Lindsey; and great-grandchild, Genevieve Tallman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Poulin & Cecile...
HESSMER, LA
theadvocate.com

Two tragedies, one small town: Brusly residents show the meaning of community

Brusly residents stopped by Alexander Park in a steady stream Saturday to purchase jambalaya meals as part of a fundraiser for victims of a Jan. 7 duplex fire that left four families without a home. It was a familiar scene. On Jan. 14, many of those same residents lined up to donate blood for Liam Dunn, the third victim in the police chase crash that killed two Brusly High School students and left Dunn in critical condition.
BRUSLY, LA
theadvocate.com

Mother of John Bel Edwards dies; governor recalls her faith, 'best red beans and rice'

Dora Jean Edwards, the mother of Gov. John Bel Edwards, has died, the governor's office said Friday. She was 87. "She was the matriarch of our family and, along with my late father Frank, the reason why I am the person I am today," the governor said in a statement. "She raised eight children, worked for many years as a Charity Hospital nurse, taught Catechism, and made the best red beans and rice."
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Assistance Identifying Those Responsible for the Theft of a Fire Truck. Natchitoches, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person or persons who stole a fire truck from Natchitoches Parish Fire District #10. The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
brproud.com

18-wheeler slides into ditch, overturned in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — The Central Police Department responded to an 18-wheeler that overturned near Hooper Road on Friday evening. According to Central Police, an 18-wheeler was attempting to turn off Greenwell Springs Road onto Hooper Road but made a short turn, causing the trailer to slide into the ditch and the truck to overturn.
CENTRAL, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Louisiana Dread: The History of Larose

After graduating from Nicholls in 2013, I was still trying to figure out what I wanted to do in life. My mom, Deanna “Tootsie” Crosby, always told me to do whatever it is that I truly loved and enjoyed. That was when I quit my job working in a traditional field to pursue my passion in the film industry and never looked back. I enjoyed it, sure, but what I truly love is Bayou Lafourche and Louisiana as a whole.
LOUISIANA STATE
q973radio.com

These Louisiana Nicknames Prove There’s No Place Like Home

There’s no doubt about it, Louisiana is the most unique state in the country. Naturally, that means our cities have unique nicknames. Sure, there are other unique states out there. Rhode Island is unique due to being so small you could fit nearly 250 Rhode Islands into Texas. Florida is unique for pretty much all the wrong reasons. Alabama is unique because they invented the toothbrush. If it was invented anywhere else, it would be called the teethbrush.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy