ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

City of Greensboro plans to be car-optional by 2040

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City of Greensboro leaders are spending more than $569,000 to look into making the city car-optional in the next 17 years. The Mobility Greensboro 2045 Plan is focused on public transit, biking, walking, carpooling and riding rails and making everything you like to do close and convenient enough to ditch your vehicle. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes on Interstate 85 South are closed following a crash in Guilford County on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 113, near Exit 113 for NC 62/Liberty Road. The closure began at 7:10 p.m. and is expected to last […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Eliminating Required Minimum Parking Makes Housing More Affordable

Raleigh, like Greensboro, is facing a serious housing shortage. The Raleigh City Council, unlike the Greensboro City Council, has taken several actions to increase housing opportunities at no cost to the taxpayers. One of those actions Raleigh has taken is to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new development. In Greensboro,...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

City Addresses Concerns Over New Employee Pay Schedule

The City of Greensboro changed the way it pays its 3,297 employees in 2023. Through Dec. 28, 2022, the City of Greensboro paid its employees twice a month, or 24 times a year. But beginning this month the city shifted that pay period to every other week, or 26 times a year.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

After 56 Years The Urban Loop Officially Opens Monday, Jan. 23

The official grand opening of the Urban Loop is Monday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. And if you would like to be one of the first to take a 39-mile trip around Greensboro on the entire Urban Loop, the last section between North Elm Street and US 29 is supposed to open to the public about noon on Monday, Jan. 23.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

First City Council Meeting Of 2023 Sets Record That Will Be Hard To Beat

The first Greensboro City Council business meeting of 2023 set a record that is going to be hard to beat. The Tuesday, Jan. 17 City Council meeting began shortly after 5:30 p.m. and adjourned at 6:09 p.m., lasting just a little bit more than half an hour. Since it was the first business meeting of 2023, the meeting set a record for the shortest meeting of the year, but it’s one that is going to be hard to break.
GREENSBORO, NC
WCNC

New plan could help Rowan County farmers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new plan could help Rowan County farmers for generations to come. Rowan County farmers grow everything from tomatoes to goats, But interest in key industries is fading. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. In the past...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

NC-62 reopens after crash in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — NC-62 is now open after a crash in Guilford County. The highway was closed near Randleman Road and Pleasant Garden. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!. Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store. ADD THE...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Explosion of interest in Surry/Yadkin Works

Layne McCreary was a Surry County Emergency Services Intern who is seen here in April 2022 as a Surry County Citizen Lifesaver Awards. Surry County currently has thirteen interns on staff from Surry/Yadkin Works. (Photo: Surry/Yadkin Works) Surry County’s Board of County Commissioners held a marathon meeting Tuesday in Dobson...
SURRY COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy