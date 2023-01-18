The first Greensboro City Council business meeting of 2023 set a record that is going to be hard to beat. The Tuesday, Jan. 17 City Council meeting began shortly after 5:30 p.m. and adjourned at 6:09 p.m., lasting just a little bit more than half an hour. Since it was the first business meeting of 2023, the meeting set a record for the shortest meeting of the year, but it’s one that is going to be hard to break.

