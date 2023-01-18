Read full article on original website
Related
rhinotimes.com
County Commissioners Put The Old Animal Shelter Out To Pasture
Even when it was occupied and in use, the former Guilford County Animal Shelter on West Wendover was in pretty bad shape, and now that it has been abandoned since the opening of the brand-new animal shelter, it is in even worse condition. So, it came as no surprise to...
rhinotimes.com
County Manager’s Contingency Money Goes To Help The Needy
When city and county managers are putting together budgets in the spring for the fiscal year that begins on July 1, not every project and need can be anticipated – which is exactly why city and county managers have contingency funds. Those are pools of money that the top...
WXII 12
'It’s definitely hope for us': Last section of Greensboro I-840 Urban Loop to open Monday; will help traffic, small businesses
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Urban Loop project is set to open on Monday, which leaders said will help with traffic and nearby small businesses. WXII 12 News talked with Wright Archer, division engineer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation, on Friday. The final four-mile stretch of the...
City of Greensboro plans to be car-optional by 2040
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — City of Greensboro leaders are spending more than $569,000 to look into making the city car-optional in the next 17 years. The Mobility Greensboro 2045 Plan is focused on public transit, biking, walking, carpooling and riding rails and making everything you like to do close and convenient enough to ditch your vehicle. […]
Interstate 85 South crash closes lanes in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes on Interstate 85 South are closed following a crash in Guilford County on Saturday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 113, near Exit 113 for NC 62/Liberty Road. The closure began at 7:10 p.m. and is expected to last […]
rhinotimes.com
Eliminating Required Minimum Parking Makes Housing More Affordable
Raleigh, like Greensboro, is facing a serious housing shortage. The Raleigh City Council, unlike the Greensboro City Council, has taken several actions to increase housing opportunities at no cost to the taxpayers. One of those actions Raleigh has taken is to eliminate minimum parking requirements for new development. In Greensboro,...
rhinotimes.com
City Addresses Concerns Over New Employee Pay Schedule
The City of Greensboro changed the way it pays its 3,297 employees in 2023. Through Dec. 28, 2022, the City of Greensboro paid its employees twice a month, or 24 times a year. But beginning this month the city shifted that pay period to every other week, or 26 times a year.
rhinotimes.com
After 56 Years The Urban Loop Officially Opens Monday, Jan. 23
The official grand opening of the Urban Loop is Monday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. And if you would like to be one of the first to take a 39-mile trip around Greensboro on the entire Urban Loop, the last section between North Elm Street and US 29 is supposed to open to the public about noon on Monday, Jan. 23.
rhinotimes.com
First City Council Meeting Of 2023 Sets Record That Will Be Hard To Beat
The first Greensboro City Council business meeting of 2023 set a record that is going to be hard to beat. The Tuesday, Jan. 17 City Council meeting began shortly after 5:30 p.m. and adjourned at 6:09 p.m., lasting just a little bit more than half an hour. Since it was the first business meeting of 2023, the meeting set a record for the shortest meeting of the year, but it’s one that is going to be hard to break.
New Guilford County Sheriff’s Office admin building being built in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A new administration building is being built for the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. The site of the new admin building will be at 401 West Sycamore Street in Greensboro. The old Law Enforcement Center currently sits at that address. The new building will be 41,000 square feet and is projected to […]
Substation attacks cause North Carolina energy companies, lawmakers to take action
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — On Thursday morning, EnergyUnited will replace a transformer that was damaged by gunfire in Randolph County on Tuesday. None of the 1,500 customers the substation serves lost power because crews were able to transfer the load to another substation nearby. The FBI is working with law enforcement in Randolph and […]
New plan could help Rowan County farmers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new plan could help Rowan County farmers for generations to come. Rowan County farmers grow everything from tomatoes to goats, But interest in key industries is fading. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. In the past...
NC-62 reopens after crash in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — NC-62 is now open after a crash in Guilford County. The highway was closed near Randleman Road and Pleasant Garden. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!. Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store. ADD THE...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
Mount Airy News
Explosion of interest in Surry/Yadkin Works
Layne McCreary was a Surry County Emergency Services Intern who is seen here in April 2022 as a Surry County Citizen Lifesaver Awards. Surry County currently has thirteen interns on staff from Surry/Yadkin Works. (Photo: Surry/Yadkin Works) Surry County’s Board of County Commissioners held a marathon meeting Tuesday in Dobson...
Driver dies marking 4th death, including 2 children, in wake of head-on NC 109 crash in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A fourth person has died nearly two weeks after a wreck on N.C. 109 in Davidson County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. On Jan. 6, a crash left 38-year-old Brittany Virginia Carter, of Lexington, and her two sons, 12-year-old Ayden and 7-year-old Lincoln Palmer, dead. Highway Patrol has […]
A retired Winston-Salem police chief reflects on the job as city hires next chief
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A retired Winston-Salem police chief is reflecting on her time in office in the early 2000s. This comes as the city narrowed it down to four finalists to become the next chief. News 2 spoke with Patricia Norris to get insight on what the next chief...
publicradioeast.org
Owner of former Greensboro treatment center convicted of defrauding state Medicaid program
A federal jury has convicted the owner of a former Greensboro mental health and drug treatment center of medical fraud charges. Donald Booker was part of an $11 million scheme that targeted people at risk of becoming homeless. Booker owned United Youth Care Services as well as a lab for...
WXII 12
Multiple bullets leave hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage at Thomasville substation, EnergyUnited says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County deputies, the SBI and the FBI are investigating a shooting that damaged a substation in Thomasville. According to a press release shared by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at the substation on Post Road on Tuesday at about 3 a.m.
Downed power line shuts down Battleground Avenue and other roads in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A section of Battleground Avenue is closed due to a downed power line, according to the Greensboro Police Department. All northbound lanes of Battleground Avenue at the Battleground Avenue and Lawndale Drive split are closed due to the downed power line. The southbound lanes of Lawndale Drive at Fernwood Drive are […]
Comments / 0