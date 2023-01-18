WWE News: Braun Strowman Joining Sheamus on This Week’s Celtic Warrior Workouts, Ticket Pre-Sale Code Update

The wrestling world was saddened on Tuesday by the death of Jay Briscoe in an automobile accident. While Jay never made it to “New York” and didn’t get to work on the Turner stations, he still made a great impact on professional wrestling during his years in the business. Jay & his brother Mark were one of the best tag teams of the 21st century. No history of Ring of Honor would be complete without telling the story of the Briscoes, who were there from Day One.

