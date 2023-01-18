WWE News: Braun Strowman Joining Sheamus on This Week’s Celtic Warrior Workouts, Ticket Pre-Sale Code Update

Read full article on original website
Various News: Mercedes Mone Trains With KUSHIDA and Fred Rosser, Lineup For This Week’s WOW – Women of Wrestling, Braun Strowman Featured In Celtic Warrior Workout
– In a post on Instagram, KUSHIDA revealed that he and Fred Rosser recently trained with Mercedes Mone. He wrote: “The day before the seminar, Sasha-san suddenly sent me a DM. [if I could join tomorrow’s class?] I thought you were joking, but she really came. I was very inspired by her attitude that she still wants to learn wrestling techniques. We’re LOVE Prowrestling. Respect.”
Various News: Update on AEW Contract Status for AQA, Note on KiLynn King
– As previously reported, AEW talent AQA announced that she was stepping away from wrestling last year and taking a hiatus. AEW had announced her signing in February 2022. According to a report by Fightful Select, AQA has been officially removed from the AEW roster page. Her contract with the company is said to have expired.
Top 7 Jay Briscoe Moments
The wrestling world was saddened on Tuesday by the death of Jay Briscoe in an automobile accident. While Jay never made it to “New York” and didn’t get to work on the Turner stations, he still made a great impact on professional wrestling during his years in the business. Jay & his brother Mark were one of the best tag teams of the 21st century. No history of Ring of Honor would be complete without telling the story of the Briscoes, who were there from Day One.
Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has more matches set for next week’s episode of Dynamite following Friday night’s Rampage. The updated card for Wednesday night’s show on TBS is as follows:. * TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Buddy Matthews. * Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho. * Ethan...
Hulk Hogan Added To Raw XXX Lineup
WWE is bringing in another big name for Raw XXX this Monday in Hulk Hogan. The company has added Hogan to its lineup of legends for Monday’s 30th anniversary show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Hogan joins a legends lineup that includes The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Ric Flair, Jerry Lawler, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, and Kurt Angle.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Updated Lineup for Tonight’s Wildkat Wrestling Show, Trevor Murdoch vs. Brady Pierce
– Wildkat Wrestling has announced the following lineup for tonight’s event at the John Curtis Gym in River Ridge, Louisiana tonight. Trevor Murdoch will face Brady Pierce for the WKS Heavyweight Championship, and more:. TONIGHT!. Today is the day! WILDKAT SPORTS returns with another ACTION PACKED show! Don’t miss...
Various News: Brandi Rhodes on The Tamron Hall Show, Wild Bill Irwin on Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw, Highspots Streaming Live Interview With El Hijo del Vikingo
– Brandi Rhodes appeared on The Tamron Hall Show week:. – Wild Bill Irwin is the guest on the latest Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw:. – Highspots TV will be streaming a live interview with El Hijo del Vikingo later tonight:
WWE News: Zach Gowen Backstage At Smackdown, Dark Match From Show
– WWE alumnus Zach Gowan was backstage at this week’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Gowan, who last worked for WWE in 2004, was visiting with his family at the show. – The dark match for the show saw Liv Morgan defeat Xia Li.
Matt Cardona Files To Trademark ‘Zack Ryder’
PWInsider reports that on January 14, Matt Cardona filed to trademark ‘Zack Ryder’, his former ring name when he was in WWE. The trademark is for:. Bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler...
WWE NXT Live Results 1.20.23: Roxanne Perez Battles Cora Jade, More
WWE held an NXT live event in Fort Pierce, Florida on Friday night with Roxanne Perez facing Cora Jade and more. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:. * Axiom def. Oro Mensah. Karl Fredericks attacked Axiom after the match. * Kayden Carter def. Lola Vice (w/Elektra Lopez)
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Results From Erie, PA 01.21.2023: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins
The Saturday Night’s Main Event live show was held tonight by WWE in Erie, PA. You can find the complete results (per WrestleZone) and some highlights below. *Braun Strowman, Madcap Moss, and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser, and GUNTHER) *Dolph Ziggler defeated Baron Corbin. *Judgment Day...
Matt Hardy Reveals Message He Received From Jeff Hardy Regarding Jay Briscoe’s Passing
– During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy discussed Jay Briscoe and learning about the news of his tragic passing earlier this week. According to Matt Hardy, he received a text message about the news from his brother Jeff Hardy, stating the following (via WrestlingInc.com):
NXT Live Event Results 01.21.2023: Wes Lee vs. Malik Blade, More
A live NXT show was held tonight in Melbourne, FL. You can find the complete results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) and a few highlights below. *Axiom & Dante Chen defeated Tavion Heights & Bryson Montana. *Wendy Choo defeated Elektra Lopez. *Odyssey Jones defeated Kale Dixon. *Isla Dawn defeated Jakara Jackson. *Tyler...
Wrestling Open Full Results 01.19.2023: Eliminator Cup Tag Team Championship, Spotlight Match, & More
The most recent event hosted by Wrestling Open took place on January 19 in Worcester, MA. You can find the complete results (per PWPonderings) and see some highlights below. *Spotlight Match: Cono Cappuccia defeated Joe Ocasio. *Pedro Dones & The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) defeated Rex Lawless...
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Main Event, MLW Fusion & NJPW on AXS TV
There’s a lot of wrestling content tonight with new episodes of WWE Main Event on Hulu, MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV and NJPW on AXS TV. New Japan on AXS will continue its look at Wrestle Kingdom 17, with IWGP World Champion Jay White defending against Kazuchika Okada.
WWE Signs Two New Wrestlers For NXT
PWInsider reports that WWE has signed two new wrestlers to the NXT brand, who have both reported to the Performance Center. These include:. Alexis Gray is a former track and field star from Texas Southern University. She graduated in 2019 with a degree in biology (focused on chemistry). She originally comes from the Bahamas.
WWE Confirms Segment Change For Monday’s WWE RAW, Another Legend Set For Show
UPDATE: WWE has now confirmed that there will be a Tribal Court for Sami Zayn’s trial on Monday’s episode of RAW. Original: Monday’s WWE RAW, which will be the 30th anniversary episode, will not feature one of the previously announced segments. PWInsider reports that the originally planned Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony, is now off. That segment would have featured generations of that family acknowledging Roman Reigns, including Afa, Sika, Rikishi and Samu.
WWE Reportedly Making Office Cuts
– WWE is making cuts to its office staff, according to a new report. Fightful Select notes that the company is making the cuts today to its office staff, though no specific details were given on which departments are getting cut. WWE has not made any official announcement regarding the...
Note On AEW’s Relationship With CM Punk, Still Believed To Be At A Standstill
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a brief update on the working relationship between CM Punk and AEW, which is believed to still be at a standstill. Those close to Punk believe that Tony Khan has essentially put the former AEW World Champion “on ice.” No ideas have been presented to use him and there’s been no talk about a possible release from his contract.
