Harrison County, WV

WDTV

Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old in Weston

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been arrested on suspicion that she fatally stabbed her three-month-old child. Authorities on Friday arrested 31-year-old Krista Brunecz in connection to the child’s death at a Weston apartment building on Dec. 30. Both Brunecz and the infant were taken to an area...
WESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Lewis Co. woman charged in 3-month-old baby’s stabbing

WESTON, W.Va.(WBOY) – A Lewis County woman has been charged in connection with the death of her three-month-old infant. Krista Brunecz, 31, was arrested Friday, in relation to the child’s death in late December, according to a news release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. On December 30, 2022, a call from an area apartment […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Officials investigating apparent overdoses at NCRJ

GREENWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking into apparent drug overdoses at North Central Regional Jail. Two inmates at the jail “gave the appearance of experiencing” an overdose on Thursday, a state spokesman said in a statement. The statement said the inmates were provided appropriate medical treatment.
GREENWOOD, WV
WDTV

Students involved in crash near North Marion High School

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash involving students near North Marion High School shut down the roadway for nearly an hour Friday afternoon, officials said. The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. near North Marion High School during dismissal, according to the Marion County 911 Center. Marion County Schools Superintendent Donna...
FARMINGTON, WV
Metro News

Mannington police officer accused of malicious assault fired

MANNINGTON, W.Va. — The police officer arrested for malicious assault has been fired after two hours of city council debate Wednesday night. Mannington City Council took the action against Donald Sides without a hearing because they said Sides was an at-will employee. It’s alleged Sides got into a verbal...
MANNINGTON, WV
WDTV

A Community Baby Shower held for expecting mother’s

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A community baby shower was held at the Harrison County Parks and Rec. Saturday. Deaonna Crowe who organized the community baby shower said she had many donations and thought what better way to give back than to give the items to expecting mothers. About 30 expecting...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Fire claims life in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. — One person is dead following a fire in Wheeling. The Wednesday morning blaze occurred in a residence on Eoff Street in Center Wheeling. Two people were in the house. One was pronounced dead at the other is hospitalized. The Wheeling Fire Department and state Fire Marshal’s...
WHEELING, WV
Metro News

Harrison County shooting under investigation

GYPSY, W.Va. — Police in Harrison County are investigating a report of a shooting in the community of Gypsy. Reports indicate the incident occurred in a home on First Street around 3:15 p.m. Monday. One person was reported injured, and another has been taken into custody.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Steps are being taken to change one of Harrison County’s busiest and most dangerous intersections. The intersection of Rt. 50, Lodgeville Rd., and Emily Dr. is a common site for wrecks, and police say it’s often difficult to determine who’s at fault. But that should be getting easier.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Buckhannon to begin booting cars for outstanding parking violations

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Buckhannon is cracking down on unpaid fines. Starting next month, people with outstanding parking violations will be getting the boot. At the last city council meeting, councilors voted unanimously to pass an ordinance that will boot cars until their fines are paid. Most...
BUCKHANNON, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Man killed after exchanging fire with police during standoff in Greene County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A man is dead after a police standoff in Greene County. Just after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, state police were called to a home in the 300 block of Water Dam Road in Washington Township for reports of a man involved in an altercation with family members. Police learned that 47-year-old Frederick Fonner Jr. had fired a rifle at one of his family members during the altercation. The Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team arrived and began to negotiate with Fonner to get him to leave the home. Around midnight, Fonner allegedly began firing at troopers from inside the home. Police returned fire, entered the home and found Fonner dead. The shooting is under investigation. 
GREENE COUNTY, PA

