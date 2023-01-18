Read full article on original website
WDTV
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old in Weston
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been arrested on suspicion that she fatally stabbed her three-month-old child. Authorities on Friday arrested 31-year-old Krista Brunecz in connection to the child’s death at a Weston apartment building on Dec. 30. Both Brunecz and the infant were taken to an area...
West Virginia woman charged with domestic battery for throwing remote at wife
WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities said a Wood County, West Virginia, woman faces domestic charges after she threw a remote at her wife during an argument. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said deputies came to Meadowbrook Acres for a domestic incident on Thursday. Deputies said they spoke with the complainant, who said she […]
Lewis Co. woman charged in 3-month-old baby’s stabbing
WESTON, W.Va.(WBOY) – A Lewis County woman has been charged in connection with the death of her three-month-old infant. Krista Brunecz, 31, was arrested Friday, in relation to the child’s death in late December, according to a news release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. On December 30, 2022, a call from an area apartment […]
WDTV
Officials investigating apparent overdoses at NCRJ
GREENWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking into apparent drug overdoses at North Central Regional Jail. Two inmates at the jail “gave the appearance of experiencing” an overdose on Thursday, a state spokesman said in a statement. The statement said the inmates were provided appropriate medical treatment.
Man arrested after meth and marijuana bust in Randolph County
The Randolph County Sheriff's Office seized more than 50 grams of meth and about 6 and a half ounces of marijuana during a drug bust in the Glenmore area on Wednesday.
WDTV
Students involved in crash near North Marion High School
FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash involving students near North Marion High School shut down the roadway for nearly an hour Friday afternoon, officials said. The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. near North Marion High School during dismissal, according to the Marion County 911 Center. Marion County Schools Superintendent Donna...
Metro News
Mannington police officer accused of malicious assault fired
MANNINGTON, W.Va. — The police officer arrested for malicious assault has been fired after two hours of city council debate Wednesday night. Mannington City Council took the action against Donald Sides without a hearing because they said Sides was an at-will employee. It’s alleged Sides got into a verbal...
WDTV
A Community Baby Shower held for expecting mother’s
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A community baby shower was held at the Harrison County Parks and Rec. Saturday. Deaonna Crowe who organized the community baby shower said she had many donations and thought what better way to give back than to give the items to expecting mothers. About 30 expecting...
Metro News
Fire claims life in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. — One person is dead following a fire in Wheeling. The Wednesday morning blaze occurred in a residence on Eoff Street in Center Wheeling. Two people were in the house. One was pronounced dead at the other is hospitalized. The Wheeling Fire Department and state Fire Marshal’s...
Troopers say man arrested after Marion County standoff was positive for fentanyl, meth
A man who allegedly fled from troopers is in custody following a standoff in Marion County on Sunday.
Woman facing charges after standoff in Marion County
A Worthington woman is facing five counts of wanton endangerment after a standoff in Four States, Marion County that happened Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Task force secures 57g of meth, 184g of marijuana, 6 guns, $20,270 in residential search
GLENMORE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A months-long investigation in the Randolph County area has culminated with the arrest of multiple individuals and the confiscation of a substantial amount of substances and firearms. Task Force Commander Corporal D. L. VanMeter of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Wednesday, January...
WDTV
Philippi officer awarded Purple Heart for apprehending suspect with broken ankle
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - An officer with the Philippi Police Department received the Law Enforcement Officers Purple Heart Award for injuries he sustained during an arrest in July 2021. Senior Patrol Officer Cody Curkendall was conducting a traffic stop in the early morning hours of July 5, 2021 when he...
Metro News
Harrison County shooting under investigation
GYPSY, W.Va. — Police in Harrison County are investigating a report of a shooting in the community of Gypsy. Reports indicate the incident occurred in a home on First Street around 3:15 p.m. Monday. One person was reported injured, and another has been taken into custody.
Cameras added to roadways, intersections in Bridgeport
More than 100 cameras will be installed near roadways and intersections to aid the Bridgeport Police Department, including at the intersection of Route 50 and Emily Drive.
WDTV
Camera installed at busy, dangerous Harrison County intersection
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Steps are being taken to change one of Harrison County’s busiest and most dangerous intersections. The intersection of Rt. 50, Lodgeville Rd., and Emily Dr. is a common site for wrecks, and police say it’s often difficult to determine who’s at fault. But that should be getting easier.
California man with ‘payload of drugs’ arrested after high speed chase in Wood County
MINERAL WELLS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A California man has been arrested following a high-speed pursuit on I-77. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Andrew Nathaniel Lewis of Berkley, California has been arrested in a sequence of events which began with a basic vehicle stop for a traffic infraction.
WDTV
Buckhannon to begin booting cars for outstanding parking violations
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Buckhannon is cracking down on unpaid fines. Starting next month, people with outstanding parking violations will be getting the boot. At the last city council meeting, councilors voted unanimously to pass an ordinance that will boot cars until their fines are paid. Most...
Man killed after exchanging fire with police during standoff in Greene County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A man is dead after a police standoff in Greene County. Just after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, state police were called to a home in the 300 block of Water Dam Road in Washington Township for reports of a man involved in an altercation with family members. Police learned that 47-year-old Frederick Fonner Jr. had fired a rifle at one of his family members during the altercation. The Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team arrived and began to negotiate with Fonner to get him to leave the home. Around midnight, Fonner allegedly began firing at troopers from inside the home. Police returned fire, entered the home and found Fonner dead. The shooting is under investigation.
Metro News
Highlights: Braxton County defeats Clay County, 67-46
SUTTON, W.Va. — Highlights from Braxton County’s 67-46 win over Clay County. (Highlights courtesy of “Braxton Live”)
