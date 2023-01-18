ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Centre County sheriff kicks off reelection campaign, seeking third term

By Bret Pallotto
Centre Daily Times
 3 days ago

Centre County’s sheriff kicked off his reelection campaign Wednesday.

Republican incumbent Bryan Sampsel, 52, is seeking his third four-year term. He took office as the county’s top law enforcement officer in 2016.

“I would again like to thank all the voters of Centre County for the opportunity to serve as your sheriff for the past seven-plus years. I’m asking for your support again to continue to serve as sheriff of Centre County,” Sampsel wrote in a statement. “We have had many accomplishments over the past several years and would embrace the opportunity to continue to move the office forward.”

Sampsel’s tenure has included the introduction of automated external defibrillators, an opioid-overdose antidote and Tasers. Deputies began wearing body cameras in 2020.

Sampsel has been a mainstay at the office for nearly two decades. He was hired in 2003, working as a deputy and sergeant before he was elected.

The office’s top job is serving the county’s judicial system. The sheriff and their deputies are responsible for service of civil process, warrants, protection from abuse and custody orders and transporting inmates.

The office also issues licenses to carry firearms and provides security for the county-owned buildings and the University Park Airport.

Sampsel is a 1988 alumnus of Bellefonte Area High School. He attended Penn State before enlisting and serving for six years in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

He is a member of the Pennsylvania Sheriffs’ Association, the National Rifle Association, Trout Unlimited and other organizations. He, his wife Ruth and their two children reside in Bellefonte.

No other candidates have announced plans to run for the post as of Wednesday.

The primary election is slated for May 16. The last day to register before the election is May 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QNRV7_0kJ7QUFU00
Centre County Sheriff Bryan Sampsel is sworn in as sheriff on Jan. 4, 2016. Nabil K. Mark/nmark@centredaily.com

