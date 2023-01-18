ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

‘Servant’ Has Perfected The Half-Hour Horror Series

By Kayla Cobb
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tgaqt_0kJ7PIwD00

True to its producer’s reputation, the cult-hit Servant has always punched above its weight. Along with Split and Glass, it was the third project that sent the message it was OK to release M. Night Shyamalan from director jail. It was also among one of Apple TV+ ‘s first originals. Launched weeks after The Morning Show, See, and For All Mankind, Servant cemented the budding streaming service’s brand as one that prioritized quality and originality above all else. But, for me, the true legacy of Servant will rest in its runtimes. During an age of television when most creators seem to think more is better, Tony Basgallop’s drama was able to find true terror through limitation.

As a general rule, horror on television has become bloated. Mike Flanagan’s universe — The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor , and Midnight Mass in particular — is defined by hour-plus sagas filled with jump scares and emotional monologues. More often than not, American Horror Story and its spinoff American Horror Stories have kept their runtimes to a standard 42 minutes per episode. But in AHS ‘ case, seasons often run a couple of episodes too long; as for Stories, most episodes drag in their final minutes. Of course, Stranger Things and its ungodly two-and-a-half-hour Season 4 finale is the worst example of this trend. It’s an odd problem to have considering that in film, horror is a genre that’s notorious for short runtimes. The goal is to get in, get the scream, and get out.

Only Servant has kept this unspoken rule in mind throughout its four seasons. Despite all of its twists and turns, the Apple TV+ drama has always been careful not to overstay its welcome. You can count on nearly every episode of Servant to contain three mile markers: a food scene that’s as gorgeous as it is unsettling, a quip from Julian (Rupert Grint), and a plunge into psychological terror that makes you want to look away even though you can’t. After those three beats are hit, Servant wraps up with a camera flourish that’s so artistic it feels like a wink to the audience. In, scream, out.

This quick approach feels more in line with this genre’s roots than the remorseful lingering of other series. And more than that, Servant understands that, on some level, horror needs to be fun. Yes, tension and jump scares are important, but so are the jokes and side-eyes away from all the gore. Horror requires these moments of levity to give the audience a break and let them remember what it’s like to return to “normal.” It’s only then, when everyone’s guard is down, that the next jump scare can really thrill. By keeping its episodes at a tight 20 or so minutes each, Servant has been able to maintain this brisk pace while giving its big moments of terror room to land.

Horror — a genre that used to barely appear on the smaller screen — has been having a certified television moment. Over the past several years there’s been room for all sorts of shows, from cult series like Ash vs Evil Dead and Black Summer to HBO’s recent Sunday night hit, The Last of Us . But through it all, only one series has consistently paid homage to the genre without trying to reinvent anything or shove it into a TV-approved box. Servant, I have no idea how you’re going to end, but it’s been a hell of a ride.

New episodes of Servant premiere on Apple TV+ on Fridays.

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Looper

Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason

Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
ETOnline.com

Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
IndieWire

‘Poor Tom’: Kate Winslet Feels Bad for Tom Cruise After Breaking His Underwater Record

Tom Cruise had one of the most thrilling box office rides of his impressive career in 2022, but Oscar winner Kate Winslet is ending the year saying, “Poor Tom.” The “Avatar: The Way of Water” star has been doing the press rounds for the James Cameron film, and her underwater training is the go-to topic. As part of her prep work, she trained to hold her breath underwater for over seven minutes, beating a record previously held by Cruise. “Poor Tom,” Winslet told USA Today. “I mean, I don’t know Tom at all – I’ve never met him in my life –...
Elle

Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston

In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Looper

Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson

It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Looper

Whatever Happened To Lucy From The Big Bang Theory?

When "The Big Bang Theory" premiered, its main cast was quite small: the four scientists Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Raj (Kunal Nayyar), Howard (Simon Helberg), and Sheldon (Jim Parsons), living across the hall from Penny (Kaley Cuoco). But over the years, as relationships evolved and the scientists matured, the various friends and partners who came around were promoted from supporting characters to main characters. Most recognized among these are Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik), the respective girlfriends-then-wives of Howard and Sheldon.
Decider.com

Decider.com

60K+
Followers
8K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy