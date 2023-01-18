Read full article on original website
UFC 283: Johnny Walker Wails On Paul Craig for First-Round TKO Win
View the original article to see embedded media. UFC 283 started off on a high note, as Johnny Walker wasted no time in knocking out Paul Craig. The TKO occurred only 136 seconds into the fight. Walker (20-7) caught Craig (16-6-1) with a strike to the face, then capitalized with a flurry of shots to Craig, who was on his knees. There was no other option but to call the fight, which is exactly what happened.
Video: Check out Jake Paul on his ‘first day of jiu-jitsu’
Jake Paul has a boxing match to prepare for next month, but that isn’t stopping him from getting in some MMA training. In case you haven’t heard, Paul is an MMA fighter now after he signed with the PFL earlier this month. Granted, it might be a while before he steps into the cage and can call himself an actual MMA fighter, but by the looks of it, you can expect him to take this seriously.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
