TSA found more guns at Atlanta airport checkpoints in 2022 than at any other airport in the country
ATLANTA — Security officers recovered more guns from travelers passing through Atlanta’s airport than any other airport in the county in 2022, according to a new report by the Transportation Security Administration.
TSA agents found 448 guns in carry-on bags at airport checkpoints at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport last year. That’s nearly double the number of guns found at six other airports that made the TSA’s Top 10 list for 2022.
Atlanta came in at number 1, with Dallas Fort Worth (385) coming in at number 2 and George Bush International/Houston (298) coming in third. Of the guns that were found in Atlanta, 88% were loaded.
In 2022, more guns (6,542) were found at U.S. airports than in the last 12 years.
Here are the top 10:
- Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson International Airport
- Dallas Forth Worth International Airport
- George Washington International/Houston Airport
- Nashville International Airport
- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
- Orlando International Airport
- Denver International Airport
- Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
- Tampa International Airport
- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
