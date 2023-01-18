ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

TSA found more guns at Atlanta airport checkpoints in 2022 than at any other airport in the country

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2df4DG_0kJ7OQvy00

ATLANTA — Security officers recovered more guns from travelers passing through Atlanta’s airport than any other airport in the county in 2022, according to a new report by the Transportation Security Administration.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TSA agents found 448 guns in carry-on bags at airport checkpoints at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport last year. That’s nearly double the number of guns found at six other airports that made the TSA’s Top 10 list for 2022.

  • Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death listed as deferred; what does that mean?

Atlanta came in at number 1, with Dallas Fort Worth (385) coming in at number 2 and George Bush International/Houston (298) coming in third. Of the guns that were found in Atlanta, 88% were loaded.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

In 2022, more guns (6,542) were found at U.S. airports than in the last 12 years.

Here are the top 10:

  1. Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson International Airport
  2. Dallas Forth Worth International Airport
  3. George Washington International/Houston Airport
  4. Nashville International Airport
  5. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
  6. Orlando International Airport
  7. Denver International Airport
  8. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
  9. Tampa International Airport
  10. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28QeeO_0kJ7OQvy00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man’s entire $400,000 savings stolen by identity thief at Atlanta bank

ATLANTA — A California man is trying to figure out how his entire retirement savings was stolen in one fell swoop at an Atlanta bank. Ira Siegelman does not live in Atlanta and has never even been to Atlanta. Still, someone walked into a Buckhead Chase bank with Siegelman’s IRA rollover check pretending to be him. That crook walked out of the bank nearly half a million dollars richer.
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

‘Cop City’ protests go nationwide after shooting in Atlanta

Activists in Atlanta and across the United States are gathering in support of a protester who was shot and killed on Jan. 18 on property where the city of Atlanta plans to build a massive public safety training center. “While we understand this is a local issue … we also know this is a national […] The post ‘Cop City’ protests go nationwide after shooting in Atlanta appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility

ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Seven people arrested for domestic terrorism in metro Atlanta on Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Seven people were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism on Wednesday, the same day that a Georgia State Patrol trooper was shot and killed the alleged shooter was killed near the future site of a police training facility for the Atlanta Police Department. According...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
224K+
Followers
154K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy