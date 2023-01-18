ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

County to use funds for mental health hospital, affordable housing

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45oLPI_0kJ7OGLw00

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are providing more information about $3 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding that has been set aside for two projects.

Oklahoma County commissioners voted to use $1 million of funding for the relocation of Griffin Memorial Hospital from Norman to Oklahoma City.

A license plate mix up has OKC man seeking help

Authorities say the state will construct a state-of-the-art mental health and substance abuse hospital to replace the nearly 100-year-old facility in Norman.

The new hospital is expected to provide 300 inpatient beds for adolescent and adult care. It would also have options for outpatient care.

“Using our ARPA dollars in partnership with Oklahoma City and the state is a unique opportunity to enhance the quality of care received by people battling mental health and substance abuse issues in Oklahoma County,” said Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert. “This effort, combined with the MAPS 4 facilities and programming, can be a game changer for us here in Oklahoma County. I’m really excited to see the progress being made in mental health and substance abuse care.”

The other project consists of $2 million for the Oklahoma County Home Finance Authority to help fund affordable housing options for residents.

OG&E announces fifth rate hike in a year

In addition to the county funds, Oklahoma City has also committed over $8 million in ARPA funds for affordable housing projects as well.

“I’m excited OCHFA is working with OKC to meet a critical need in our community,” Blumert added. “We know that access to safe and affordable housing provides benefits to the entire community in a variety of ways, including reduced interaction with the criminal justice system, improved community health because residents have more disposable income to meet their healthcare needs, and improved educational outcomes for children who no longer face housing instability.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Women's Correctional Center Closing

The Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing due to infrastructure repair costs needed at the facility, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Inmates at the corrections center were moved to the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft. It is unknown what will happen to the facility after it...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Editorial: We ask lawmakers to think of all 4 million Oklahomans during upcoming legislative session

The bills are filed. The gavel is about to drop to open a new legislative session in Oklahoma. We want to welcome legislators – old and new – from towns across our state to Oklahoma City ahead of the critical job they're about to perform. As you get here, our request is – and it may seem obvious but is worth saying again – to keep your constituents in mind.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Home Alone actor Devin Ratray to stand trial in Oklahoma for domestic violence, assault case

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A case involving “Home Alone” actor Devin Ratray will go to trial in Oklahoma County this year. While an official trial date has not yet been set, a pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 12 at 9:00 a.m. The case relates to an alleged domestic violence incident in December 2021 when Ratray was in Oklahoma City with a girlfriend for the Oklahoma Pop Chrismas Con.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Services for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield announced

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma funeral home has confirmed services will be held Jan. 25 for 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, who was allegedly killed by her caretaker on Christmas. Athena Brownfield was reported missing from her home in Cyril, Oklahoma, on Jan. 10. Since then, two of Athena’s caretakers...
CYRIL, OK
KFOR

KFOR

48K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy