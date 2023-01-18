INDIANAPOLIS – One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s South Side. Shortly before midnight, officers responded to the 4300 block of Burkhart East Drive on a report of a person shot. When they arrived at the scene, authorities located someone suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. After they were transported to a local hospital, they were pronounced deceased. Officers say the woman was shot inside her apartment from the outside.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO