WTHR
10-year-old shot on east side overnight in stable condition
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating an early morning shooting on the city's east side that sent a 10-year-old boy to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police were called to a neighborhood near Forest Manor Park in the 4100 block of 21st Street near Colorado...
Indianapolis woman arrested in baby's death
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested an Indianapolis woman Wednesday in the death of her 2-month-old daughter last summer. Dacia Lacey, 32, was arrested on the preliminary charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. On the morning of Aug. 29, 2022, police responded to Lacey's residence in the 2700...
17-year-old female killed in Indy shooting identified
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon’s shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy as Indy police are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday to the […]
cbs4indy.com
IMPD investigating fatal shooting at South Side apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS – One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s South Side. Shortly before midnight, officers responded to the 4300 block of Burkhart East Drive on a report of a person shot. When they arrived at the scene, authorities located someone suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. After they were transported to a local hospital, they were pronounced deceased. Officers say the woman was shot inside her apartment from the outside.
Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing in neighbor’s yard
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to reflect that this balloon landing was planned, not an emergency. Updated story below. NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — One Hamilton County woman is sharing footage of a hot air balloon landing in her neighbor’s backyard. Michele Fidler of Noblesville told FOX59/CBS4 that around 5:15 p.m. Saturday she looked out […]
WISH-TV
Indiana woman gets 100 years for fatal 2020 stabbing
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors say Kristen Wolf has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for the fatal 2020 stabbing that killed two people and injured one. According to a release, Wolf pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, attempted murder, and battery by means of a deadly weapon in December 2022.
25-year-old Indianapolis man sentenced to 85 years in deadly 2021 robbery on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man found guilty in a 2021 deadly robbery on the city's northwest side was sentenced to 85 years in prison. Davoncia Beasley, 25, was convicted of murder, felony murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury after killing 32-year-old Keegan Wolf. On Sept. 25, 2021,...
Indy mother admits she smothered 2-month-old daughter to death while high on meth
An Indianapolis mother is behind bars accused of neglect of a dependent resulting in the death of her 2-month-old daughter.
cbs4indy.com
Man critically injured in near northwest side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – A man was critically injured in a shooting Friday night on Indy’s near northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Police were called to the 1300 block of West 32nd Street at around 10:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived,...
cbs4indy.com
Police: victim in deadly shooting led officers on short chase
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 3100 block of North Guilford Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon on a report of a person down in the roadway. When they arrived, they didn’t find anyone, but saw a vehicle driving erratically away from the scene.
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting on Indy's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were shot Thursday afternoon on the north side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. the 3100 block of Guilford Avenue. Police were called about a person in the street. They didn't find that person, but did see a car driving erratically.
Man found dead with gunshot wound on I-65 north of Franklin
UPDATE: The coroner’s office ruled the death a suicide. ORIGINAL STORY: JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a death investigation is underway on I-65 just north of Franklin. Troopers responded to the 91 mile marker on I-65 southbound shortly before 8:50 a.m. This is in between Hurricane Road and State Road 44. According […]
WANE-TV
Suspicious car in parking lot leads to arrest for meth possession, dealing
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana State Police trooper spoke the with driver of a car blocking a travel lane within the IU Hospital of Lafayette parking lot early Saturday morning. After a search, the trooper found just over 18 grams of methamphetamine and pills. According to a...
‘It never really stopped’: Anderson brothers arrested after pistol-whipping robbery
The Anderson Police Department arrested two brothers after they say the two pistol-whipped two men repeatedly while robbing them Tuesday.
2 teens arrested for extensive damage at Lafayette schools in August
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department, in collaboration with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office, arrested two teens in the Aug. 27, 2022, vandalisms of several Tippecanoe School Corporation buses at Wea Ridge Middle School and Wea Ridge Elementary School. Sheriff...
FBI, IMPD arrest 2 in serial bank robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — The FBI and IMPD arrested two suspected serial bank robbers believed to be behind a half dozen holdups in and around Indianapolis. The investigation began December 2022 as the robbers began hitting banks. On Jan. 18, investigators were working a robbery at a Chase Bank on Castle...
WISH-TV
IMPD searches for suspects after woman injured in drive-by shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were searching for suspects and information after an early morning drive-by shooting. At around 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a woman shot inside a home at 31st and Harding Streets. That’s a residential area about 1.5 miles northwest of Riverside Park near the White River.
Court docs: Father in Beech Grove incident says gun brandished by child belonged to cousin
BEECH GROVE, Ind. – A father arrested after his son was seen on TV pointing a loaded gun at people told police the firearm belonged to a cousin. Shane Osborne, 45, faces charges of dangerous control of a firearm and two counts of neglect of a dependent in connection with the Jan. 14 incident. His […]
WISH-TV
Police arrest woman following north side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a woman Monday for her involvement in a weekend shooting. IMPD says the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday at the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive. When police arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. Police say that...
