Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— Prof. Robert Turner, of Boston, Mass., who has the reputation of being the oldest illustrated lecturer in the United States, having been at the business for 34 years, delivered his lecture on “Ben Hurr“ or “A tale of the Christ,” in the Holy Angels church last night. The church was filled to its utmost capacity.
Barhorst sworn in to serve Ohio’s 85th House District
COLUMBUS – State Representative Tim Barhorst, R-Fort Loramie, took the oath of office recently for his first term as a member of the Ohio House of Representatives’ 135th General Assembly. He represents the 85th House District, which consists of all of Champaign and Shelby counties and the southern portion of Logan County.
Ferguson Construction awarded OSHA “Star” safety rating
SIDNEY — Ferguson Construction, with regional offices in Dayton, Columbus, and Indianapolis, has once again been awarded the OSHA Voluntary Protection Program (VPP) “Star” rating. Approval into VPP is OSHA’s official recognition of the outstanding efforts of employers and employees who have exemplary achievement in the prevention and control of occupational safety and health hazards, and the development, implementation, and continuous improvement of their safety and health management system.
New partnership brings bi-monthly blood drives to Celina
CELINA — Mercer Health and Community Blood Center are launching a new partnership in 2023 that includes a new bi-monthly blood drive at the Mercer Health Community Medical Center in Celina. The first bimonthly Community Medical Center community blood drive is Monday, Jan. 30 from 2 to 6 p.m....
Bank offers Welcome Home grants
MINSTER — Minster Bank is offering the Welcome Home Program sponsored by The Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati. The Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati has established a set-aside Affordable Housing Program (AHP) funds to help create homeownership. Home funds are available to Minster Bank as grants to assist homebuyers.
On the agendas
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its organizational meeting Monday, Jan. 23, at noon in the conference room. The regular meeting will follow. Items on the agenda for the regular meeting includes administrative reports by the superintendent, support services director, community education and outreach...
OSU Alumni Club offering scholarships
SIDNEY — The Shelby County OSU Alumni Club is offering scholarships to any high school senior hoping to attend The Ohio State University in the fall. Applicants must be a Shelby County resident or attend a school in Shelby County. The club offers several scholarships ranging from $1,500 – $2,500. The $2,500 scholarship is renewable for four years.
Commissioners tackle lengthy project list in 2022
SIDNEY — Shelby County officials entered 2022 with an ambitious list of projects. Unfortunately supply issues, a tight labor supply and inflation have affected our progress. “We are happy to have most of our projects under contract as each new bid shows the strains of inflation. A new garage proposal received no bids and other projects are being scrutinized as the projected bid amount will no longer work,” said Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann.
Giving, receiving food feeds us physically, spiritually
As I was using a church cookbook recently, I remembered the running joke about how church people love to get together and eat. The way in which relationships are strengthened through sharing time and food with one another is priceless. The act of giving and receiving food can feed us physically and spiritually.
Shoemaker announces retirement from Sidney Police
SIDNEY — Patrol Captain and Interim Police Chief William Shoemaker, who has served the city’s police department since 1997, announced his retirement effective Aug. 2, 2023, ending a nearly 26-year public service career. Shoemaker has been one of Sidney’s most dedicated officers throughout his tenured career. Shoemaker...
Friday basketball roundup: Sidney can’t keep up with Stebbins
SIDNEY — Sidney’s boys basketball team lost its third consecutive game on Friday night in a 65-56 defeat by Stebbins in a Miami Valley League contest. The Indians took a 16-12 lead by the end of the first quarter, then used a 15-11 edge in the second to take a 31-23 halftime lead. The Yellow Jackets used a 15-12 advantage in the third to pull within 43-38, but Stebbins secured the win with a 22-18 edge in the fourth.
First United Methodist Church, Partners in Hope host benefit concert
TROY — The Troy First United Methodist Church is sponsoring a free benefit concert featuring Tawnie Johnson, organ, and Jonathan E. Kampfe, cello, with special guests Sarah Patton and Matthew Latawiec. The concert will be held on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the First United...
Thursday basketball roundup: Big first half lifts Anna over Houston
ANNA — A big first half help Anna earned a 52-34 victory over Houston in a Shelby County Athletic League girls basketball game on Thursday. The Rockets outscored the Wildcats 18-6 in the first quarter, then used a 16-10 scoring edge in the second to take a 34-16 halftime lead. Both teams scored 10 points in the third and eight points in the fourth.
City record
-11:38 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of North Miami Avenue. -10:46 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Campbell Road and South Wilkinson Avenue. -6:12 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 200 block of South Ohio Avenue. -5:54 p.m.:...
Girls basketball: Sidney pulls away late, beats Butler 49-35
VANDALIA — Sidney played one of its sloppiest games this season on Wednesday but was able to beat Vandalia-Butler by about the same margin it did the first time the teams played. The Yellow Jackets solidified their lead in overall Miami Valley League standings by beating the Aviators 49-35...
Sock & Buskin to perform ‘The Great Gatsby’
SIDNEY — The Sock & Buskin Players will present “The Great Gatsby” Feb. 3-5 at the Historic Sidney Theatre. A reimagined version of the beloved jazz age classic, “The Great Gatsby” is a crafted tale of 1920s America which tells the story of the fabulously wealthy Jay Gatsby and his love for the beautiful Daisy Buchanan.
Four day jury trial ends in mistrial
SIDNEY – The Shelby County Common Pleas Court declared a mistrial on the fourth day of an anticipated four-day civil jury trial on Jan. 20. The narrative of the case – Maribeth Bolcavage v. Fair Haven Shelby County Home – started when Bolcavage’s father, James McGough, entered Fair Haven as a resident in November 2019 and ended when McGough died of a subdural hematoma – a collection of blood between the skull and the surface of the brain – from hitting his head during a fall while under Fair Haven’s care. McGough fell two other times at the facility before the fall that caused his death and the facility set him at a high risk of falling upon admission, according to Bolcavage’s attorney.
High winds down tree
Justin Paz, of Sidney, sweeps up debris from a tree that fell into Jefferson Street during high winds around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19. Paz lives across the street from where the tree fell. There were other reports of damage to trees and powerlines during the storm.
