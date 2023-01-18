Read full article on original website
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 20th
NBSE - Free Report) : This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Quote. NeuBase’s shares gained...
3 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy Now to Fight Market Volatility
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks explores the wave of stock market volatility to start 2023 and where the market stands as we head into the heart of fourth quarter earnings season. The episode then breaks down three highly-ranked dividend-paying stocks that have upped their earnings guidance amid the economic slowdown that investors might want to buy right now.
Here's How Levi Strauss (LEVI) Looks Just Ahead of Q4 Earnings
LEVI - Free Report) is likely to register top-line and bottom-line declines when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Jan 25 after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been stable over the past 30 days at 31 cents and suggests a decrease of 24.4% from the year-earlier quarter’s tally. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $1,582 million, which indicates a dip of 6.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level.
MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
MEI Pharma, Inc. (. MEIP - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that...
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
ASUR - Free Report) closed at $9.79, marking a -0.41% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained...
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
SVNLY vs. RY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
SVNLY - Free Report) or Royal Bank (. RY - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Factors Likely to Decide CACI's Fate This Earnings Season
CACI International (. CACI - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues is pegged at $1.6 billion, indicating an improvement of 8% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for non-GAAP earnings stands at $4.33 per share, suggesting an increase of 13.1% year over year.
Is Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) a Strong ETF Right Now?
VIGI - Free Report) debuted on 03/03/2016, and offers broad exposure to the World ETFs category of the market. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
What Awaits for Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in Q2 Earnings?
ADP - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 25, before market open. Let’s check out how things have shaped up so far for this announcement. Expectations This Time Around. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for the fiscal second quarter is pegged at...
FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
FCFS - Free Report) closed at $89.06 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.2% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of the pawn...
Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
LBRT - Free Report) closed at $16.59, marking a -1.43% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Heading into today, shares of the provider of hydraulic fracturing services had gained 6.65%...
Here's Why NortonLifeLock (NLOK) is a Strong Growth Stock
Should You Invest in the Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)?
VFH - Free Report) was launched on 01/26/2004, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Financials - Broad segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax...
Regions Financial (RF) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
RF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.08%. A...
DHT Holdings (DHT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
DHT Holdings (. DHT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.68, moving +1.4% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%. Coming into today, shares...
Target (TGT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
TGT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $162.21, moving +1.95% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Heading into today, shares of the...
What Makes Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Is Carpenter Technology (CRS) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
CRS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
