Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Pittsburgh visits New Jersey after Guentzel’s 2-goal game
Pittsburgh Penguins (23-15-7, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (29-12-4, second in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the New Jersey Devils after Jake Guentzel scored two goals in the Penguins' 4-1 win against the Ottawa Senators. New Jersey is 29-12-4 overall and 8-5-2...
Centre Daily
Tristan Jarry, Jeff Petry in their returns push Penguins to a win over Ottawa
PITTSBURGH — The cavalry has started to arrive for the Penguins, and not a moment too soon. Without several regulars, a couple of them former All-Stars, they won just three of their first 11 games coming out of the NHL’s Christmas break. They got outplayed at 5-on-5. Their special teams suffered. They didn’t get timely saves.
Centre Daily
NBA Admits Warriors Were Robbed vs. Celtics
The NBA's last two minute report is always frustrating for fans and players. While the league is taking some level of accountability by admitting when their officials were wrong, the outcome of the game does not change, and officials receive no penalty for their mistakes. Because of this, last two minute reports are even more frustrating for teams who were negatively impacted, because they are forced to live with an outcome that could have gone a different direction had the officiating been accurate.
Centre Daily
Raptors Look to Knock off Jayson Tatum-less Celtics: Where to Watch, Injuries, Odds
It'll be another undermanned opponent for the Toronto Raptors who take on the Jayson Tatum-less Boston Celtics on Saturday evening at 5 pm. View the original article to see embedded media. Where to Watch. TSN and the FAN 590 will broadcast the game in Toronto. NBC Sports Boston and 98.5...
Comments / 0