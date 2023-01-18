Read full article on original website
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
Zacks.com
3 Great Dividend Stocks to Buy Now to Fight Market Volatility
Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks explores the wave of stock market volatility to start 2023 and where the market stands as we head into the heart of fourth quarter earnings season. The episode then breaks down three highly-ranked dividend-paying stocks that have upped their earnings guidance amid the economic slowdown that investors might want to buy right now.
Zacks.com
Fastenal (FAST) Shares Down Despite Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat
FAST - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s top and bottom lines also improved on a year-over-year basis, given the strong demand in markets associated with industrial capital goods and commodities amid inflation for products, particularly fasteners and transportation services.
Zacks.com
MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
MEI Pharma, Inc. (. MEIP - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that...
Zacks.com
Will Lower Latin America Revenues Dent AT&T (T) Q4 Earnings?
T - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results, before the opening bell, on Jan 25. In the fourth quarter, the Latin America segment is likely to have recorded year-over-year lower revenues owing to a challenging macroeconomic environment and rising inflationary pressures. Factors at Play. The Latin America...
Zacks.com
Can Rite Aid (RAD) Get Back on Track Via Solid Growth Efforts?
RAD - Free Report) is reeling under lower sales due to muted demand for flu immunizations, COVID tests and vaccines. The adverse impacts of closed stores and lower membership at Elixir act as other headwinds. This led to a sluggish year-over-year performance in third-quarter fiscal 2023. Rite Aid incurred an...
Zacks.com
Vail Resorts (MTN) Reports Ski Season Metrics, Stock Down
MTN - Free Report) recently announced its interim period data for its 2022/23 North American ski season through Jan 8, 2023. Following the announcement, shares of the company declined 2.3% during trading hours on Jan 18. Ski Season Metrics. Season-to-date (through Jan 8, 2023) total skier visits increased 12.5% compared...
Zacks.com
Factors Setting the Tone for Celestica (CLS) in Q4 Earnings
CLS - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25. Celestica estimates non-IFRS adjusted fourth-quarter earnings between 49 cents and 55 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 53 cents, unchanged in the last 30 days. This indicates growth of 20.45% from the year-ago reported earnings.
Zacks.com
Factors Likely to Decide CACI's Fate This Earnings Season
CACI International (. CACI - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues is pegged at $1.6 billion, indicating an improvement of 8% from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for non-GAAP earnings stands at $4.33 per share, suggesting an increase of 13.1% year over year.
Zacks.com
Reasons Why You Should Avoid Betting on Barnes (B) Stock Now
B - Free Report) is grappling with persistent supply-chain constraints, increasing operating costs and foreign currency woes. The Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) player has a market capitalization of $2.2 billion. Let’s discuss the factors that might continue to take a toll on the firm. Weak Segmental Performance: Barnes’ Industrial...
Zacks.com
What Awaits for Automatic Data Processing (ADP) in Q2 Earnings?
ADP - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 25, before market open. Let’s check out how things have shaped up so far for this announcement. Expectations This Time Around. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for the fiscal second quarter is pegged at...
Zacks.com
4 Stocks to Watch That Recently Raised Their Dividends
The U.S. economy is gripped by fears of an impending recession. Markets ended 2022 as the worst year since the 2008 economic meltdown and the Fed is still struggling to tame soaring inflation. Although inflation has somewhat eased over the past couple of months, it is still at a 40-year...
Zacks.com
LiveXLive (LIVX) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
LiveXLive came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.10. This compares to loss of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -20%. A quarter...
Zacks.com
Top Stock Reports for Exxon Mobil, Fomento Economico Mexicano & Prologis
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Regions Financial (RF) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
RF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.65 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.08%. A...
Zacks.com
Winning Europe ETFs to Start 2023
Alongwith the global markets, European shares too have started 2023 with a bang. European stocks logged second straight weekly gains. The pan-European STOXX 600 hit a fresh nine-month high and Germany's DAX 40 rose to the highest level since mid-February. Healthcare and banking stocks led the rally European shares while...
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 20th
NBSE - Free Report) : This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Quote. NeuBase’s shares gained...
Zacks.com
Is Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) a Strong ETF Right Now?
VIGI - Free Report) debuted on 03/03/2016, and offers broad exposure to the World ETFs category of the market. Products that are based on market cap weighted indexes, which are strategies designed to reflect a specific market segment or the market as a whole, have traditionally dominated the ETF industry.
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: Eastman Chemical (EMN) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline
EMN - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
Zacks.com
Yum! Brands (YUM) Stock Up 18% in Past 3 months: Here's How
YUM - Free Report) have gained 18% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 13%. Solid demand, unit development and comp growth are driving the company’s performance. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company has an impressive long-term earnings growth rate of 11.8%. In 2023,...
