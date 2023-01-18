ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Montclair Local

Montclair Fund for Educational Excellence awards $60,000 in teacher grants

The Montclair Fund for Educational Excellence has awarded more than $60,000 to fund innovative learning projects proposed by teachers across the Montclair school district. The annual grants are broken into three categories — educational excellence, professional development, and social and emotional learning. The projects include curating a library of culturally representative literature, creating a schoolwide compost program and engaging middle school students to paint a mural in the school bathroom with QR codes linking to mental health resources.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair council holds off action on Stafford

Nearly three months after placing Township Manager Timothy Stafford on paid administrative leave, Montclair’s Township Council took no action on the matter as it convened for the first time in the new year. With Stafford’s future with the town in question, the council spent 45 minutes in executive session...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Richard W. Gaines

Richard W. Gaines of Somerset, a former longtime resident of Montclair and a professional basketball player who went on to a long career in education, died on Dec. 10, 2022. He was 86. Mr. Gaines was born in 1936 in Saluda, South Carolina, the sixth of nine children of Irene...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Two more women accuse Montclair’s township manager of abuse

Already facing separate discrimination lawsuits from two women accusing him of creating a “hostile work environment,” Montclair Township Manager Timothy Stafford is now being confronted with similar claims from two other women, both former municipal employees, according to sworn statements obtained by Montclair Local. The fresh accusations, from...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Joyce L. Goldman

Joyce L. Goldman, a longtime political activist and resident of Montclair who served as a key aide to two Essex County executives, died on Dec. 15, 2022. She was 82. Ms. Goldman, who served in several positions in the administration of Essex County Executive Peter Shapiro from 1978 to 1986, became the first woman to serve as director of the Essex County Division of Buildings and Grounds in 1985, where she managed more than 300 employees and a $12 million budget.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair’s Oren Segal helps lead ADL efforts

Last month, Oren Segal and three other Montclair residents were named NJ-11 Heroes by Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-11. “I’ve had a cape in my closet for many years, so now I have a reason to wear it, I guess,” said Segal, vice president of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Barbara Plenty Repetto

Barbara Plenty Repetto of Portland, Maine, a former resident of Montclair who had a long career in social services, died on Jan. 1, 2023. She was 77. Mrs. Repetto, who was born in 1945 in St. Louis, grew up in Westfield and graduated from Westfield High School in 1963. She earned a B.A. in English from Muskingum University in 1967.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

A long time coming, a design for Montclair’s Edgemont Park bridge is here

Edgemont Memorial Park’s little bridge that used to be is a step closer to rising once more, in a new weathered steel incarnation that will restore a jewel to the landscape and a key passageway for visitors. That’s the word from Second Ward Councilor Robin Schlager, who has made resurrecting the bridge a small crusade ever since it was buffeted and all but destroyed by Hurricane Ida more than 16 months ago.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Mary Vivian Amo-Frimpong

Mary Vivian Amo-Frimpong, a longtime resident of Montclair, died on Nov. 22, 2022. She was 73. Mrs. Amo-Frimpong, popularly known as Auntie Mary or Big Mama, was born in 1949 in Manso Atwere, a town in the Ashanti region of Ghana, to the late Bernard Kwame Asubonteng and Elizabeth Abena Dental, their 11th child.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Virginia (Reed) Demoreuille

Virginia (Reed) Demoreuille of North Caldwell, a former longtime resident of Montclair and a special ed teacher at Edgemont School for more than 10 years, died on Jan. 4, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was 71. Born in Newark, Mrs. Demoreuille grew up in Caldwell and graduated from James...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Vincenza Salvante

Vincenza Salvante, a longtime resident of Montclair, died at her home on Jan. 14, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was 103. Mrs. Salvante was born in Calitri, Italy, to Michele Bozza and Maria Cristiani, and came to Montclair in 1957. She worked at Celentano in Verona for many years.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Petitioning Montclair council, hundreds call for scaled-back Lackawanna plan

The churning debate over Lackawanna Plaza has for years embroiled Montclair in a clash of visions over how to revitalize a centerpiece of the town without overwhelming the historic neighborhood surrounding it. A project audacious in its scope, that would include five buildings, as many as 375 residential units and 75,000 square feet for office space, has stoked passions over the plan’s sheer breadth.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

