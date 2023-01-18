Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of Dialogue. 2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing.Source MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Lawrence Ray "monster of the college" Sentenced to 60 Years in PrisonWilliamSalYonkers, NY
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in NewarkTed RiversNewark, NJ
Related
Montclair girls swimmers take 3rd straight county title, boys team finishes third
The Montclair High School girls swimming team’s members appreciate what their families do for every meet. A group of parents and other family members brings pompoms and cheers on every Mounties swimmer. On Monday, Jan. 16, Montclair parents, students and friends were out in full force for the Essex...
Montclair High School senior Serena Lee selected for Senate Youth Program
Montclair High School senior Serena Lee is one of two New Jersey students selected to represent the state during the 61st annual United States Senate Youth Program. Lee is the first student from Montclair High School to ever be selected for the program, she said. Lee was nominated for the...
Montclair Fund for Educational Excellence awards $60,000 in teacher grants
The Montclair Fund for Educational Excellence has awarded more than $60,000 to fund innovative learning projects proposed by teachers across the Montclair school district. The annual grants are broken into three categories — educational excellence, professional development, and social and emotional learning. The projects include curating a library of culturally representative literature, creating a schoolwide compost program and engaging middle school students to paint a mural in the school bathroom with QR codes linking to mental health resources.
Montclair council holds off action on Stafford
Nearly three months after placing Township Manager Timothy Stafford on paid administrative leave, Montclair’s Township Council took no action on the matter as it convened for the first time in the new year. With Stafford’s future with the town in question, the council spent 45 minutes in executive session...
Obituary: Richard W. Gaines
Richard W. Gaines of Somerset, a former longtime resident of Montclair and a professional basketball player who went on to a long career in education, died on Dec. 10, 2022. He was 86. Mr. Gaines was born in 1936 in Saluda, South Carolina, the sixth of nine children of Irene...
Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad visits Bradford during school’s Kindness Week
Olympic fencing medalist Ibtihaj Muhammad visited Bradford School on Tuesday, Jan. 10, to read her latest picture book, “The Kindest Red: A Story of Hijab and Friendship,” as part of the school’s Kindness Week. Muhammad, who grew up in Maplewood, also showed a video that included childhood...
Montclair Art School partners with Howe House to host a fundraiser
Erin Foley has driven past the James Howe House hundreds of times and she had always wondered what the story was behind the property at 369 Claremont Ave. “I was like: ‘This little house here just sticks out. Like what's the story behind it?’” Foley said. She...
Two more women accuse Montclair’s township manager of abuse
Already facing separate discrimination lawsuits from two women accusing him of creating a “hostile work environment,” Montclair Township Manager Timothy Stafford is now being confronted with similar claims from two other women, both former municipal employees, according to sworn statements obtained by Montclair Local. The fresh accusations, from...
Dumpling Diplomacy teaches how to make dumplings and help the community
Dumpling Diplomacy founder Nancy Loo started the group as a way to share Asian American culture through dumplings. And the Montclair community has shown a strong interest — filling volunteer slots at monthly community service days and buying out tickets for events including a Hong Kong-style cafe dinner to celebrate Lunar New Year on Sunday.
Obituary: Joyce L. Goldman
Joyce L. Goldman, a longtime political activist and resident of Montclair who served as a key aide to two Essex County executives, died on Dec. 15, 2022. She was 82. Ms. Goldman, who served in several positions in the administration of Essex County Executive Peter Shapiro from 1978 to 1986, became the first woman to serve as director of the Essex County Division of Buildings and Grounds in 1985, where she managed more than 300 employees and a $12 million budget.
Montclair’s Oren Segal helps lead ADL efforts
Last month, Oren Segal and three other Montclair residents were named NJ-11 Heroes by Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-11. “I’ve had a cape in my closet for many years, so now I have a reason to wear it, I guess,” said Segal, vice president of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism.
Obituary: Barbara Plenty Repetto
Barbara Plenty Repetto of Portland, Maine, a former resident of Montclair who had a long career in social services, died on Jan. 1, 2023. She was 77. Mrs. Repetto, who was born in 1945 in St. Louis, grew up in Westfield and graduated from Westfield High School in 1963. She earned a B.A. in English from Muskingum University in 1967.
A long time coming, a design for Montclair’s Edgemont Park bridge is here
Edgemont Memorial Park’s little bridge that used to be is a step closer to rising once more, in a new weathered steel incarnation that will restore a jewel to the landscape and a key passageway for visitors. That’s the word from Second Ward Councilor Robin Schlager, who has made resurrecting the bridge a small crusade ever since it was buffeted and all but destroyed by Hurricane Ida more than 16 months ago.
Obituary: Mary Vivian Amo-Frimpong
Mary Vivian Amo-Frimpong, a longtime resident of Montclair, died on Nov. 22, 2022. She was 73. Mrs. Amo-Frimpong, popularly known as Auntie Mary or Big Mama, was born in 1949 in Manso Atwere, a town in the Ashanti region of Ghana, to the late Bernard Kwame Asubonteng and Elizabeth Abena Dental, their 11th child.
Obituary: Virginia (Reed) Demoreuille
Virginia (Reed) Demoreuille of North Caldwell, a former longtime resident of Montclair and a special ed teacher at Edgemont School for more than 10 years, died on Jan. 4, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was 71. Born in Newark, Mrs. Demoreuille grew up in Caldwell and graduated from James...
Montclair Planning Board taking up Lackawanna plan again tonight
Amid a mushrooming debate about the Lackawanna Redevelopment Plan and just how large a project it should be, the Montclair Planning Board will hold its first meeting of the year tonight, Jan. 9, at 7:30 p.m., with Lackawanna front and center. The meeting will follow up on the sharp-edged discussion...
Obituary: Vincenza Salvante
Vincenza Salvante, a longtime resident of Montclair, died at her home on Jan. 14, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was 103. Mrs. Salvante was born in Calitri, Italy, to Michele Bozza and Maria Cristiani, and came to Montclair in 1957. She worked at Celentano in Verona for many years.
Allison Silverstein and Crystal Hopkins to lead Montclair Board of Education
The Montclair Board of Education welcomed its new members Thursday and elected new board leadership. Allison Silverstein will serve as the board’s president and Crystal Hopkins as vice president. The two were both elected to their positions by unanimous votes. Silverstein joined the board in September 2020, after an...
Montclair school district hosts workshop for English Language Learner families
English Language Learner families gathered during a Dec. 13 parent workshop for updates on technology, an overview of student and parent/guardian supports and small break out groups for question and answer sessions. More than 40 families gathered for the event, with English as a Second Language teachers and bilingual interpreters...
Petitioning Montclair council, hundreds call for scaled-back Lackawanna plan
The churning debate over Lackawanna Plaza has for years embroiled Montclair in a clash of visions over how to revitalize a centerpiece of the town without overwhelming the historic neighborhood surrounding it. A project audacious in its scope, that would include five buildings, as many as 375 residential units and 75,000 square feet for office space, has stoked passions over the plan’s sheer breadth.
Montclair Local
Montclair, NJ
773
Followers
4K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT
The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.https://www.montclairlocal.news/
Comments / 0