ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, WV

Troopers say man arrested after Marion County standoff was positive for fentanyl, meth

By C. Allan
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PFXqG_0kJ7MP7f00

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man who allegedly fled from troopers is in custody following a standoff in Marion County on Sunday.

Nicholas Miller

On Jan. 15, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were in the area of Morgantown and East Park Avenues in Fairmont when they performed a traffic stop on a vehicle bearing an illegible registration, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver, Nicholas Miller, 22, of Enterprise, “failed to stop and continued through a red light at East Park Avenue and Morgantown Avenue accelerating at a high rate of speed,” troopers said.

Woman facing charges after standoff in Marion County

Troopers then pursued Miller as he “drove recklessly toward several innocent bystanders and vehicles” and to Pleasant Valley Road before crashing on Shaffer Lane, according to the complaint.

At that point, troopers approached the vehicle and “gave multiple lawful commands to [Miller] to exit the vehicle,” but were met with “negative results as [Miller] brandished a firearm,” troopers said.

Troopers then took cover and continued communicating with Miller, and “over a period, [Miller] exited the vehicle where he was arrested without further incident,” according to the complaint.

After Miller was medically cleared, “doctors discovered positive indication of fentanyl and methamphetamine,” as well as there being more of such “concealed,” troopers said.

Miller has been charged with wanton endangerment. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 7

Related
WBOY 12 News

Lewis Co. woman charged in 3-month-old baby’s stabbing

WESTON, W.Va.(WBOY) – A Lewis County woman has been charged in connection with the death of her three-month-old infant. Krista Brunecz, 31, was arrested Friday, in relation to the child’s death in late December, according to a news release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. On December 30, 2022, a call from an area apartment […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old in Weston

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been arrested on suspicion that she fatally stabbed her three-month-old child. Authorities on Friday arrested 31-year-old Krista Brunecz in connection to the child’s death at a Weston apartment building on Dec. 30. Both Brunecz and the infant were taken to an area...
WESTON, WV
WDTV

Officials investigating apparent overdoses at NCRJ

GREENWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking into apparent drug overdoses at North Central Regional Jail. Two inmates at the jail “gave the appearance of experiencing” an overdose on Thursday, a state spokesman said in a statement. The statement said the inmates were provided appropriate medical treatment.
GREENWOOD, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Fayette County caretaker arrested for involvement in assault case

A caretaker in Fayette County is facing charges for her alleged involvement in a brutal assault case.  Her son, Devon Aultz, was arrested last year after police said he assaulted a woman so badly, part of her skull had to be removed.  This week, Marjorie Aultz was arrested after police said she knew about the abuse and neglect of her niece, Diane Bullock, and tried to cover it up. "It's very horrible to see your mom like that and the hospital is telling you your mom might not make it through the night," Julie Bullock said, the victim's daughter. Paperwork says Diane...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man killed after exchanging fire with police during standoff in Greene County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A man is dead after a police standoff in Greene County. Just after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, state police were called to a home in the 300 block of Water Dam Road in Washington Township for reports of a man involved in an altercation with family members. Police learned that 47-year-old Frederick Fonner Jr. had fired a rifle at one of his family members during the altercation. The Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team arrived and began to negotiate with Fonner to get him to leave the home. Around midnight, Fonner allegedly began firing at troopers from inside the home. Police returned fire, entered the home and found Fonner dead. The shooting is under investigation. 
GREENE COUNTY, PA
wajr.com

Fairmont man charged in Gypsy shooting

GYPSY, W.Va. A Fairmont man has been accused of breaking into a home in Gypsy and shooting the owner Monday. Harrison County sheriff’s deputies initially responded to a report of a burglary around 3:15 p.m. at a home on First Street. The victim told deputies that Crayton Elza, 27,...
GYPSY, WV
WDTV

Students involved in crash near North Marion High School

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash involving students near North Marion High School shut down the roadway for nearly an hour Friday afternoon, officials said. The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. near North Marion High School during dismissal, according to the Marion County 911 Center. Marion County Schools Superintendent Donna...
FARMINGTON, WV
wajr.com

Routine Weston traffic stop leads to drug arrest

WESTON, W.Va. – A Weston woman is facing drug charges after a routine traffic stop on Jan. 14. Troopers from the Lewis County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police stopped the vehicle at the marketplace intersection on U.S. Route 33 and received verbal consent to search. A male subject and Amanda Ruble, 41, of Weston, were asked to step out of the vehicle.
WESTON, WV
WDTV

NEW DETAILS: Woman arrested after lengthy standoff, firing shots at police

FOUR STATES, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: New details have been released after a woman was arrested after an hours-long standoff with police in Marion County. Authorities received a call around midnight at a home near Brick Hill Rd. in Four States that 41-year-old Michella Strickler had shot herself in the foot, according to a criminal complaint.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy