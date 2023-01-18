Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
Boxford PTO accused of excluding students from elementary school dance
BOXFORD - An elementary school dance in Boxford has led to accusations that the town's parent teacher organization (PTO) is excluding children who may be less fortunate. Tickets for the "Ziti with your Sweetie" dance sold out in 25 minutes after going on sale. One parent was told they could get early access to events if they paid for a premium membership in their tiered system. The top tier is $100 for maximum benefits. "Even though my family quite frankly could have afforded this, I actually don't believe in that. There shouldn't be a barrier for entry for any...
cambridgeday.com
Relationship between public schools and police undergoes renegotiation by Somerville officials
Relationship between public schools and police undergoes renegotiation by Somerville officials. A plan to redefine the relationship between Somerville Public Schools and the Somerville Police Department is on hold for renegotiation, interim superintendent Jeff Curley said at a Special Police Subcommittee meeting held Jan. 10. The plan, proposed by the...
wgbh.org
Bay State students stunned by college's demise
For decades, Bay State College has welcomed students to classes in a swanky, marble-floored office building in downtown Boston. But only a trickle of students arrived for classes this week, following news that the college could lose its accreditation — and its ability to award degrees — by summer.
homenewshere.com
Tewksbury Select Board name change becomes official
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Jan. 10, 2023 at town hall to discuss home rule petition approvals and potential grant funding. Member Jay Kelly was absent. The board discussed home rule petitions signed into law by former governor Charlie Baker before he left office. Three articles were adopted at special Town Meeting in October of 2021 to authorize a home rule petition to change “board of selectmen” to “select board,” as well as replace other gendered phrases with neutral designations, such as “chairman” to “chair.”
WBUR
More Mass. residents ask for help with rising fuel costs this winter
As the price of everything from rent to eggs goes up, community organizations say more people need help heating their homes this winter. According to state numbers, first time applicants for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, a federal program that provides financial aid for fuel, increased by 76% in Massachusetts compared to this time last year.
wgbh.org
Healey urges ‘aggressive’ approach to the housing crisis
Gov. Maura Healey asked local officials Friday to partner with her to tackle the state’s housing crisis, encouraging them to share their ideas and not to fear trying new things. “We're going to have to do some things that we probably haven't done before in our state in order...
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
Did You Know America’s Oldest Seaport is in New England?
You learn something new every day. One of the things this writer loves most about New England is its history, and it turns out that the area's also home to the oldest seaport in the country. Visit Massachusetts shared on their website that the oldest and most historic fishing seaport...
WCVB
Ban all right turns on red in Cambridge? Not so fast, report finds
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — One Massachusetts city's pursuit of banning right turns on red at all intersections has hit a speed bump. The Cambridge City Council voted in November (Video above) to explore whether it could pass a right turn on red ban that applied to all intersections in the city. Earlier this week, the city's Traffic, Parking and Transportation Department returned a memo saying that a city traffic regulation alone is not sufficient.
The best places to work in Boston
Check out which Bay State companies made the top 100 list by Glassdoor.
Tufts Daily
Tufts ends bivalent COVID-19 booster and flu vaccination requirements
The bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine is no longer required for all university personnel and students, Michael Jordan, university infection control director, announced in a Jan. 5 email to the Tufts community. In addition to dropping the omicron booster mandate, Jordan noted that the influenza vaccine would become optional for all students on the Medford/Somerville and SMFA campuses.
Mayor Wu’s new rent control plan nears formalization
A proposal would limit increases to 10%. Mayor Michelle Wu is ramping up plans to propose a form of rent control in Boston. The proposal, which has not been formalized yet, would tie the allowable rent increases in numerous apartment buildings to inflation, The Boston Globe reported. It would also limit increases to 10% per year.
iheart.com
About 100 Healthcare Workers Walk Out Of Faulkner Hospital In Boston
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Tuesday, around 100 caregivers walked out of Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston, demanding better pay and a fair union contract. Representatives from the 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East tell WBZ NewsRadio in a statement that workers believe a new contract would improve jobs and safeguard care.
capecod.com
Local Cardiologist Outlines Covid-19’s Impact on Heart Health
FALMOUTH – After a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Barnstable County, a local doctor explained some of the impacts the virus can have on the heart. Dr. John Hostetter, Cardiologist at the Cape Cod Healthcare Cardiovascular Center located at Falmouth Hospital, said that negative effects to the heart are typically seen in more severe cases of COVID.
What is hybrid work life doing to Boston’s financial district?
BOSTON — New numbers out show a trend in the wrong direction as Boston tries to recover from Covid. The report says Boston’s commercial vacancy rate across the city is at an all-time high – approaching 20 percent. Experts believe more people working hybrid in some capacity...
wgbh.org
Co-founder of Embrace Boston on mixed reviews for King sculpture
Boston's newest piece of public art, which honors the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, was met with mixed reactions after its recent unveiling. While some expressed confusion and distaste for The Embrace, others admired and celebrated the sculpture. The Rev. Liz Walker, co-founder and co-chair of...
Fire in Tesla on I-95 in Mass. takes 20,000-plus gallons of water to put out
A fire that erupted inside a Tesla on Interstate 95 in Massachusetts late Thursday took nearly three hours and tens of thousands of gallons of water to put out, according to authorities. Massachusetts State Police and Wakefield firefighters responded shortly after 10:45 p.m. Thursday to the single-car crash in the...
Mass. General Hospital worker arrested following a criminal complaint at Back Bay Health Center
BOSTON — An employee of Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay HealthCare Center has been arrested, according to hospital officials. Mass. General confirmed Thursday night that someone who worked at the Back Bay facility has been arrested in connection with a criminal complaint in the workplace. That worker is now on administrative leave pending the investigation.
