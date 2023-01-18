Read full article on original website
Consumers begin to balk at price increases: P&G reports sales volume decline
After months of absorbing inflation with a degree of aplomb, consumers may be starting to balk at price increases on basic products like those made by conglomerate Procter & Gamble. Why it matters: Facing higher commodity costs and wages, companies are walking a tightrope with pricing strategies, trying to maximize...
Fanatics is in talks to acquire BetParx sportsbook
Fanatics is in discussions to buy the BetParx sportsbook, sources said. Fanatics, which has a valuation of $31 billion, has been exploring acquisitions of sportsbooks as it moves further into the sports betting business. Fanatics has signed a letter of intent for the sportsbook, but a deal is not certain...
Yum Brands says nearly 300 restaurants in UK impacted due to cyber attack
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N) said late on Wednesday a ransomware attack impacted certain information technology systems of the company which led to the closure of nearly 300 restaurants in the United Kingdom for a day.
Alphabet plans to lay off 12,000 Google workers
Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Friday the company is planning to lay off 12,000 people, becoming the latest tech company to slash jobs after rapid expansion during the pandemic. The big picture: Tech layoffs started soaring late last year, becoming the new normal for an industry that is slowly losing...
Big Tech's wipeout sends workers scrambling
We're taking you inside the mass layoffs hitting Silicon Valley's biggest companies. Plus, a look at the biggest four-day workweek experiment yet.
Netflix's stock whipsaws on subscriber beat, executive shakeup
Wall Street had mixed reactions to Netflix's fourth-quarter earnings report Thursday, after the company said it added more subscribers than expected, but missed earnings estimates. Why it matters: Investors were also reacting to a huge shakeup in the company's leadership team, with co-founder and longtime leader Reed Hastings stepping down...
Ousted Netflix worker scripts new career as investor
Fifteen months after their high-profile firing from Netflix, B. Pagels-Minor is setting out on a new career, aiming to be what they believe to be the first Black transgender venture investor. "I’m not necessarily someone who likes to be in front of a camera or the face of things," Pagels-Minor...
A tale of two job markets
It was a busy week for layoffs in corporate America. Tech giants Microsoft and Alphabet both announced they would fire tens of thousands of workers (about 5% of each company's global workforce). Meanwhile, online furniture retailer Wayfair said today it would shed 10% of its workforce (roughly 1,750 employees). Between...
Axios Receptions at Davos: The Digital Transformation
Over the course of three days at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Axios hosted a series of interviews focused on the digital transformation driving daily life. On Tuesday, January 17th Axios chief technology correspondent Ina Fried discussed how the accelerated digitization of everyday life is impacting business strategies and the ripple effects across sectors that are leading the way with Accenture group chief executive of technology & CTO Paul Daugherty.
Why the tech layoffs are happening and what's next
Some of the biggest tech companies in the country have laid off thousands of workers in recent months, and there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight. Why it matters: The continuous layoffs represent a massive fall from grace for Silicon Valley, which seemed on top of the world early last year, Axios’ Ina Fried writes.
The prophet of the metaverse: Day 4 at Davos
Neal Stephenson, the science fiction writer who coined the term “metaverse” in 1992, appeared Wednesday on a panel about the metaverse. (WEF programmers: Pat yourselves on the back for this one.) His left leg jittered and jounced like a metaverse frame on a bad data connection. How would...
Microsoft cuts nearly 900 Seattle-area workers
Close to 900 Seattle-area employees of Microsoft will be laid off in March, according to a notice posted Wednesday by the Washington state Employment Security Department. Driving the news: Among the 10,000 company-wide layoffs announced by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Wednesday, 878 will affect workers based in Redmond, Bellevue and Issaquah, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification.
Digital twins are set for rapid adoption in 2023
Like artificial intelligence a few years ago, digital twin technology has tipped from highly specific applications into becoming a widespread management best practice. Digital twins are replacing historical data-driven models used for business strategy. In life sciences, digital twins are being used to research human organs, enabling new approaches to...
