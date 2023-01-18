ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

norfolkneradio.com

Social Security income to no longer be taxed in tax relief bill

LINCOLN - Those who are on Social Security will no longer have their income taxed thanks to new tax bills set to be introduced to Nebraska legislatures. During Wednesday’s press conference, Senator Kathleen Kauth says her legislation would expedite tax relief on Social Security from 60% to 100%, putting us in line with 37 other states.
wnax.com

School Choice Bill Back again in the Nebraska Legislature

Nebraska Senators will again debate a bill this year that would give state tax dollars to parents to send their kids to private schools. Senator Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha is the prime sponsor….. Linehan says they have worked on this bill for years…. Linehan, Chair of the...
KETV.com

Nebraska lawmakers adopt permanent rules avoiding major changes

LINCOLN, Neb. — Like the city of Lincoln, lawmakers dodged a major storm after adopting permanent rules with eight non-controversial changes on a 44-0 vote. The Legislature's Rules Committee looked at a record 58 proposed changes and held a public hearing that lasted nine hours. The committee left bringing...
WOWT

Pillen announces property tax relief plan

Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled his property tax relief plan today in Lincoln. Gov. Jim Pillen and several Nebraska state senators announced several property tax bills during a news conference on Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, 2023. More than 600 bills introduced so far in Nebraska Legislature for 2023. Updated: Jan. 17,...
KETV.com

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen calls for $1.5B tax cut package

LINCOLN, Neb. — Just a day after unveiling his billion-dollar proposal for education reform and property tax relief, Gov. Jim Pillen laid out the rest of his tax-cutting plan. It includes moving from a tiered income tax system to a flat rate by 2027 and eliminating taxing social security...
The Nebraska City News Press

Growing Rural Nebraska

On January 4th, the 108th Nebraska Legislature convened for its first regular session. This legislative session is in full swing, and we are nearly through the bill introduction period!. One of my bills introduced this session is LB 213, a major economic development bill for District 1 and all of...
News Channel Nebraska

Snow system crawls across northern Kansas, southern Nebraska

BEATRICE – Areas of southeast Nebraska receive two to three inches of snow Saturday afternoon. The lack of wind allowed travel to continue, but snow made area roads slushy. A large mass of snow crept into Nebraska from northern Kansas. Some areas of north-central Kansas received as much of six to eight inches of snow from the system.
Panhandle Post

Bowhunting couple sentenced in large Nebraska poaching case

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bowhunting couple from Iowa has been sentenced to probation for conducting hunts at a central Nebraska guiding and hunting business where numerous people have been convicted for violating federal laws that prohibit the trafficking of wildlife. Federal prosecutors said the case against Josh Bowmar,...
