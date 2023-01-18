Read full article on original website
Related
norfolkneradio.com
Social Security income to no longer be taxed in tax relief bill
LINCOLN - Those who are on Social Security will no longer have their income taxed thanks to new tax bills set to be introduced to Nebraska legislatures. During Wednesday’s press conference, Senator Kathleen Kauth says her legislation would expedite tax relief on Social Security from 60% to 100%, putting us in line with 37 other states.
Advocates say restoring voting rights for felons would improve public safety
LINCOLN — Advocates for restoring voting rights of convicted felons said Friday that such a step would remove a “punitive” stigma and improve public safety. “People who are engaged are less likely to reoffend,” said State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, at a press conference sponsored by the Voting Rights Restoration Coalition.
wnax.com
School Choice Bill Back again in the Nebraska Legislature
Nebraska Senators will again debate a bill this year that would give state tax dollars to parents to send their kids to private schools. Senator Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha is the prime sponsor….. Linehan says they have worked on this bill for years…. Linehan, Chair of the...
News Channel Nebraska
An Aging Breed: Nebraska’s farmers are getting older. Who will replace them?
As the combine gobbled soybean plants in a Buffalo County field north of Amherst on a summer-like October afternoon, beans went into its bin and dry pods, stems and leaves scattered out the back. "I'm not farming to get rich,” said the combine’s driver, Justin Taubenheim. “I'm farming to maintain...
KETV.com
Nebraska lawmakers adopt permanent rules avoiding major changes
LINCOLN, Neb. — Like the city of Lincoln, lawmakers dodged a major storm after adopting permanent rules with eight non-controversial changes on a 44-0 vote. The Legislature's Rules Committee looked at a record 58 proposed changes and held a public hearing that lasted nine hours. The committee left bringing...
klkntv.com
Staff at Nebraska schools could physically restrain students if new proposal passes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new bill in the Nebraska Legislature would allow school staff to physically restrain students. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, LB 811 authorizes all school personnel to use “reasonable physical intervention” on students to manage their behavior. Under the bill, “the only way...
Watchdog: State Capitol Bible study leader should register as lobbyist
LINCOLN — Every Wednesday morning during Nebraska legislative sessions, a group of about a dozen state senators gather over breakfast for a Bible study led by a former pastor who used to be a county Republican Party chairman. Later in the day, over a provided lunch, Arin Hess, the...
Advocates push yet again for medical marijuana in Neb.
LINCOLN — Advocates for legalizing cannabis for medical use are trying again in 2023, despite at least eight years of setbacks in Nebraska. “There is one thing we will not do, and that is give up,” said Crista Eggers of Gretna, whose son suffers from intractable epileptic seizures.
smithmountainlake.com
Nebraska state senator introduces bills aimed at transgender youth surgeries and sports
LINCOLN, Nebraska (KETV) -- Two proposed bills target transgender children across Nebraska. Omaha Sen. Kathleen Kauth introduced the "Let Them Grow" and "Let Them Play" bills Tuesday. LGBTQ+ advocates said the bills target a small population in the state and will do more harm than good. “This type of legislation...
Neb. senator pushes Parole Board changes, pot decriminalization
LINCOLN — Nebraska Parole Board members who miss more than three meetings a year would lose their seat on the panel that decides which state prisoners can re-enter society early, under a bill State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha introduced Wednesday. He said he did so, in part, because...
Neb. senators complete bill introductions, fall short of record volume
LINCOLN — State senators have wrapped up the bill introduction period for the 2023 session, falling short of filing a record number of proposals. A total of 812 legislative bills were introduced through Wednesday — the deadline for bill introduction — which is short of the record 885 bills introduced in 1997 for a similar 90-day session.
WOWT
Pillen announces property tax relief plan
Gov. Jim Pillen unveiled his property tax relief plan today in Lincoln. Gov. Jim Pillen and several Nebraska state senators announced several property tax bills during a news conference on Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, 2023. More than 600 bills introduced so far in Nebraska Legislature for 2023. Updated: Jan. 17,...
KETV.com
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen calls for $1.5B tax cut package
LINCOLN, Neb. — Just a day after unveiling his billion-dollar proposal for education reform and property tax relief, Gov. Jim Pillen laid out the rest of his tax-cutting plan. It includes moving from a tiered income tax system to a flat rate by 2027 and eliminating taxing social security...
The Nebraska City News Press
Growing Rural Nebraska
On January 4th, the 108th Nebraska Legislature convened for its first regular session. This legislative session is in full swing, and we are nearly through the bill introduction period!. One of my bills introduced this session is LB 213, a major economic development bill for District 1 and all of...
Postal Disruptions in Nebraska as USPS Closes 21 Post Offices
The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has announced the temporary closure of 21 post offices in Nebraska due to a major snowstorm in the state. This closure will cause postal disruptions for certain customers in different parts of Nebraska.
WOWT
Theme for Nebraska’s 154th annual State Fair announced as ‘Whatever Your Flavor’
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Fair will return for its 154th year this August with a new theme. The State Fair announced Friday that this year’s theme is “Whatever Your Flavor.”. “Everyone loves fair food, whether it’s the traditional funnel cake or something more exotic,...
WOWT
New Nebraska bill to provide possible solution for catalytic converter thefts
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A loud bang from your car could be the first clue you’re a victim of a crime. Jim Sargent of Ace’s Mufflers in Omaha says that sound is how you know your catalytic converter’s been stolen. “That’s when they come to visit me...
News Channel Nebraska
'Just about every yard is short of employees': NDOT facing truck shortages, unhappy workers
NORFOLK, Neb. -- With winter weather striking much of Nebraska throughout Wednesday into Thursday morning, the Nebraska Department of Transportation is using all of its resources to keep conditions on the roads as safe as possible. But there’s a problem that is making life difficult for the department; limited trucks...
News Channel Nebraska
Snow system crawls across northern Kansas, southern Nebraska
BEATRICE – Areas of southeast Nebraska receive two to three inches of snow Saturday afternoon. The lack of wind allowed travel to continue, but snow made area roads slushy. A large mass of snow crept into Nebraska from northern Kansas. Some areas of north-central Kansas received as much of six to eight inches of snow from the system.
Bowhunting couple sentenced in large Nebraska poaching case
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bowhunting couple from Iowa has been sentenced to probation for conducting hunts at a central Nebraska guiding and hunting business where numerous people have been convicted for violating federal laws that prohibit the trafficking of wildlife. Federal prosecutors said the case against Josh Bowmar,...
Panhandle Post
Alliance, NE
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0