Flint, MI

Couple, son get life in prison for killing security guard over face mask feud

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ID0cr_0kJ7Lpue00

A Michigan couple and their adult son were sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the killing of a dollar store security guard who demanded that another family member wear a face mask at the height of the pandemic.

Larry Teague, wife Sharmel Teague, and Sharmel Teague’s son, Ramonyea Bishop, were ordered by Genesee Circuit Court Judge Brian Pickell to spend the rest of their lives behind bars for the shooting death of Calvin Munerlyn on May 1, 2020.

The trio was convicted in November of first-degree premeditated murder, which carries a mandatory punishment of life in prison without parole, following a trial that lasted several weeks, The Flint Journal reported.

Munerlyn, 43, was shot in the head at the Family Dollar store just north of downtown Flint 20 minutes after telling Sharmel Teague’s daughter, Brya Bishop, she had to leave because she did not have a mask, prosecutors said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BCaUq_0kJ7Lpue00
Calvin Munerlyn, a security guard at a Family Dollar store in Flint, Michigan, was enforcing the mask mandate in May 2020 when he was shot and killed.
Family Handout
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33GKGh_0kJ7Lpue00
Larry Teague
Genesee County Sheriff's Departm
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SMotm_0kJ7Lpue00
Sharmel Teague
Genesee County Sheriff's Departm
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lY2Uw_0kJ7Lpue00
Ramonyea Bishop
Genesee County Sheriff's Departm

Sharmel confronted the security guard and the two got into a verbal argument, which escalated when the woman appeared to spit at him, prosecutors said.

Munerlyn chased the customer into the parking lot, where he tackled her to the ground twice.

The family then headed out, but a witness testified at trial that Sharmel Teague warned Munerlyn before leaving that they would be back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KcQrL_0kJ7Lpue00
Latryna Sims, partner of Calvin Munerlyn, center, cries on the shoulder of his uncle Ramon Munerlyn, as the family celebrates the sentencing of the three defendants outside the courtroom Tuesday.
AP

Larry Teague and his son later came by the store, and the father yelled at Munerlyn that he disrespected his wife. The 23-year-old Bishop then pulled out a gun and shot the security guard in the back of the head, investigators said.

Both men were arrested following a manhunt.

Brya Bishop was charged with tampering with evidence, lying to police and being an accessory to a felony. She was sentenced in November to time served and probation.

Latryna Sims, Munerlyn’s partner, on Tuesday wrote in an update on a GoFundMe page that was launched after his murder: “JUSTICE HAS BEEN SERVED!!!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mpgCA_0kJ7Lpue00
The May 1, 2020, shooting took place after Munerlyn barred Sharmel Teague’s daughter from entering the dollar store without a face mask.
AP

Sims added that she walked away from the sentencing convinced that the Teagues and their son “still aren’t accepting accountability for their actions and acting like what they did was okay.”

With Post wires

