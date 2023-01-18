ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Governor Gordon appoints Interim State Forester

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wY7HX_0kJ7LXDg00

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Kelly Norris as Interim State Forester. Norris is moving into the role due to the retirement of Bill Crapser, who served as the State Forester for 19 years.

“I want to thank Bill for his many years of service with the Wyoming State Forestry. Bill’s leadership and expertise have made Wyoming a national model for responsible forest management,” Governor Gordon said. “He will be missed, but I am thankful for his dedication to ensuring our state forests are well-managed for all who enjoy them. Kelly’s knowledge and on-the-ground experience working with Wyoming communities will serve her as Interim State Forester well. I appreciate her willingness to take on additional responsibilities. ”

Norris, who has been with the Wyoming State Forestry Division since 2010, brings a wealth of experience. She served as a forester for the US Forest Service and as District Forester for Wyoming District 5 before being promoted to Assistant State Forester last year.

“It is an honor to serve Wyoming as the Interim State Forester,” Norris said. "I look forward to working with the State Board of Land Commissioners, federal partners, state agencies, county cooperators, timber industries, and State Forestry's dedicated staff to further the health and protection of Wyoming's forests.”

Comments / 0

Related
cowboystatedaily.com

Legislature Pulls Trust-Fund Support For Suicide Call Centers

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming House of Representatives passed an amendment Friday that moves all the proposed funding for suicide helpline services based in Wyoming to a non-permanent source. Lawmakers made the change to House Bill 65, which proposed establishing 988 suicide prevention call...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Would Eliminate Wyoming’s ‘Gun-Free Zones’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Signs stating “no firearms allowed” are displayed prominently near the entrances to the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne. If House Bill 105 passes the Legislature and is signed into law, they’ll come down, as will “gun-free zone” notices all...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Gov. Gordon Tests Positive For COVID, Will Work From Home

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Gov. Mark Gordon announced Friday morning he has tested positive for COVID-19. “The governor is experiencing only minor symptoms at this time and will continue working from home on behalf of Wyoming,” said Michael Pearlman, the governor’s spokesperson. Pearlman...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Committee Kills Ranked Choice Voting For Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An effort to let Wyoming municipalities run ranked choice elections in their own communities was rejected by the Legislature’s House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Friday afternoon. Ranked choice voting, also known as an instant runoff election, gives...
WYOMING STATE
sweetwaternow.com

On This Day in 1896 Butch Cassidy Was Pardoned

SWEETWATER COUNTY — January 20 marks a small, though singular anniversary in Wyoming history, according to the Sweetwater County Museum. On that day in 1896, Governor William Richards pardoned a convicted rustler serving time at the penitentiary in Laramie who went on to become one of the most notorious outlaws of the Old West: Robert LeRoy Parker, better known as Butch Cassidy. It was a decision he would soon come to regret.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Douglas Budget

Fossil fuels could get legislative assistance

CASPER — It took former Rep. Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette, four tries to lower the state tax on coal production by half a percent. This session, current lawmakers have brought back several other previously unsuccessful bills aimed at the energy sector. House Bill 69, sponsored by Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander,...
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Wyoming

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Wyoming using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Fentanyl problem still growing in Wyoming

The flow of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids into Wyoming continues to swell, according to data presented to state lawmakers last week. From 2017 to 2021, Wyoming lost 410 people to drug overdoses with a growing share of deaths due to fentanyl. Between 2018 and 2021, the number of deaths...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Heavy snow negatively affecting Wyoming wildlife

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Game and Fish officials are asking residents to be aware of and show patience with wildlife that often show up in developed areas during the winter months. Personnel have received several phone calls about wildlife collisions as well as near misses throughout the state, and an overall increase of wildlife in more heavily populated areas.
WYOMING STATE
steamboatradio.com

Livestock Guardian Dogs aren’t abandoned; They are working

Please don’t rescue livestock guard dogs. They may look like they are abandoned but they aren’t. Don’t feed them or pick them up. The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming is sending out notice about the livestock guardian dogs that are specifically bred and trained to protect cattle and sheep. It’s a non-lethal tool for livestock management throughout Wyoming and Colorado. But some people don’t know this and they are accidentally removing the dogs from their outposts on Bureau of Land Management Land or national forest lands.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy