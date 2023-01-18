ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho Falls Regional Airport announces 2023 Student Art Contest

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iT0yi_0kJ7LUZV00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Regional Airport (IDA) is hosting a Student Art Contest in conjunction with the new Idaho Falls Regional Airport Arts Program.

The contest is open to all Idaho Falls School District #91 high-school students, and submissions are now being accepted until March 1, 2023. The contest aims to spark young artists’ imaginations to depict how “Idaho Falls Flies into the Future” and the opportunity to display their work in front of the over 600,000 passengers who make their way through the airport each year.

“The arts are an asset to our community, and we look forward to welcoming the work of young artists to the airport terminal,” Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier said. “The future of Idaho Falls is bright thanks to the young people who will influence our growth in years to come.”

Artwork can be completed in the medium of the artist’s choice but should incorporate the theme “Idaho Falls Flies into the Future.” Artwork will be judged by a committee that will select the winners and honorable mentions.

The following prizes will be awarded to the winners of the contest:

  • 1st Place: $300
  • 2nd Place: $150
  • 3rd Place: $50

In addition to receiving cash prizes, the artwork of winners and honorable mentions will be displayed in the airport terminal for one year.

Students submitting their art are asked to include the following information along with their submission:

  • Name
  • Grade
  • School
  • Phone number
  • Email
  • Name of artwork
  • Description of artwork (up to 250 words)

To enter, scan or send a high-resolution image of your submission to Idaho Falls Regional Airport Business Development Manager Emily FitzPatrick Harris at efitzpatrick@idahofalls.gov before March 1, 2023. Winners will be decided and announced in June 2023.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho State Journal

Senior Activity Center welcomes new board members

POCATELLO — The Senior Activity Center recently elected the following new members in November 2022: Kathleen Stephens, Trent Stephens, Linda Fairchild and Chris Young. They were inducted Jan. 10. They join six other members. The board also includes city of Chubbuck Roger Hernandez, city of Pocatello Scott Marchand and Bannock County Commissioner Jeff Hough.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

100 years agoFrom the Salt Lake Telegram of Jan. 20, 1923: “While several Idaho towns are battling with the everlasting financial problem, it appears that Idaho Falls is rubbing its palms in gratification that it can pay as it goes. The county treasurer of Bonneville turned over to the city treasury this week $105,641.98, all of which has been deposited to the credit of the city. City Clerk Underhill states that Idaho Falls has been paying every warrant, has paid everything it can pay and that it has money on hand. Certain bonds cannot be paid until due but will be met at the right time, as the money will be available. During the holidays the city cut down the water rate materially as a Christmas present to the patrons of the city system.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
wyo4news.com

Prospectors drop high scoring road contest

January 21, 2023 — Goals were plenty Friday night as the Rock Springs Prospectors lost to the Idaho Falls Spud Kings 11-6 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Idaho Fall jumped on the visiting Prospectors early with four goals in the first 13 minutes of play. Rock Springs appeared to get back into the contest on a goal by Jorie Boyd, followed 23 seconds later by another score by Dominik Griessmer to cut the Spud Kings’ lead to 4-2. But Idaho Falls would respond with two more goals before the period came to an end to lead 6-2.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
KOOL 96.5

Don’t Miss Seeing this Country Music Star Coming to Idaho

Certain music artists come along from time to time which take the industry by storm and seem to have hit after hit, and when these artists begin hitting it big they are can't miss attractions. One such artist that has become a star over the last few years with multiple hits is Chris Janson, and this country star will be making his way to the Gem State soon and you won't want to miss him live in concert.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy