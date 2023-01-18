Read full article on original website
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of Dialogue. 2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing.Source MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Lawrence Ray "monster of the college" Sentenced to 60 Years in PrisonWilliamSalYonkers, NY
Jersey City Arts and Culture Trust Fund grant applications to reopen on Monday
The Jersey City Arts and Culture Trust Fund grant applications are set to reopen on Monday at 9 a.m. and will accept submissions through Friday, March 3rd at 5 p.m. The first allocation of grants, totaling $900,000 awarded to 89 artists and arts organizations last year, the city is looking to promote even more applicants the second time around.
Plans For $97M Route 17 Bottleneck Project Revealed
Preliminary plans for the $97 million Route 17 Bottlebeck Project have been released, and county officials are urging the public to weigh in.A third lane of travel, additional bridges, and improvements to some local streets are among the changes that Bergen County officials hope will relieve some o…
Popular Hoboken Restaraunt to Close Doors for Good
HOBOKEN, NJ - Located at 328 Washington Street, Cucina Saporito (originally Trattoria Saporito) has been a member a dining favorite for Hoboken residents and visitors since 1999. But now, the local Italian restaurant will be closing its doors. “Cucina Saporito would like to thank all of our wonderful customers and staff for all of the great memories we’ve shared over the past few years,” the restaurant shared. “We hope to have left a mark with our loyal customers and the City of Hoboken. We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts and we leave you with a quote from one of our regular customers. ‘Don’t cry because it’s over,,smile because it happened
Future look of this former Lord & Taylor site changed after public input
The plan to redevelop a shuttered Lord & Taylor and nearby properties in Westfield’s downtown has under gone changes following input from the public. The major changes include a reduction in the number of residential units, parking and traffic modifications, reducing the height of an office building and improvements to public spaces.
19 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
Another busy week has come and gone in Montclair and Essex County. We’ve rounded up all the latest news to keep you up to date on everything happening in the community. Some highlights include: AeroFarm expands its partnership with Newark Public Schools; a teenage boy was killed in a one-car accident in Bloomfield; and a pet vaccination clinic will take place for pet owners in Montclair and Cedar Grove. Keep reading for all the North Jersey news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
Officials want to add suicide prevention signs on Bayonne Bridge
Following a recent suicide, officials want to put up extra security and other prevention measures on the Bayonne Bridge. First Ward City Councilman Neil Carroll proposed the idea at the January City Council meeting. Carroll made a motion to direct the Law Department to address a letter to the Port...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Newark
Newark, New Jersey is the largest city in the state and a thriving center for commerce, culture, and entertainment. It offers a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and amenities. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
Hoboken landlords and tenants frustrated with new rent control ordinance
Landlords and tenants in Hoboken were charged up against changes to the 50-year-old Rent Control proposed ordinance at the Jan. 18 City Council meeting. According to the ordinance intended to amend the city’s current Chapter 155 rental control laws, it would clarify various provisions, including how properties that fall under the legal status of rent control are legally calculated, and if those units or properties would fall under an exemption.
Jersey City, NJ still having trouble paying public safety workers on time
💲 Jersey City switched to a new payroll company at the beginning of the year. 💲 A complicated schedule for public safety worker overtime was blamed for problems. 💲 The city will cover any fees, overdrafts, and penalties incurred by an employee. Despite promises that problems that...
Montclair’s DeCamp Bus Lines Expands Commuter Services
Montclair, NJ – Good news for commuters along Grove Street in Montclair. DeCamp Bus Lines announced Thursday the expansion of its commuter services starting January 30, 2023. To better serve the needs of riders, DeCamp will be adding additional morning Route 33 Express Bus Service, adding evening Route 33 Express Bus Service, and adding morning and evening Route 33 Grove Street Service.
Newark restricts development of some properties to affordable housing only
Last May, the Rutgers Center on Law, Inequality, and Metropolitan Equity, or CLiME, released findings that anonymous real estate investors were buying up single- and multi-family houses in Newark to re-sell or rent for much higher prices, depressing the city’s already low homeownership rate and making the city less affordable and its neighborhoods less stable.
Police: Missing women spotted in and around Newark Penn Station
Imani Glover and Destin Owens have been spotted multiple times near the train station.
Weather on the Road: Downtown business tour in Union County
News 12 New Jersey's Lauren Due hits the road for the weekend to explore some of the local businesses in Union County.
Hudson Reporter abruptly closing after 40 years of local news reporting
The Hudson Reporter, a local weekly newspaper that has covered all 12 municipalities in the county for the past 40 years, is abruptly closing at the end of today. “It is with great sadness that I announce the Bayonne Community News and Hudson Reporter is no longer publishing. Today was me and my colleagues’ last day. We were told it was due to a ‘revenue versus expenses’ situation. The papers will no longer be published online nor in print,” staff writer Daniel Israel tweeted.
New LGBTQ community center opens in Newark
‘This is a way to rebuild and get people back together again’. A new year brings a new community center for the LGBTQ community in Newark. Advocates say it will serve as a safe space while allowing people to tackle major policy issues impacting their lives. The grand opening of the center was Thursday night, bringing together many who hadn’t gathered in that way since the pandemic started.
‘It’s dead’: NYC Council won't pass bill to let mayor charge retired city workers for healthcare
NEW YORK — City Council leaders announced Thursday they have no plan to pass a bill pushed by Mayor Eric Adams that would allow his administration to charge retired municipal workers for health insurance — and multiple sources in the chamber told the Daily News that the legislation is unlikely to ever get a vote.
Hudson County Community College gets $2.2M in federal funds for new academic tower
Hudson County Community received $2.2 million in federal funds for a new 11-story, 153,186 square-foot academic tower in the Journal Square section of Jersey City. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we made a significant investment in technology to ensure our students could continue to make progress in achieving their academic goals by offering courses, programs, and services remotely and fully online,” HCCC President Dr. Christopher Reber said in a statement.
‘This is going to be great for Staten Island:’ RUMC opens new state-of-the-art emergency department
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Richmond University Medical Center’s (RUMC) new state-of-the-art 35,000-square-foot emergency department welcomed its first patients on Friday afternoon, bringing years’ worth of development and construction to life. The new emergency department, which is part of the hospital’s massive $250 million overhaul of its facilities,...
West New York BOE reappoints 2, adds one new trustee; Parkinson pres. & Castaneda VP
The West New York Board of Education reappointed two trustees and added one new member at last night’s meeting, with Adam Parkinson again named president and Jonathan Castaneda taking over as vice president. Parkinson, who will lead the board for the eighth year in a row, was first reappointed...
Newark Restaurant Named Best Seafood Spot in N.J.
A Newark restaurant has been named the best seafood spot in New Jersey. 24/7 Tempo ranked the best seafood restaurants across the country and Sol- Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant came out on top as the Garden State’s top seafood eatery. Sol-Mar Restaurant...
