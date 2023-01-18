ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City Arts and Culture Trust Fund grant applications to reopen on Monday

The Jersey City Arts and Culture Trust Fund grant applications are set to reopen on Monday at 9 a.m. and will accept submissions through Friday, March 3rd at 5 p.m. The first allocation of grants, totaling $900,000 awarded to 89 artists and arts organizations last year, the city is looking to promote even more applicants the second time around.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Plans For $97M Route 17 Bottleneck Project Revealed

Preliminary plans for the $97 million Route 17 Bottlebeck Project have been released, and county officials are urging the public to weigh in.A third lane of travel, additional bridges, and improvements to some local streets are among the changes that Bergen County officials hope will relieve some o…
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Popular Hoboken Restaraunt to Close Doors for Good

HOBOKEN, NJ - Located at 328 Washington Street, Cucina Saporito (originally Trattoria Saporito) has been a member a dining favorite for Hoboken residents and visitors since 1999. But now, the local Italian restaurant will be closing its doors. “Cucina Saporito would like to thank all of our wonderful customers and staff for all of the great memories we’ve shared over the past few years,” the restaurant shared. “We hope to have left a mark with our loyal customers and the City of Hoboken. We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts and we leave you with a quote from one of our regular customers. ‘Don’t cry because it’s over,,smile because it happened
HOBOKEN, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

19 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week

Another busy week has come and gone in Montclair and Essex County. We’ve rounded up all the latest news to keep you up to date on everything happening in the community. Some highlights include: AeroFarm expands its partnership with Newark Public Schools; a teenage boy was killed in a one-car accident in Bloomfield; and a pet vaccination clinic will take place for pet owners in Montclair and Cedar Grove. Keep reading for all the North Jersey news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Ted Rivers

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Newark

Newark, New Jersey is the largest city in the state and a thriving center for commerce, culture, and entertainment. It offers a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and amenities. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hoboken landlords and tenants frustrated with new rent control ordinance

Landlords and tenants in Hoboken were charged up against changes to the 50-year-old Rent Control proposed ordinance at the Jan. 18 City Council meeting. According to the ordinance intended to amend the city’s current Chapter 155 rental control laws, it would clarify various provisions, including how properties that fall under the legal status of rent control are legally calculated, and if those units or properties would fall under an exemption.
HOBOKEN, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair’s DeCamp Bus Lines Expands Commuter Services

Montclair, NJ – Good news for commuters along Grove Street in Montclair. DeCamp Bus Lines announced Thursday the expansion of its commuter services starting January 30, 2023. To better serve the needs of riders, DeCamp will be adding additional morning Route 33 Express Bus Service, adding evening Route 33 Express Bus Service, and adding morning and evening Route 33 Grove Street Service.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Newark restricts development of some properties to affordable housing only

Last May, the Rutgers Center on Law, Inequality, and Metropolitan Equity, or CLiME, released findings that anonymous real estate investors were buying up single- and multi-family houses in Newark to re-sell or rent for much higher prices, depressing the city’s already low homeownership rate and making the city less affordable and its neighborhoods less stable.
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hudson Reporter abruptly closing after 40 years of local news reporting

The Hudson Reporter, a local weekly newspaper that has covered all 12 municipalities in the county for the past 40 years, is abruptly closing at the end of today. “It is with great sadness that I announce the Bayonne Community News and Hudson Reporter is no longer publishing. Today was me and my colleagues’ last day. We were told it was due to a ‘revenue versus expenses’ situation. The papers will no longer be published online nor in print,” staff writer Daniel Israel tweeted.
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ Spotlight

New LGBTQ community center opens in Newark

‘This is a way to rebuild and get people back together again’. A new year brings a new community center for the LGBTQ community in Newark. Advocates say it will serve as a safe space while allowing people to tackle major policy issues impacting their lives. The grand opening of the center was Thursday night, bringing together many who hadn’t gathered in that way since the pandemic started.
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hudson County Community College gets $2.2M in federal funds for new academic tower

Hudson County Community received $2.2 million in federal funds for a new 11-story, 153,186 square-foot academic tower in the Journal Square section of Jersey City. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we made a significant investment in technology to ensure our students could continue to make progress in achieving their academic goals by offering courses, programs, and services remotely and fully online,” HCCC President Dr. Christopher Reber said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

‘This is going to be great for Staten Island:’ RUMC opens new state-of-the-art emergency department

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Richmond University Medical Center’s (RUMC) new state-of-the-art 35,000-square-foot emergency department welcomed its first patients on Friday afternoon, bringing years’ worth of development and construction to life. The new emergency department, which is part of the hospital’s massive $250 million overhaul of its facilities,...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Newark Restaurant Named Best Seafood Spot in N.J.

A Newark restaurant has been named the best seafood spot in New Jersey. 24/7 Tempo ranked the best seafood restaurants across the country and Sol- Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant came out on top as the Garden State’s top seafood eatery. Sol-Mar Restaurant...
NEWARK, NJ

