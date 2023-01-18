HOBOKEN, NJ - Located at 328 Washington Street, Cucina Saporito (originally Trattoria Saporito) has been a member a dining favorite for Hoboken residents and visitors since 1999. But now, the local Italian restaurant will be closing its doors. “Cucina Saporito would like to thank all of our wonderful customers and staff for all of the great memories we’ve shared over the past few years,” the restaurant shared. “We hope to have left a mark with our loyal customers and the City of Hoboken. We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts and we leave you with a quote from one of our regular customers. ‘Don’t cry because it’s over,,smile because it happened

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO