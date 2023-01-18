ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Darvin Ham are all contributing to Lakers' late-game offensive woes

LeBron James is on the shortlist of players you'd most want to give the ball to on a critical possession late in a key game. Trailing by three with roughly 50 seconds remaining in Wednesday's loss to the Sacramento Kings, the Los Angeles Lakers managed to do just that. What followed was a sequence that is growing far too familiar to Lakers fans.
College basketball power rankings: UCLA moves up to No. 1 thanks to 13-game winning streak; Virginia joins

"The Mountain West is having one of its best seasons in its 23-year history." That's a sentence I wrote in February of last year. In 2022-23, the league is even better. Like last season, the conference ranks seventh overall at KenPom.com. The last time the MW rated stronger was 2012-13, when the league sent five of its then-nine teams dancing. Five teams -- Boise State (19), New Mexico (31), Nevada (33), San Diego State (30), Utah State (34) -- rank top-35 in the NET. What's more, the conference slots fifth in the NET, better than the Pac-12 and ACC. Thanks to an aggregate 99-39 mark in non-league play, the Mountain West has assured itself of being a multi-bid league again; it's just a matter of which teams' résumés shake out to warrant at-large inclusion in two months. The MW claims nine victories over the Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Participates in shootaround

Gobert (groin) participated in morning shootaround and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against Houston, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports. Gobert has missed a pair of games with soreness in his right groin but appears to be making progress toward a return. His activity in shootaround is certainly an encouraging sign, but fantasy managers will have to wait until Gobert goes through warmups before a decision is made on his status. Naz Reid has started in both contests without Gobert and would be in line to do so again if Gobert ends up sitting.
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Reveals Grade 3 calf strain

Towns revealed Thursday that he has a Grade 3 right calf strain and will be out longer than the initially reported 4-to-6 week timetable, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "I wish it was four to six weeks. I knew then it wasn't going to be four to six," Towns said during a Twitch livestream.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Questionable Thursday

Gobert (groin) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Raptors. Gobert has been dealing with a sore right groin and sat out Wednesday against the Nuggets, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for the second half of the back-to-back set. If he's unavailable once again, Naz Reid should continue to see increased run.
Dillon Brooks says LeBron James doesn't want to go left, but the numbers aren't so clear cut

It's hard to find too much fault with the way Dillon Brooks defended LeBron James on Friday. The four-time MVP shot just 8-of-21 from the floor and finished with 23 points, his lowest total since Dec. 9. James had been averaging 34.1 points per game on over 55 percent shooting since Anthony Davis went down, so in the grand scheme of things, it could be argued that Brooks defended James better than anyone else has since then.
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play Friday

Curry has been ruled out Friday against Cleveland due to left hip tightness. Curry has played at least 31 minutes in four of the last five matchups, averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 33.8 minutes per game during that time. However, he'll be one of several Warriors who will sit out the second half of a back-to-back set following Thursday's overtime loss to Boston. It wouldn't be surprising to see Curry back in action for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Game-time decision

Ovechkin (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Saturday against Vegas, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Ovechkin skipped the morning skate for maintenance. If he is unable to play, Anthony Mantha is slated to fill in alongside Dylan Strome and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. Ovechkin has amassed 30 goals, 52 points, 205 shots on net and 125 hits in 48 games this season.
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Friday

Rubio has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Warriors due to left knee injury management. Rubio appeared in the last four matchups and averaged 5.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 13.0 minutes per game. However, after missing nearly three months to begin the regular season, he'll rest for the first half of a back-to-back set Friday to preserve his long-term health. Raul Neto is a candidate to see increased run against Golden State.
Giants' Isaiah Hodgins: Clear for divisional round

Hodgins (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's divisional-round game at Philadelphia, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Hodgins was listed as limited on all three of the Giants' injury reports this week, but his ankle issue won't stop him from suiting up for the second round of the postseason. Since landing with the team prior to Week 10, he's been one of its top three wide receivers along with Darius Slayton and Richie James, gathering in 41 of 51 targets for 456 yards and five touchdowns over the past nine games.
Marlins' Daniel Castano: DFA'd by Miami

Castano (shoulder) was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Thursday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Castano appeared in 10 games (seven starts) for the Marlins in 2022 and had a 4.04 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 20:9 K:BB across 35.2 innings. He was sidelined for over a month by a concussion after being struck in the head by a comebacker last summer, and he was also diagnosed with a small labrum tear in his shoulder in September. It's unclear if the left-hander will be ready for the start of spring training in February.
