New Boston, TX

Little Country Greenhouse adds to repertoire

 4 days ago
There’s a new florist in town. Longtime New Boston business, Little Country Greenhouse has added a florist shop to their many offerings to the surrounding area.

Bruce Pardue, Owner of Little Country Greenhouse said “About three months ago I started getting calls for actual arrangements for funerals and things like that so we started moving ourselves forward now to where we pretty much now have a full fledged florist shop.”

“We’re open seven days a week, which is a benefit for the customers,” said Pardue. “You never know when you’re going to need something.”

“It may be Sunday afternoon and you’re needing flowers, well the average florist is closed,” said Pardue. “So that just leaves you with a choice of going someplace like Walmart and settling.”

“But here what we try to do is put a little different spin on it all,” said Pardue. “We’ve put the choices back in the customers hands, not ours.”

“We have a greenhouse full of house plants so if you’re wanting a house plant dolled up for someone, we can actually walk you in there and ask what you would like to have,” said Pardue. “Customers get their choice.”

“You go into a normal florist, they’ve got two plants sitting in there and that’s your choice,” said Pardue. “We have always been about choices out here and we’re also taking that same approach to our fresh flowers.”

“You know, like yesterday I had a guy call me up and he asks, ‘Bruce, have you got some fresh flowers out there?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, what’s the matter? You need to get off the couch tonight!’ He said, ‘Yes sir, I sure do.’ And I said, ‘Well, come on out here, we’ll get you taken care of.’” “He came by and we got him a bouquet of flowers and he took it home for his wife and, and he also got a basket in there full of soaps and candles and lotions and stuff like that,” said Pardue.

“What we’re doing is we’re giving you a high quality product at an almost Walmart price,” said Pardue. “I’m not trying to make a living off being a florist, it’s just one of the many things that we do out here.”

“Of course Valentine’s Day is coming, and that’s one of the things that is really big in the florist business,” said Pardue. “This year we are going to try something different and also offer chocolate covered strawberries at a very good price along with our flowers.”

Pardue says Little Country Greenhouse is a full service flower shop that will even make local deliveries.

“We have fresh flowers delivered here three times a week,” said Pardue. “I can do almost anything you would want for a funeral or a wedding from casket sprays to stands and everything in between.”

“To place an order big or small you can stop by and work directly with us or you can give us a call to discuss your options,” said Pardue. “We will even send you a photo before your arrangement is delivered to make sure you are getting what you wanted.”

“You can swing by here to design a small arrangement and we can have that put together for you in a matter of minutes,” said Pardue.

Little Country Greenhouse is located at 1442 Daniels Chapel Road in New Boston. They can be reached by phone during their normal business hours (Monday through Saturday 8AM-6PM and Sundays 9AM-4PM) at 903-628-2991. Visit Little Country Greenhouse on Facebook or online at littlecountrygreenhouse. org.

Bowie County Citizens Tribune

