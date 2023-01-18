ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Michael’s Family “Will Not Be Endorsing” Rumored Biopic

A possible biopic about George Michael won’t be getting his family’s blessing. The estate of the late Wham! singer published a statement this week condemning the project, adding that they “will not be endorsing it in any way.”. “To all of George’s Lovelies, fans and lovers of...
Steven Spielberg Is Producing a Documentary on John Williams

My friends aren’t shit, but John Williams old pal Steven Spielberg is producing a whole documentary about his life. As Deadline reports, Spielberg’s Amblin Television is working on a feature film about the legendary 91-year-old composer alongside Imagine Documentaries and Nedland Media. Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Justin Wilkes, Sara Bernstein, and Meredith Kaulfers will also executive produce.
In Jesse Eisenberg’s When You Finish Saving the World, Everyone Loses: Review

This review is part of our coverage of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. It has been updated for its 2023 theatrical release. The Pitch: What happens when tensions between an equally oblivious mother and son (Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard, respectively) finally boil over? In Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut, the answer is, unfortunately, sort of nothing.
Nick Cave Doesn’t Appreciate “Bullshit” AI-Generated Nick Cave Songs

Stop sending Nick Cave those AI-generated “in the style of Nick Cave” songs made from ChatGPT because he’s just not into them. In his latest The Red Hand Files newsletter, the songwriter made that opinion very clear while tearing into a fan’s submission of one such ChatGPT song based on Cave’s own lyrics.
A Definitive Ranking of David Lynch’s Movies

Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, a director’s filmography, or some other critical pop-culture collection in the abstract. It’s exact science by way of a few beers. This time, we dive into the wild, weird, beautiful, and terrifying brain of David Lynch. This article originally ran in 2017 and has been updated.
Sade Adu, Jeff Lynne, and Snoop Dogg to Be Inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame

Sade Adu, Jeff Lynne, and Snoop Dogg are among the inductees of the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame to be honored at a ceremony in New York City on June 15th. Gloria Estefan, Teddy Riley, Glen Ballard, and Liz Rose will also be honored. Four of this year’s inductees rose to fame as part of groups, but are being recognized as individual songwriters: Adu (Sade), Lynne (Electric Light Orchestra), Estefan (Miami Sound Machine), and Riley (Guy).
This Depeche Mode Song Plays a Pivotal Role in HBO’s The Last of Us

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us, Season 1 Episode 1, “When You’re Lost in the Darkness.”]. The premiere of HBO’s new TV series The Last of Us aired on Sunday, January 15th, capturing the attention of both fans of the video game and newcomers to the franchise. To help set the mood for the post-apocalypse show, the music supervisors selected a handful of songs, but none made as much of an impression as a Depeche Mode classic that played over the end credits.
David Crosby on Songwriting, Growing Old, and His Lasting Legacy

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Editor’s Note: This interview was conducted in 2021. We are republishing it today in light of David Crosby’s passing. David Crosby catches up with Kyle Meredith to tell us...
All the Music from HBO’s The Last of Us

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us, Season 1 Episode 1, “When You’re Lost in the Darkness.”]. HBO’s new series The Last of Us has already premiered to the approval of fans of the video game and viewers who are new to the franchise. Though the thrilling story has just begun, the first episode has established the importance of the soundtrack in setting the mood for the post-apocalyptic world.
Kurtwood Smith on That ’90s Show, Robocop, and Patriot

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Kurtwood Smith sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about That ’90s Show, the sequel to the generation-defining That ’70s Show. The actor tells us how...
How That ’90s Show Handles Hyde’s Absence

This week Netflix brought us back to Point Place with That ’90s Show, a reboot of That ’70s Show set almost 20 years after the original series’ end. Eric (Topher Grace), Donna (Laura Prepon), Red (Kurtwood Smith), Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp), Jackie (Mila Kunis), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) all return for the new sitcom, but you may be wondering: Where’s Hyde?
Cobra Kai to End After Season 6

The forthcoming sixth season of Cobra Kai will be its final showdown: Creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg announced in a letter to fans today that Season 6 of Netflix’s Karate Kid spinoff series would be its last. Ahead of its premiere, you get a glimpse of what’s to come in a new teaser clip.
Boldy James Drops New Album Indiana Jones: Stream

Just days after being hospitalized due to a severe car accident, Detroit rapper Boldy James has continued to let new music flow with Indiana Jones, his new album in collaboration with producer RichGains. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below. Clocking in at 17 tracks, Indiana Jones heavily features...
Billy Crudup Sells Moon Timeshares in Trailer for Hello Tomorrow!: Watch

The trailer for Hello Tomorrow!, Apple TV+’s retro-futuristic science fiction series starring Billy Crudup, has landed. In the world of Hello Tomorrow!, cars can fly, jetpacks actually work, and space travel is available to the average person. With his team of associates, charismatic salesman Jack Billings (Crudup) pushes the dream of a better life by hawking timeshares on the moon.
