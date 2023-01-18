ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jaylen Brown returns to Celtics practice, ‘looking forward’ to Warriors game

By Khari Thompson
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

While he's not guaranteed to play Thursday, Brown says his recovery is heading in the right direction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hITS2_0kJ7K0Aj00
BOSTON, MA - 1/11/2023 Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots for basket during the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game at TD Garden. Erin Clark/Globe Staff 12celtics

After missing three games with an adductor strain, Jaylen Brown was a full participant at Celtics practice on Wednesday.

“Feeling good, we’ll see how I feel after today,” Brown said. “Got a good workout in, a good lift. Got some live-action going, and got moving a little bit. We’ll see if there’s any soreness but I think I’m alright, I’m good. Looking forward to tomorrow.”

The Celtics have a much-anticipated matchup with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night at TD Garden.

Brown hasn’t played since he dropped 41 points on the Pelicans last week.

“During the game, I kind of felt it flare up and it was sore so I went to the doctor to get an MRI just to be kind of cautious,” Brown said. “I guess it came with a lot of fluid in there. It was a Grade 1 strain, which I’ve experienced before in different places. So I started the recovery process and I think the ultimate goal is to be healthy going into the playoffs.”

Sometimes, groin injuries can be hard to read, Brown said. Missing Thursday’s game could still be a possibility, depending on how he feels closer to game time.

“Personally, from the me side, I think that tomorrow could be a big win for us to keep things going, we’ve got seven in a row,” Brown said. “We want to keep trending upward and create a little bit of separation from the rest of the league. But, on the organizational side, there’s just no incentive for them to get me back tomorrow. They just want to make sure they can get me back healthy overall in general. But if I can go, I’m going.”

Brown said he feels like his recovery is moving in the right direction.

“Overall, I feel like everything is on track so far. I think I’m going to be fine,” said Brown.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum sets career-highs in Warriors win despite tough shooting game

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum said he thought he was out of the game, which is why he had his warmups back on. The Celtics star normally plays the entire second and third quarters, so a break to start the fourth is part of his gamely routine. But this was an NBA Finals rematch against the Warriors; C’s coach Joe Mazzulla wanted Tatum back in to start the fourth quarter.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Matthew Judon is back on the recruiting trail for the Patriots

"Aye ain’t nobody wearing 99 in New England." The Celtics defeated the Warriors 121-118 in overtime on Thursday in a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 34 points, 19 rebounds, and 6 assists. The Bruins also won on Thursday, defeating the Rangers 3-1 to...
MassLive.com

Rob Gronkowski explains how he’d ‘steal’ chicken fingers after Patriots wins

Rob Gronkowski has reined it in over the years. But the former New England Patriots tight end’s reputation for partying is still the stuff of legend. Gronkowski, who retired from the NFL for a second time last year, appeared on the “Up & Adams” show with Kay Adams and discussed how he would celebrate wins over the years. Gronkowski said that, in his younger days with the Patriots, he would seek out Gillette Stadium’s postgame reception after the game and raid all the free food.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

What’s driving the scoring uptick from the Bruins’ D?

Over the last four games, the Boston Bruins received significant offensive production from their defensive core. In reality, their recent stretch is a byproduct of their adaptive approach to Jim Montgomery’s system. Yet, the offensive production from Boston’s blue line hit a snag before its recent offensive uptick.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
63K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy