Shanola Hampton, who stars in and produces the upcoming NBC drama Found, has signed with Gersh for representation. In addition to the NBC series, which is scheduled for a fall 2023 release, Hampton is known for her role as Veronica ‘V’ Bar in 11 seasons of the Showtime series Shameless. She has also appeared in the TV ONE romantic comedy, Three’s Complicated and has TV credits on The Neighborhood, Criminal Minds and Scrubs, among others. More from The Hollywood ReporterSpike Lee, Gersh Launch HBCU Fellowship ProgramInternational Action Star Donnie Yen Signs With APA (Exclusive)Greg Berlanti Signs With CAA Hampton’s film credits include Deadly Illusions, with Kristin Davis and Dermot Mulroney, and Through the Glass Darkly. She has appeared in multiple independent films, including They Die By Dawn, alongside Rosario Dawson, Idris Elba and Erykah Badu and Things Never Said. with Dorian Missick, Omari Hardwick and Michael Beach. The actress earned her undergraduate degree from Winthrop University and a master’s degree in Fine Arts from The University of Illinois. She currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband Daren Dukes and their two children. Hampton is represented by Elissa Leeds of Reel Talent Management and Vision PR.

3 DAYS AGO