Read full article on original website
Related
THEN AND NOW: How the cast of 'That '70s Show' has changed from the original series to the Netflix spin-off
Several stars from the original show make appearances on the new Netflix spin-off, including Topher Grace and Laura Prepon.
tvinsider.com
‘Perry Mason’ Season 2: Meet the New Cast & Characters of Depression-Era Legal Drama (PHOTOS)
Perry Mason makes its return to HBO on Monday, March 6. Delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Perry Mason Season 2 brings back Emmy-winner Matthew Rhys in the titular role along with Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, and more. “Months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of...
‘Slow’ Trailer: Moving Relationship Drama Exploring Intimacy & Asexuality Debuts In Sundance
EXCLUSIVE: Can a new romantic relationship survive when one of the partners declares they are asexual in its early stages? That is the driver of Lithuanian filmmaker Marija Kavtaradze’s touching relationship drama Slow which debuts in Sundance’s World Dramatic Competition this month. Paris-based sales company Totem Films have unveiled the international trailer for the work co-starring Greta Grinevičiūtė (Runner) and Kęstutis Cicėnas (The Last Czars) as a dancer and a sign language interpreter who meet and are immediately drawn to one another. The fledgeling relationship quickly enters unexpected waters when one of the partners announces they are asexual. Slow is Kavtaradze’s second feature after Summer Survivors, following a...
Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters Had a "Buffy" Reunion at the "Wolf Pack" Premiere
Spuffy fans, rejoice! Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters had an unexpected "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reunion at the "Wolf Pack" premiere on Jan. 19. Gellar played "Buffy"'s vampire-slaying title character on the WB hit TV show from 1997 to 2003. Her primary love interest on the show was initially a vampire with a soul named Angel (played by David Boreanaz). But, ultimately, Marsters's more menacing vampire character, Spike, would swoop in as another one of Buffy's love interests, and their enemies-to-lovers storyline stole hearts, creating a ship war within the "Buffy" fandom that could only be compared to "Twilight"'s Team Edward vs. Team Jacob.
Christina Applegate Addresses Comment Attacking Her Looks: "What Is Wrong With People?"
Christina Applegate is not one to stay quiet, especially when it comes to addressing her health or personal experiences. The "Dead to Me" actor announced her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2021 and made her first public appearance since then at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony the following year — unafraid to be vocal about her journey.
Who Is Topher Grace Married to, and How Many Kids Does He Have?
Topher Grace rose to fame with his role as Eric Forman on the hit series 'That '70s Show' — learn more about his wife and kids.
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
A New York bride wore a thrifted $50 ballgown originally made in the 1950s to the wedding she planned in less than 3 months
Natalia Lauer told Insider she intends to find someone to gift the vintage wedding dress to for free. "It's not my intention to resell it," she said.
TV Fanatic
Morgan Freeman Joins Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman in Taylor Sheridan's Lioness Limited Series
Taylor Sheridan's Lioness at Paramount+ has added another big name to its cast. Academy Award® winner Morgan Freeman has joined the cast of the upcoming original series alongside series lead and executive producer Zoe Saldaña, Academy Award winner and executive producer Nicole Kidman, and Laysla De Oliveira. Freeman...
Dennis Quaid Entering The Taylor Sheridan Universe For 1883 Spinoff Bass Reeves
Even before Taylor Sheridan launched his wildly successful "Yellowstone" franchise at the Paramount Network, he's long been interested in the myth of the American West, perhaps best exemplified in his screenplays for 2016's "Hell or High Water" and 2017's "Wind River." With his "Yellowstone" prequels "1883" and "1923," Sheridan has been able to examine that myth through a historical lens, even if it means uncovering some ugly truths.
womenworking.com
Sam Elliot and Katharine Ross: A Hollywood Love Story Come True
Hollywood romances seem to be destined to fail right from the start. Celebrity divorces and affairs litter tabloid headlines week in and week out. In the midst of all the drama, the 38-year-long marriage between actor Sam Elliot and actress Katharine Ross has stood the test of time as one of the most prized Hollywood love stories.
‘Carnival Row’ Season 2 Trailer Hints at Gory Series Finale (TV News Roundup)
Prime Video unveiled the official trailer for the second and final season of “Carnival Row” today, foreshadowing the bloodshed to come as a result of a continuous power struggle between humans and mythical creatures. The 10-episode season sees ex-inspector Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom) continue to make headway in a serial murder investigation as his former lover Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) plots revenge against humanity with a group of faes called the Black Raven. “If they shoot at us, nail our heads against the wall, they will pay for it in their own blood,” Delevingne says threateningly in the trailer. The three-time Emmy-nominated series...
‘Found’ Actress Shanola Hampton Signs With Gersh (Exclusive)
Shanola Hampton, who stars in and produces the upcoming NBC drama Found, has signed with Gersh for representation. In addition to the NBC series, which is scheduled for a fall 2023 release, Hampton is known for her role as Veronica ‘V’ Bar in 11 seasons of the Showtime series Shameless. She has also appeared in the TV ONE romantic comedy, Three’s Complicated and has TV credits on The Neighborhood, Criminal Minds and Scrubs, among others. More from The Hollywood ReporterSpike Lee, Gersh Launch HBCU Fellowship ProgramInternational Action Star Donnie Yen Signs With APA (Exclusive)Greg Berlanti Signs With CAA Hampton’s film credits include Deadly Illusions, with Kristin Davis and Dermot Mulroney, and Through the Glass Darkly. She has appeared in multiple independent films, including They Die By Dawn, alongside Rosario Dawson, Idris Elba and Erykah Badu and Things Never Said. with Dorian Missick, Omari Hardwick and Michael Beach. The actress earned her undergraduate degree from Winthrop University and a master’s degree in Fine Arts from The University of Illinois. She currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband Daren Dukes and their two children. Hampton is represented by Elissa Leeds of Reel Talent Management and Vision PR.
Netflix Nabs Sarah Snook Sundance Feature ‘Run Rabbit Run’
Netflix has nabbed the rights to the Sundance feature Run Rabbit Run, a horror thriller starring Succession‘s Sarah Snook. The film will premiere Thursday night as part of Sundance’s horror-centric Midnight selections. The film is directed by Daina Reid, known for working with Elizabeth Moss on The Shining Girls and The Handmaid’s Tale, with a script by Hannah Kent. It centers on a fertility doctor who while trying to make sense of the strange behavior of her young daughter, must challenge her own beliefs and confront a ghost from her past. More from The Hollywood Reporter2023 Sundance Film Festival Line-Up: Michael...
Magnolia Picks Up ‘Little Richard: I Am Everything’ Doc Out of Sundance
Magnolia Pictures has scored worldwide rights to “Little Richard: I Am Everything,” which held its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday evening. The distributor plans to release the film in April. Directed by Lisa Cortés, the documentary explores the black queer origins of rock ‘n’...
tvinsider.com
Retta-Led ‘Murder by the Book’ Mystery Drama Pilot Ordered at NBC
NBC is hosting an unofficial Good Girls reunion as the network orders Murder by the Book‘s pilot led by former series star Retta. The pilot order reteams Retta with Good Girls duo Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, both serving as writers and executive producers on the drama. The crime-centric series follows a big city “Instafamous” book reviewer who takes a page from the murder mystery books she reviews to become an unlikely detective.
"Emily in Paris"'s Lucien Laviscount Is Going Viral For His Pleated-Skirt Look
Every street's a runway in Paris, and no one knows this better than Lucien Laviscount. The "Emily in Paris" star is known for his dapper wardrobe playing Alfie in the hit Netflix show, but the actor is now proving his style prowess off screen. On Thursday, Jan. 19, he made a stylish appearance at the Louis Vuitton fall 2023 menswear show at Paris Fashion Week.
Dennis Quaid Joins Cast of Taylor Sheridan's Upcoming Paramount+ Series 'Bass Reeves'
Dennis Quaid is the latest actor to join the Taylor Sheridan universe. The A Dog's Journey star has been added to the cast of the Yellowstone creator's forthcoming Paramount+ series Bass Reeves, starring David Oyelowo. The series, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions and Oyelowo's Yoruba Saxon, is based on the real life hero of the American frontier. Believed to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger, Bass Reeves captured over 3,000 outlaws without getting injured during his days in the Wild West.
EW.com
Magazine Dreams review: Jonathan Majors goes beyond reason in a fraught bodybuilder drama
There are certain films that seem to ask for more than performance, a whole embodiment of psyche and soul that only a vaunted handful of actors (Denzel Washington, Daniel Day-Lewis, Christian Bale) become known for. That kind of Taxi Driver, I-drink-your-milkshake intensity is all over Magazine Dreams, which premiered last night at the Sundance Film Festival. And while it may not technically make Jonathan Majors a star — his upcoming commitments to Marvel seem much more likely to get that business done — it is hard not to feel physically altered just by watching him on screen in writer-director Elijah Bynum's astonishing and often excruciating drama.
‘Dear Edward': Get Your Tissues Ready for Taylor Schilling and Connie Britton in the First Trailer for Apple TV+ Drama (Video)
Taylor Schilling and Connie Britton are teaming up for a new series from the producers of “Parenthood” and “Friday Night Lights”: “Dear Edward” on Apple TV+. Declared in a release from Apple to be a “heartbreaking, life-affirming, and uplifting story about survival, resilience, connection, and the examination of that which makes us human,” “Dear Edward” is an adaptation of the bestselling novel by Ann Napolitano. It’s written by Emmy Award winner Jason Katims (“Friday Night Lights,” “Parenthood”), who also serves as showrunner and executive producer through True Jack Productions alongside Jeni Mulein. Napolitano is also attached as EP with Oscar winner Fisher Stevens (“Palmer”), who will direct the pilot.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
80K+
Followers
25K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0