What NFL Playoff Games Are on Today? Divisional Round Schedule for Saturday
What NFL playoff games are on today? Divisional round schedule for Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It’s time for round two of the NFL playoffs. The final eight teams left standing will compete this weekend for spots in the NFC and AFC championship games. There will be doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday during what many consider to be the best weekend of the football postseason.
Ranking Top Eight Wide Receiver Duos Remaining in NFL Playoffs
Ranking top eight wide receiver duos remaining in NFL playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Star receivers are in abundance as the NFL playoffs wind down. Eight teams are still fighting on as the divisional round begins this weekend, and in a playoff setting defined by the slimmest of margins, plenty of eyes will track the wideouts on the field.
Chiefs Fans Chant Chad Henne's Name After 98-Yard Touchdown Drive
After Kansas City Chiefs signal caller Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Saturday's divisional round playoff contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, backup quarterback Chad Henne entered the game and brought much-needed energy with him. The 37-year-old former Jaguar, who has not started a game in...
Patrick Mahomes Starts Second Half Despite Ankle Injury
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Saturday's divisional round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is questionable to return. The star quarterback initially stayed in the game with a noticeable limp before exiting to the locker room after the drive. The...
Chiefs Lead Jaguars 17-10 at Halftime of Divisional Round Despite Patrick Mahomes Injury
If the Kansas City Chiefs are going to advance to the AFC Championship, they might have to get there without Patrick Mahomes. The star quarterback suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of the top-seeded Chiefs' divisional round matchup against the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars. Backup quarterback Chad Henne, who played just 18 snaps during the regular season, took over and helped the Chiefs take a 17-10 lead into halftime.
Patrick Mahomes Injures Ankle, Finishes Drive Before Exiting to Locker Room
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Saturday's divisional round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The star quarterback stayed in the game with a noticeable limp. The injury occurred when Jags defender Arden Key landed on his ankle while attempting to sack...
Eagles Observations: Jalen Hurts Regains MVP Dominance in Enormous Win
Roob's Obs: Hurts, Sirianni, more shine in dominanting win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It was over after two drives. The Eagles’ offense drove 75 yards for a touchdown on their first drive, then their defense sacked Daniel Jones twice on the Giants’ first drive. It was the middle of the first quarter and you just sensed it was over.
Dallas Goedert's One-Handed Catch Gives Philly Early Lead
Dallas Goedert's one-handed catch gives Philly early lead originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Eagles couldn't have scripted a better opening drive to kick off their postseason run. Hosting the New York Giants in the divisional round, Philadelphia got on the board early thanks to an impressive one-handed...
Eagles Soar to 28-0 First-Half Cushion Vs. Giants in Divisional Round
Philadelphia soared to a 28-0 lead at halftime over the New York Giants at home in their divisional round battle. Jalen Hurts and Co. had no issues showing why they are the NFC's No. 1 seed, marching down the field on their opening drive to score a touchdown. On a third-and-five from the Giants' 16-yard line, tight end Dallas Goedert hauled in a one-handed catch on an out route and turned his way upfield and into the end zone.
WATCH: Nick Sirianni Rocks Chain in Crazy Eagles Postgame Locker Room
WATCH: Sirianni rocks a chain in Eagles' crazy locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles absolutely smoked the Giants on Saturday night in South Philly, and it was clear all night long they were having a ball. They were stunting on the Giants on both sides of the ball, and that attitude carried over to the postgame locker room.
NFL Playoffs: Divisional Round Live Updates
The NFL showdowns continue this weekend with four spicy matchups in the divisional round. The action kicked off on Saturday afternoon with Patrick Mahomes returning from an ankle injury suffered in the first quarter to lead the Kansas City Chiefs over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chiefs went on to win 27-20 to advance to the AFC Championship Game for the fifth straight season.
Our Eagles Vs. Giants Predictions for NFL Divisional Round
Reuben Frank (13-4) It’s natural to feel skittish about this game. We just saw the Giants play their best game of the year, on the road, against a 13-win Vikings team. We just saw their young quarterback fashion a masterpiece in his playoff debut. We just saw their rookie coach lead his team to its first postseason win in a decade. But facing an almost completely healthy Eagles team that went 14-1 under Jalen Hurts and is playing at home and is rested after a bye week is an entirely different thing. The Giants scored 31 points against the Vikings’ 31st-ranked defense. If they score 31 on the Eagles’ No. 2-ranked defense, more power to them. But I don’t think they can. I expect Jalen Hurts to be close to 100 percent, and with a healthy Hurts the Eagles are just a better team than the Giants across the board. Hats off to Daboll and the job he’s done this year, but it ends at the Linc.
Biggest Differences Between Eagles, Giants From Week 14
Biggest differences between Eagles and Giants from Week 14 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles beat the Giants twice in the regular season but that Week 18 game was a weird one. The Giants rested their starters and the Eagles did the bare minimum to win and earn the No. 1 seed.
